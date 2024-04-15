Catrina Cocina Mexicana Catrina
No reviews yet
303 SE 17th Street Unit 315
Ocala, FL 34471
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
TODAY SPECIAL
STREET TACOS
- TACOS DE ALAMBRE$18.00
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, bacon, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and hot sauce
- BAJA TACOS CHICKEN$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- BAJA TACOS BEEF$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- TACOS AL CARBON$15.00
Corn tortillas filled with chopped steak, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
Corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- TACOS AL PASTOR$16.00
Corn tortillas filled with marinated pork in a combination of dried chiles, spices, pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- TACOS DE CARNITAS$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- TACOS CHORIZO$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with chorizo, chopped onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce
- FISH TACOS$17.00
Three grilled fish tacos in corn tortillas served with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- TRIO TACOS$19.00
Choose any of the above tacos of your choice (3) served with rice and beans.
- BIRRIA TACOS$18.00
Birria Style cooked beef folded into a corn tortilla with melted cheese. Served with a side of consommé for dipping.
- SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
Three grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice, beans and hot sauce.
- TACOS VEGANOS$14.00
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- TOUR OF MEXICO$20.00
A taste of everything! Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, cheese chile poblano, beef hard taco, beef tamale, rice and beans.
- CARNE ASADA$20.00
Delicately charbroiled steak served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
- CHILE COLORADO$18.00
Chopped steak cooked in hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
- CARNITAS DINNER$19.00
Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos, lime slice and three tortillas
- POLLO FUNDIDO$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken accompanied with sautéed onions and bell peppers, covered with rice and queso dip.
- POLLO CHIPOTLE$19.00
Strips of grilled chicken and onions simmered in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- POLLO POPEYE$18.00
Charbroiled chicken breast covered with spinach dip. Served with rice, tomatoes and sour cream.
- POLLO POBLANO$19.00
Strips of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in poblano sauce. Served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas.
- POLLO HAWAIANO$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken strips sauteed with onions, bacon and pineapple. Served on a bed of rice and covered with queso dip.
- FLAUTAS DINNER$14.00
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- TRES AMIGOS$21.00
Premium grilled chicken and steak on top of chorizo, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
- CHILE VERDE$18.00
Shredded carnitas cooked with our homemade tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- CHORIPOLLO$19.00
A grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and shredded melted cheese. Served with rice, salad and flour tortillas.
- CARNE A LA DIABLA$17.00
Strips of steak simmered with onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
- MOLCAJETE$30.00
Volcanic Rock filled with Steak, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Salsa, Green Onions and Nopal. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
- CHURRASCO$27.00
FAJITAS
- FAJITA CHICKEN$18.00
Strips of grilled chicken marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- FAJITA STEAK$19.00
Strips of grilled steak marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- FAJITA CHK & STEAK$21.00
Strips of grilled chicken and steak marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- FAJITA TEXANAS$26.00
Strips of grilled chicken, steak and shrimps marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- FAJITA VEGETARIANA$18.00
Grilled broccoli, carrots, squash and cauliflower marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- FAIJITA SHRIMP$30.00
VEGETARIAN
- CELESTE NACHOS$11.00
A bed of chips loaded with refried beans, black beans, spinach dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- EL TRIO$14.00
One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one crispy bean taco.
- EL VEGETARIANO$15.00
One spinach cream burrito, one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream
- EL JARDIN$13.00
One black bean burrito, one refried bean chalupa and one cheese quesadilla.
- FLAUTAS DE PAPA$14.00
Three potato flautas served with white rice, beans and guacamole.
- EL PATIO$16.00
Three spinach and potato enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.
- VALLARTAS$17.00
One spinach cream, one cheese and one refried bean enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice.
- SCB$16.00
Two bean burrito topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- CHIMI VEGETARIANAS$19.00
Two steamed vegetables chimichangas topped with queso dip and ranchero sauce. Served with white rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
- EL PASO$17.00
A large burrito stuffed with steamed vegetables, black beans and rice. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo.
- CHILES POBLANOS$17.00
ANTOJITOS
- BOTANA$13.00
Quesadilla, flautas, nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso dip and sour cream
- MINI CHIMI$11.00
5 mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with queso dip
- MADUROS (6)$7.00
Sweet fried plantains. 6 pieces
- STREET CORN$7.00
Boiled corn, crema mexicana, cotija cheese, tajin, lime and cilantro.
- TOSTADA DE TINGA$8.00
Three small tostadas with smokey chipotle chicken. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
- FIESTA QUESADILLA$11.00
A large flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
- CEVICHE$14.00
Chunks of fish marinated in citrus juices with onions, cilantro, avocados and tomatoes.
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$15.00
Boiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and our homemade cocktail sauce.
- QUESO DIP$8.00
- FIESTA DIP$10.00
Ground beef, pico de gallo and queso dip
- SPINACH DIP$10.00
Spinach and queso dip.
