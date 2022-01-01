- Home
Catrina's Mexican Grill
104 Reviews
$$
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Popular Items
SALADS
TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
GRILLED TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla with shrimp, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
FAJITA SALAD
Your choice of steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SALAD
Garden salad, served with chicken cooked in chipotle sauce
GUACAMOLE SALAD
Bed of romaine lettuce, topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole.
AVOCADO SALAD
A bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers and avocado slices topped with chicken
CATRINA’S SALAD
Bed of romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, cucumber, and croutons, served with garlic bread and house made dressing topped with chicken
Fajita Side Salad
SOUP
NACHOS
NACHOS CHEESE
NACHOS
GRILLED NACHOS
NACHOS SUPREME
Beef nachos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
FAJITA NACHOS
Chicken fajita nachos cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
NACHO FAJITA TEXANOS
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp fajita nachos cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
NACHOS CATRINAS
Nachos served with yellow melted cheese, steak, pico de gallo and sour cream.
NACHOS CHORIFRITOS
Bed of Fritos topped with melted yellow cheese, chorizo, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños.
APPETIZERS
CHEESE DIP
CHEESE DIP GRANDE
BEEF DIP
BEAN DIP
GUACAMOLE DIP
CORN AND FRESH JALAPENO DIP
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
CARNE ASADA BACON FRIES
Served in a bed of potato wedges, topped with steak, bacon, pico de gallo, melted yellow cheese and parmesan cheese.
GUACAMOLE CASERO
Guacamole made fresh at your table in a Mexican molcajete bowl.
CATRINA’S CHICKEN WINGS (10)
TRES AMIGOS
Grilled chicken, shrimp and steak, topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas.
QUESO FUNDIDO
House made chorizo and mozzarella melted cheese, served on a hot skillet with tortillas
CHORI DIP
House made chorizo with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
FAJITAS
FAJITAS AL MOLCAJETE
Steak, chicken, shrimp, bacon, smoked sausage, and Mexican cactus fajitas cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served on a Mexican molcajete topped with cheese, served with fajita salad and tortillas
FAJITAS CARNITAS
Fried chopped pork fajitas.
FAJITA BOWL
Served in a bowl with rice and grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes covered with melted cheese.
Macarena
Chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo fajitas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
STEAK FAJITAS
MIXED FAJITAS
Chicken and Steak fajitas,
SHRIMP FAJITAS
LUNCH STYLE FAJITAS
FAJITAS TEXANAS
FAJITAS NOPAL
FAJITAS DEL MAR
Shrimp and tilapia cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
QUESADILLA FAJITAS
Chicken quesadilla, cooked with bell peppers, grilled onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
TACOS
HOUSE TACOS 3
Three steak tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 3
Three shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
HOUSE TACOS FISH 3
Three fish tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
HOUSE TACOS 1
One steak taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 1
One shrimp taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
HOUSE TACOS FISH 1
One fish taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
STREET TACOS 3
Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
STREET TACOS 1
One steak taco served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
FISH TACOS 3
Three grilled or deep fried fish tacos on flour tortilla topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade sauce, served with rice.
SHRIMP BACON TACOS 2
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, bacon, shredded cheese, served with rice and special homemade sauce, served with rice.
TACOS GALLE 3
Three tacos with homemade chorizo, chopped avocado and pico de gallo, served with charro beans and housemate green sauce.
PORK
STEAKS
STEAK POBLANO
Rib-eye steak, topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice and beans.
STEAK RANCHERO
Rib-eye cooked in our special ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.
STEAK AND SHRIMP
Rib-eye topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese, served with rice and steamed vegetables.
STEAK A LA TAMPIQUENA
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, served with rice, beans and a cheese enchilada.
CARNE ASADA
Thin slices served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, cucumbers, cambray onions and tortillas.
SPECIAL MONTERREY
Stake served with rice and topped with cheese dip.
DEEP FRIED STEAK
Rib-eye steak, deep fried served with potato wedges, white rice, queso fresco, grilled and cambray onions.
LA CAMPECHANA
Grilled steak slices with housemade chorizo, cambray onions, banana peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Order Of Steak
BURRITOS
CHEESE STEAK BURRITO
A flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and grilled onions, topped nacho cheese, served with rice or beans and guacamole salad
NACHO CHEESE BURRITO
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with nacho cheese and red sauce
BURRITO SAN JOSE
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers topped with cheese dip, enchilada sauce, lettuce and guacamole.
