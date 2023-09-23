Popular Items

3 Piece Steak

$13.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

2 Piece Fillet

$13.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

3 Piece Fillet

$15.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Food

Fillets

2 Piece Fillet

$13.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

3 Piece Fillet

$15.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

5 Piece Fillet

$20.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

7 Piece Fillet

$25.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

10 Piece Fillet

$35.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

15 Piece Fillet

$45.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

20 Piece Fillet

$55.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Steaks

2 Piece Steak

$12.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

3 Piece Steak

$13.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

5 Piece Steak

$17.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

7 Piece Steak

$20.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

10 Piece Steak

$32.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

15 Piece Steak

$40.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

20 Piece Steak

$50.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Fillet & Steak Combos

2 Piece Mixed Order

$12.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

3 Piece Mixed Order

$14.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

5 Piece Mixed Order

$18.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

7 Piece Mixed Order

$23.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

10 Piece Mixed Order

$33.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

15 Piece Mixed Order

$43.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

20 Piece Mixed Order

$53.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Fish & Shrimp Combos

2 Steak & 3 Shrimp Combo

$15.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

2 Fillet & 3 Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

4 Steak & 6 Shrimp Combo

$20.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

4 Fillet & 6 Shrimp Combo

$25.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Shrimp

6 Piece Shrimp

$13.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

12 Piece Shrimp

$18.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Nuggets

6 Piece Nugget

$10.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

12 Piece Nugget

$15.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Whole Catfish

Whole Catfish

$20.00

Served with french fries, bread, peppers, ketchup and tartar sauce.

Tails

3 Catfish Tails

$15.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Sandwiches

Catfish Fillet Sandwich

$10.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Lobster

Lobster Tail

$15.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Oysters

6 Piece Oyster

$11.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

12 Piece Oyster

$14.00

Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce

Extras

Fries

$4.00+

Hush Puppies

$1.50

4 Pieces

Crab Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Mac Bites

$4.00

Corn Fritters

$4.00

Boudin Balls

$7.00

2 Pieces

Extra Tartar Sauce

$1.00

2 Containers

Extra Bread

$1.00

4 Pieces

Extra Pickles & Peppers

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Tartar Sauce Jar

$7.00

Desserts

One-Pound Cake Daddy Cake Bowls

Strawberry

$10.00

Red Velvet

$10.00

German Chocolate

$10.00

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Cake

$10.00

Italian Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate

$10.00

Lemon

$10.00

Snickers

$10.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$10.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Vanilla

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Turtle

$10.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.50

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Canned Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.50

Canned Big Red

$1.50

Canned Sunkist Orange

$1.50

Canned A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50