Catfish 1433 Bedford Ave

1,061 Reviews

$$

1433 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Popular Items

Jambalaya
Cornbread
Fried Shrimp Po'boy

NO UTENSILS

To help reduce plastic waste, please let us know if you do not need utensils. Thank You!

NO UTENSILS

No Utensils

Apps & Entrees

House Salad

$8.00

baby greens, tomato, onion & house vinaigrette

Southern Picnic Salad

$9.00

cucumber, tomato, onion, baby greens & a Sicilian buttermilk dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing

Cornbread

$7.00

w/ vanilla cinnamon honey butter

Buttermilk Biscuits

$7.00

choice of honey butter and jam or andouille sausage gravy

Crab Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

breaded & pan fried, trinity vegetables & rémoulade

Andouille Plate

$12.00

pickled onion, baguette & a bourbon whole grain mustard

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00Out of stock

Cajun waffle fries, slaw & rémoulade

Blackened Catfish Po'boy

$15.00

baguette, lettuce, tomato & rémoulade. choice of Zapp's chips or salad

Fried Catfish Po'boy

$15.00

baguette, lettuce, tomato & rémoulade. choice of Zapp's chips or salad

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$15.00

baguette, lettuce, tomato & rémoulade. choice of Zapp's chips or salad

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

brioche bun, beer braised pork, slaw & rémoulade. choice of Zapp's chips or salad

Shrimp 'n' Grits

$15.00

blackened shrimp, crumbled bacon, garlic cheese grits & scallions

Jambalaya

$18.00

spicy sautéed tomatoes, chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp & trinity vegetables

Catfish 'n' Rice

$16.00

blackened or fried, white rice, rémoulade & collard greens

Catfish 'n' Grits

$16.00

blackened or fired, garlic cheese grits, scallions & 3 bean salad

Mema's Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

herb marinated chicken, chicken gravy, collards & a buttermilk biscuit

Gumbo Z'herbes

$10.00

kale, spinach, okra, garlic, trinity vegetables & white rice

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

garlic cheese grits, chicken gravy & Southern Picnic Salad

Crawfish Étouffée

$17.00

trinity vegetables, tomato, okra, scallions & white rice

Sides

Baked Mac 'n' Cheese

Baked Mac 'n' Cheese

$8.00

béchamel, gruyère cheese, cheddar cheese, scallions & crushed kettle chips

Cajun Waffle Fries

$6.00Out of stock

w/ Comeback Sauce

Collards

$6.00

caramelized onions, brown sugar & crushed red pepper

Cheese Grits

$6.00

roasted garlic, jack cheddar cheese & scallions

Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

mirepoix, Castelvetrano olives, hard boiled egg & paprika

Catfish Fillet

$9.00

fillet only

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00Out of stock
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.00

raisins & a bourbon crème anglaise

Lemon Custard Pie

$7.00

topped with whipped cream

Beverages

Abita Root Beer

Abita Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Beer (must be over 21 to order)

18th Ward Pilsner

$9.00

Athletic Cerveza Atletica Light Copper Lager (non-alcoholic)

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Hudson North Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Industrial Arts Wrench IPA

$8.00Out of stock

June Shine Painkiller Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Samuel Smith Taddy Porter

$9.00

Singlecut Kim Hibiscus Sour

$10.00

Tecate

$6.00

Condiments

+ Andouille Sausage Gravy

$3.00

+ Chicken Gravy

+ Comeback Sauce

$0.75

+ Rémoulade

$0.75

+ Honey Butter

$0.75

+ Jam

$0.75

+ Caesar Dressing

$0.75

+ Sicilian Buttermilk Dressing

$0.75

+ Vinaigrette

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Country-chic Cajun kitchen serving up traditional bayou bites, craft beer & spirits.

Website

Location

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

Gallery
Catfish image
Catfish image
Catfish image
Catfish image