BURRITO DELUXE (2)
One chicken burrito with beans and one beef burrito with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
BURRITO MEXICANO
A flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
BURRITO CAMARON
A flour tortilla filled with shrimp, topped with cheese dip
BURRITOS ACAPULCO
Flour tortillas filled with avocado and cheese, topped with shrimp and poblano sauce, served with rice and black beans
BURRITO GRANDE
A flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and chicken, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or ranchero sauce
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
A flour tortilla filled with frilled steak and chicken mixed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream, topped with red and green sauce
STREET BURRITO #1
A large flour tortilla stuffed with steak, black beans, rice, ranch, pico de gallo and melted yellow cheese.
STREET BURRITO #2
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, special house made sauce.
STREET BURRITO #3
A large spinach tortilla stuffed with avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, melted mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.
STREET BURRITO #4
A large chipotle tortilla stuffed with chicken, rice, pico de gallo, refried beans, and house chipotle sauce
CHICKEN
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast, topped with house made chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice beans and tortillas
POLLO A LA PARRILLA
Grilled chicken breast, topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and guacamole salad
POLLO SANTA FE
Grilled chicken breast, covered with fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions and smothered with our special cheese sauce, served with rice and beans
ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken strips on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce and served with salad
POLLO POBLANO
Grilled chicken strips, smothered in poblano cheese sauce, served with rice, beams and tortillas
POLLO CHIPOTLE
Grilled chicken strips, covered with our special cheesy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
POLLO RANCHERO
POLLO CON CREMA
Order Of Grilled Chicken
ENCHILADAS & QUESADILLAS
ENCHILADAS TRIO
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
YOLANDAS
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad
ENCHILADAS SUPREME
One chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchiladas, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
ENCHILADAS VERDES (3)
Ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with green salsa and served with rice and beans
ENFRIJOLADAS
Three beef, chicken, beans or cheese enchiladas topped with melted withe cheese, black bean sauce and avocado slices served with Mexican or white rice mixed with vegetables
QUESADILLA MEXICANA
A flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with cheese, your choice of beef or chicken and beans, served with guacamole salad and sour cream
QUESADILLA ESPECIAL
A flour tortilla, grilled two layers of cheese, sliced steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
SHRIMP QUESADILLA GRANDE
Flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with shrimp, cheese, lettuce and sour cream
VEGGIE QUESADILLAS (2)
MIXED
CHILE POBLANO MEAL
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
CHIMICHANGA MIXTA
Two flour tortillas, one beef and one chicken deep-fried, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad, served with rice or beans
SUPER CHIMICHANGA
A big flour tortilla, filled with steak, chicken, and fajita veggies, topped with cheese dip and served with rice.
SPECIAL DINNER
One chalupa, one chile relleno, one beef taco, one enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans
LUNCH CHIMICHANGA
A flour tortilla dip-fried, filled with beef or chicken, Served with rice or beans, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Four deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, served with guacamole salad and sour cream
LA FAVORITA
One chicken burrito, and one potato enchilada, topped with lettuce, tomato sauce and sour cream
CHIMICHANGA
A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with beans and your choice of beef or chicken, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad
EL PASO
One chicken burrito, and one chicken enchilada, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
TACO LOCO
Crispy taco shell filled with grill chicken or steak, bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, tomatoes and light cheese.
CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS
Tortilla chips topped with ranchero sauce, chicken, grilled onions, and cheese, served with rice and avocado salad
4 KIDS
KIDS 1
One taco, rice and beans
KIDS 2
One enchilada, rice and beans
KIDS 3
One burrito and rice
KIDS 4
Cheese quesadilla and rice
KIDS 5
Grilled cheese sandwich and fries
KIDS 6
Pizza bites and fried
KIDS 7
Chicken fingers and fries
KIDS 8
Cheese burger and fries
KIDS 9
Six grilled or fired shrimp
KIDS 10
One mini chimi and one quesadilla. Chicken or beef
KIDS 11
Mozzarella Sticks and fries
KIDS 12
Fish stick and fries
KIDS 13
Salchipapas and fries
SEAFOOD
CAMARONES POBLANOS
Grilled or steam shrimp, topped with poblano cheese sauce, served with rice and steam vegetables
CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE
Shrimp in our special house sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Shrimp with garlic sauce, served with rice, and guacamole salad
CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS
Breaded shrimp, deep-fried, served with white rice mixed with vegetables, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and house made sauce
CAMARONES RANCHEROS
Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, sautéed in ranchero sauce, served with rice beans and tortillas.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Shrimp cocktail with our special sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumbers, lime and crackers
FISH FILLET
Grilled or fried tilapia, serve with Mexican rice and steam vegetables
GRILLED OR STEAM SHRIMP (12)
PESCADO ASADO
Grilled fish, served with white rice with mixed vegetables, avocado slices and house made green sauce
COMBINATIONS
VEGGIES
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico die gallo, guacamole and tortillas
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS FOR 2
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico die gallo, guacamole and tortillas for 2
VEGGIE 1
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and rice
VEGGIE 2
One chalupa, one bean burrito and one cheese quesadilla
VEGGIE 3
One bean burrito with nacho cheese and one chalupa
VEGGIE 4
One potato enchilada and one potato burrito, topped with lettuce, tomato sauce and sour cream
VEGGIE 5
Cheese enchilada, bean burrito, and chalupa
VEGGIE 6
Chalupa, spinach burrito and spinach quesadilla
VEGGIE 7
Two fried potato tacos, served with white rice with mixed vegetables, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and house made red sauce
RICE BOWLS
A LA CARTE
BEANS
RICE
TORTILLAS (3)
TAMALES (3)
TOSTADAS (2)
BURRITOS (2)
Beef or Chicken
TOSTAGUAC (2)
Flat tortilla with beans, beef or chicken topped with lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomatoes
ENCHILADAS (3)
Your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese
HARD SHELL TACOS (3)
NACHO CHEESE BURRITOS (2)
SOFT TACOS (3)
Beef or Chicken
GRILLED SOFT TACOS (3)
Steak or Chicken
ORDER OF FRIES
AVOCADO SLICES
CHILES RELLENOS (3)
Stiffed Anaheim peppers
CHILES POBLANOS (2)
QUESADILLAS
DESSERTS
SOPAPILLA
Fried flour tortilla topped with honey and ice cream
FLAN
Mexican custard
XANGO
A tortilla filled with cheesecake, deep fried and served with ice cream, topped with caramel and whipped cream
FRIED ICE CREAM
CHURROS
Mexican doughnuts fried in the shape of long ribbons
ICE CREAM BOWL
PALETAS DE HIELO
1 Ice Cream Ball
SIDES
1 CHEESE QUESADILLA
1 BURRITO
1 ENCHILADA
1 CHALUPA
1 SOFT TACO
1 GRILLED SOFT TACO
1 QUESADILLA
1 TOSTAGUAC
1 TOSTADA
1 CHILE RELLENO
1 TAMAL
1 BURRITO DELUXE
1 CHILE POBLANO
1 TORTILLA
1 HARD SHELL TACO
1 GRILLED QUESADILLA
1 VEGGIE QUESADILLA
NACHO CHESSE BURRITO
ORDER
Order Sour Cream
Order Pico De Gallo
Order Lettuce
Order Chopped Tomatoes
Order Pickled Jalapeños
Order Fresh Jalapeños
Extra Guacamole
Order Cilantro
Order Chopped Onions
Order Grilled Onions
Order Chiles Toreados
Order Mushrooms
Order Avocado
Order Shredded Cheese
Side Cheese Dip
Order Salsa Verde
Order Red Sauce
Order Yellow Shredded Cheese
Order Taco Sauce
Shredded Chicken
Order Steam Veggies
Order Fajita Veggies
Order Cilantro
CHIPS & SALSA
LUNCH MENU
SPEEDY GONZALEZ
One taco, one enchilada and your choice of rice or beans
LUNCH #1
One stuffed chile Anaheim and one taco, with beans and guacamole salad.
LUNCH #2
One beef burrito with rice and beans
LUNCH #3
One enchilada, one taco with rice and beans
LUNCH #4
One stuffed chile Anaheim, one taco with rice and beans
LUNCH #5
One burrito, one taco with rice
LUNCH #6
One chalupa with rice and beans
LUNCH #7
One chalupa and one cheese quesadilla
LUNCH #8
One bean burrito topped with salsa and cheese, served with rice
LUNCH #9
Two enchiladas with rice
LUNCH #10
Two tacos with rice
LUNCH CHIMICHANGA
A flour tortilla deep-fried, filled with beef. Served with rice or beans and house made red sauce
QUESADILLA MEXICANA
A flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with cheese, beef and beans. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
BURRITO ESPECIAL
Filled with beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and sour cream.
BURRITO WRAP
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños and special house sauce. Served with rice.
TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla with beef , beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
TACOS DE ASADA 2
Two steak tacos. Served with rice or beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and green sauce
CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled or fried
SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled or fried
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two ranch style eggs, topped with Mexican sausage, served with rice beans and tortillas
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Two scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños
HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Two scrambled eggs served with rice, beans, house made sauce and tortillas
FAJITAS LUNCH
Your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and tortillas
LUNCH SHRIMP FAJITAS
Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice and beans
LUNCH MIX FAJITAS
LUNCH FAJITAS TEXANAS
POLLO CON CREMA
Grilled sliced chicken, cooked with special white sauce. Served with rice and beans
Come in and enjoy!
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta, GA 30005