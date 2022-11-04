Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catrina Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

106 Mamaroneck ave

White Plains, NY 10601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Kid's Burrito
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
MINI EMPANADAS

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$11.99+

Avocado dip prepared to order, served with warm tortilla chips

NACHOS

$10.99

Crisp, freshly prepared tortilla chips covered with black beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.99

Cheese fondue, served with flour tortillas

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.99

Honey mustard-mango chipotle or buffalo served with French fries

MINI EMPANADAS

$10.99

Pastry shell filled with cheese and your choice of meat, potato, chicken or beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$16.99

Shrimp marinated with lemon dressing, chopped tomato, red onions, arugula, avocado and cilantro finished with balsamic reduction

JALAPEÑOS POPPERS

$9.99

Stuffed jalapeños with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream

BOTANA CATRINA

$19.99

———————————

Soups

Sopa De Pollo

$12.00

Chicken soup with mixed vegetables

Pancita

$13.00

Pozole

$13.00

Taco Salads

Crispy tortilla bowl with black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$15.99

CARNITAS TACO SALAD

$15.99

STEAK TACO SALAD

$16.99

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$18.99

Tacos

three warm soft corn tortilla with sauteed portobello mushroom topped with arugula fresh cheese and balsamic reduction.

TACOS DF

Three warm soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions.

TACOS ESPECIALES

Platillos Tipicos

QUESADILLA CATRINA

$16.99

Try our special quesadilla, large flour or whole wheat tortilla with cheese pico de gallo and guacamole, finished with sour cream

BURRITO SUPREME

$16.99

Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

BURRITO BOWL

$16.99

Special burrito bowl with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce, corn, guacamole and sour cream.

FLAUTAS

$16.99

(Chicken or Beef) Rolled hard tacos, topped with crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

CHILAQUILES

$15.99

Crispy roll flour tortilla, filled with chicken or beef and cheese topped with red sauce and sour cream

ENCHILADAS

$15.99

TORTAS

$12.99

Mexican sandwich filled with, lettuce, onions, beans, avocado, cheese and your choice of jalapeño or chipotle served with French fries.

SOPES

$15.99

Traditional Mexican dish, chicken breast topped with mole sauce and finished with sesame seeds.

Especialidades

MOLCAJETE EXCELENCIA

$32.99

CARNE ASADA EL CATRIN

$29.99

Marinated grilled skirt steak served with grilled shrimp, pico de Galo, guacamole and tostones.

CHURRASCO EXCELENCIA

$28.99

Marinated grilled skirt steak served with mashed potatoes, fried cheese, rice, beans and avocado sauce on the side

STEAK POBLANO

$28.99

Grilled 10 Oz NY strip and shrimp, sautéed red onions, poblano peppers, mushroom, fresh avocado and meshed potatoes.

CECINA AZADA

$19.99

Grilled 10 Oz NY strip topped with onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, mashed potatoes and fried cheese.

SKIRT STEAK PUNTAS

$20.99

Tips of skirt steak cooked in our signature chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

BISTEC CON CAMARONES IN POBLANO SAUCE

$21.99

Grilled marinated slices of steak with shrimp and mushrooms in a poblano sauce with melted cheese on top.

CARNITAS

$18.99

Authentic Mexican dish of simmered pork, served with tortillas green and red sauce on the side.

PECHUGA DE POLLO CON CAMARONES EN SALSA CHIPOTLE

$21.99

Sauteed chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions in a creamy chipotle sauce.

POLLO EXCELENCIA

$19.99

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with baby arugula, red onions, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.

ARROZ TAMPICO

$19.99

Fried rice mixed with chicken, chorizo and shrimp served with sweet plantains and fresh avocado.

FAJITAS

$17.99

Grilled pork chops marinated in achiote and tequila sauce, topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, chorizo and melted cheese.

FAJITA MIX

$22.99

Seafood

GRILLED CAJUN SALMON

$23.99

Delicious salmon served over our signature chipotle mango sauce topped with fresh pico de gallo and slices of avocado

SALMON EXCELENCIA

$23.99

Grilled salmon with our signature honey chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and onions rings over crispy tortilla strip

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$21.99

Marinated golden shrimp in white wine garlic sauce with a touch of lemon served with rice and vegetables.

PESCADO AL AJILLO

$20.99

Marinated filet of sole in white wine garlic sauce with a touch of lemon served with rice and vegetables

PAELLA CATRINA

$28.99+

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, white fish, calamari, chicken and chorizo. Cooked with special type of rice.

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Kid's Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kid's Soft Taco

$9.99

Kid's Burrito

$9.99

Sides

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Cheese

$2.00

Flour or Corn Tortilla

$3.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

French Fries

$4.50

Sour Cream

$2.00

Tostones

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00+

Cebollines

$4.50

Nopales

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Aguas

$5.00

Mexican Coca cola

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Sangria Señorial

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Virgen Piña Colada

$7.00

Cocktails

Regular Margarita

$11.00+
Bull Dog

Bull Dog

$20.00
Sangria

Sangria

$10.00+

A punch, sangria consists of red wine and chopped fruit, the color of sangria depends on the wine. Red sangria is made with red wine, and white sangria with white wine.

Sangrita

$18.00

Try two of our famous drinks frozen margarita, with red sangria

Smoked Margarita

$18.00

Dos hombres mezcal, triple sec, fresh lime juice, mango pure and tajin

Horchata W/43 Liquor

$16.00

Home made horchata mixed with, 43 liquor and a touch of fire ball

Micheladas

$10.00

Margarita Tuesday

$6.00

Desserts

FLAN

$8.50

CHURROS

$8.50

FRIED ICE CREAM

$9.00

FRIED BANANA

$9.00

TRES LECHES

$8.50

Coffee

REGULAR OR DECAF

$3.50

CAFÉ CATRINA

$12.00

CAFE DE OLLA

$3.50

TEA

$3.50

Cordials

Bailey’s

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Rumchata

$11.00

Tequila Rose

$11.00

Appetizer

Guacamole

$10.99

Nachos Lunch

$10.99

Lunch

Tacos lunch

Taco Salad lunch

$10.99

Burrito supreme lunch

$10.99

Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, flavorful black bean, cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Burrito bowl lunch

$10.99

Flautas lunch

$10.99

Chilaquiles lunch

$10.99

Torta lunch

$10.99

Enchiladas lunch

$10.99

Fajitas lunch

$10.99

Tacos lunch (Copy)

Quesadillas

$10.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

106 Mamaroneck ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

