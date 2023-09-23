The Catfish Connection Arlington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grand Opening on Saturday, August 12th, 2023
Location
8021 Matlock Road, Suite #109, Arlington, TX 76002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Char'd - Mansfield (NEW) - 1571 e debbie ln #121
No Reviews
1571 e debbie ln #121 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant
Spice & Gravy - 7401 Matlock Road #115
No Reviews
7401 Matlock Road #115 Arlington, TX 76002
View restaurant
Brooklyn Pie & Cafe - 2851 Matlock Rd #410
No Reviews
2851 Matlock Rd #410 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant