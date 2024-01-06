IB's Kitchen 6849 Clover Lane
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
IB's Kitchen: A modern African (Nigerian) take-out restaurant that offers a wide array of fresh and delicious food. Our menu features a variety of Nigerian dishes, including the famous Nigerian Jollof Rice, Isiewu, Abacha, BBQ, Rice and Beans and lots more. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Our restaurant is perfect for those who want to enjoy a quick and satisfying meal on-the-go. Come visit us today and experience the best take-out food in town!
6849 Clover Ln, Upper Darby, PA 19082