- QUESO FUNDIDO$11.00
A mix of chorizo and queso dip.
- GUAC TRADICIONAL$13.00
Avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and chile.
- A-FUEGO GUAC$16.00
Chicharron, avocados, serrano chile, bacon, queso cotija, onions, cilantro, lime and salt.
- GNV NACHOS$14.00
A mix of grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon. Topped with refried beans, queso dip, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream.
- SUPREME NACHOS$13.00
Ground beef and shredded chicken topped with queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- SHRD CHICKEN NACHOS$11.00
Shredded chicken nachos with queso dip.
- GROUND BEEF NACHOS$11.00
Ground beef nachos with queso dip.
- FAJITA NACHO$15.00
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and bell peppers over nacho and queso dip.
- REFRIED BEAN NACHOS$9.00
BOWLS
- CALIFORNIA BOWL$16.00
Grilled steak, black beans and yellow rice covered with queso dip, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- FAJITA BOWL$15.00
Grilled chicken or steak strips cooked with onions and bell pepper. Topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.
- TACO BOWL$12.00
A fried flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.
DESSERTS
QUESADILLAS
- QUESADILLA SUPREME$14.00
One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- FAJITA QUESADILLA$16.00
A large quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak strips cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- BORDER QUESADILLA$16.00
A large quesadilla stuffed with sautéed grilled chicken, onions, creamy chipotle sauce and cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
- BIRRIA QUESADILLA$17.00
A large quesadilla stuffed with birria style slow cooked beef, cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with consommé.
CHIMICHANGAS
- CHIMICHANGA$16.00
Two shredded chicken or shredded beef chimichangas topped with ranchero sauce and queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- SHRIMP CHIMI$19.00
Two shredded shrimp chimichangas topped with ranchero sauce and queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- JUMBO CHIMI$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with queso dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
- JUMBO CHIMI - SHRIMP$18.00
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimps, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with queso dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
- CHIMICHANGA VERDES$17.00
Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with queso dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
BURRITOS
- BURRITO SUPREME$16.00
One beef & bean and one chicken & bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- FRIED BURRITOS$16.00
Two fried shredded chicken burritos covered with queso dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans.
- RIO GRANDE BURRITO$17.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, black beans, rice and sour cream. Topped with queso dip and pico de Gallo.
- TEX-MEX BURRITOS$16.00
Two shredded chicken burritos covered with spinach dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- SAN JOSE$17.00
A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans and sour cream. Topped with queso dip and pico de gallo.
- STEAK BURRITOS$17.00
Two steak burritos topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans.
- CALIFORNIA BURRITO BOWL$15.00
Grilled steak, black beans, rice, covered with queso dip, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- BIRRIA BURRITO$18.00
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS SUPREME$16.00
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- ANDREA'S$16.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice
- ENCHILADAS NORTENAS$17.00
Three grilled chicken enchiladas covered with queso dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.
- ENCHILADAS VEGANAS$16.00
- ENCHILADAS JALISCO$17.00
SEAFOOD
- CAMARONES CON HONGOS$20.00
Large shrimp sautéed with garlic butter cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad
- CAMARONES FUNDIDOS$20.00
Marinated shrimp sautéed with butter cream cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Covered with cheese dip
- CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO$20.00
Marinated shrimp simmered in buttery garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocadoes
- CAMARONES CANCUN$21.00
Sautéed shrimp with butter cream, peppers, onions and pineapple with cheese dip on top. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sliced avocados
- BRANDON SPECIAL$19.00
N/A BEVERAGES
N/A BEVS
- COKE$3.00
- COKE ZERO$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- CHERRY COKE$3.00
- FANTA$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- PIBB$3.00
- GINGER ALE$3.00
- LEMONADE$3.00
- SWEET TEA$3.00
- UNSWEET TEA$3.00
- HALF & HALF TEA$3.00
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.00
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.00
- ORANGE JUICE$4.00
- APPLE JUICE$4.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$4.00
- JARRITOS - PINEAPPLE$4.00
- JARRITOS - TAMARIND$4.00
- JARRITOS - MANDARIN$4.00
- JARRITOS - STRAWBERRY$4.00
- JARRITOS - LIME$4.00
- JARRITOS$4.00
- JARRITOS - GUAVA$4.00
- JARRITOS - MANGO$4.00
- MEXICAN COCA COLA$4.00
- Fresca - STRAWBERRY$5.00
- Fresca - RASPBERRY$5.00
- Fresca - PEACH$5.00
- Fresca - MANGO$5.00
- Fresca - PASSION FRUIT$5.00
- Fresca - HORCHATA$5.00
- Fresca - TAMARINDO$5.00
- Fresca - JAMAICA$5.00
- HOT CHOCOLATE$4.00
- REDBULL$4.99
- REDBULL SUGARFREE$3.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
303 SE 17th Street Unit 315, Ocala, FL 34471