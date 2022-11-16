  • Home
Catrinas Tacos and Tequilla BAR 1611 N Howard Ave

No reviews yet

1611 N Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Appetizers

Guacamole Catrinas

$14.00

Catrinas Nachos

$14.00

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Guacamole y Chips

$11.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Cheese Dip

$10.00

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

SALSA Cabrona SM

$6.00

SALSA Cabrona Lg

$8.00

pinche pescado

$48.00

Tacos

Quesabirra Tacos (3)

$15.00

3 Tacos you choice of meat

$15.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Picadillo Taco

$5.00

Rajas Con Queso Taco (Veg)

$5.00

Portabello Taco (Veg)

$5.00

Soy Picadillo Taco (Veg)

$5.00

Bean Taco (Veg)

$5.00

Beef Tongue (Lengua)

$5.00

Beef Cheeks (cachete)

$5.00

Tripita Beef Tripe

$5.00

Tamales

2 Tamales of your choice, rice, and beans.

Chicken Tamales

$15.00

Picadillo Tamales

$15.00

Rajas con queso Tamales

$15.00

Pork Tamales

$15.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Choice of filling, sauce, rice, and beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.00

Vegan Enchiladas

$15.00

Burritos, Quesadillas y Chimichangas

Burritos

$15.00

Quesadillas

$15.00

Chimichangas

$15.00

Tostadas y Sopes

2 Tostadas rice and beans

$15.00

2 Sopes Rice and Beans

$15.00

Sides

House Salad

$5.00

Steak

$5.00

Chicken

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Salsa Cabrona

$1.00

Salsa Roja

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Tortillas (6)

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Tachurros

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Sweet tea

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

bottle water

$1.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

MOLCAJETE

Molcajete 1 Person

$20.00

Molcajete 2 person

$30.00

5 MAYO MENU

NACHOS BEEF

$15.00Out of stock

NACHOS CHICKEN

$15.00Out of stock

FISH TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

BEEF TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00Out of stock

BEEF QUESADILLA

$15.00Out of stock

KIDS MEAL CHEESE QUESADILLA AND SODA

$10.00Out of stock

GUACAMOLE CHIPS

$13.00Out of stock

CHIPS SALSA

$6.00Out of stock

CHEESE DIP

$11.00Out of stock

STREET CORN

$6.00Out of stock

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

served with rice and beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

SERVES W RICE AND BEANS

BEEF QUESADILLA

$9.50

rice and beans and soda can

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.50

BEEF TACO

$9.50

Chicken Taco

$9.50

Nachos Beans and Cheese

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

FISH AND CHIPS

FAJITAS

Catrinas Fajitas

$20.00+

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00+

Steak Fajitas

$20.00+

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00+

Pork Carnitas

$20.00+

Steak and Chicken

$20.00+

Veggie Portobello Fajitas

$20.00+

Beer/Wine

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Sangria

$14.00

Michelob ultra

$6.00

Corona premier

$6.00

Michelada

$8.00

Cocktails

House Margarita

$15.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$15.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$15.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$15.00

TAMARIND

$15.00

Liquor

Cranberry and vodka

$8.00

pineapple vodka

$8.00

vodka soda

$8.00

rum and coke

$8.00

rum pineapple

$8.00

rum soda

$8.00

house shot

$8.00

premium shot

$12.00

ultra shot

$15.00

regal

$18.00

magnum shot

$25.00

soda

$10.00

mix

$10.00

shot

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Chicken Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Beef Taco Tuesday

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT... JUST GUACA- AWAY

Location

1611 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

