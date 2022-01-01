Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Catrina's Mexican Grill

104 Reviews

$$

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE DIP
ENCHILADAS VERDES (3)
SOPA DE POLLO

SALADS

TACO SALAD

$8.99

Crispy flour tortilla with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

GRILLED TACO SALAD

Crispy flour tortilla with shrimp, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

FAJITA SALAD

FAJITA SALAD

$13.99

Your choice of steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SALAD

$9.99

Garden salad, served with chicken cooked in chipotle sauce

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$5.99

Bed of romaine lettuce, topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole.

AVOCADO SALAD

$9.95

A bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers and avocado slices topped with chicken

CATRINA’S SALAD

$9.95

Bed of romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, cucumber, and croutons, served with garlic bread and house made dressing topped with chicken

Fajita Side Salad

$6.99

SOUP

SOPA DE POLLO

SOPA DE POLLO

$7.99

Chicken soup with rice, potatoes and pico de gallo

SHRIMP SOUP

$10.95

With mix vegetables.

CHARRO BEAN SOUP

CHARRO BEAN SOUP

$8.99

Cooked with bacon, chicharron, house made chorizo and chopped franks, served with tortillas.

NACHOS

NACHOS CHEESE

$6.00

NACHOS

$7.99

GRILLED NACHOS

$10.75

NACHOS SUPREME

$10.50

Beef nachos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

FAJITA NACHOS

$12.25

Chicken fajita nachos cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

NACHO FAJITA TEXANOS

NACHO FAJITA TEXANOS

$13.99

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp fajita nachos cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

NACHOS CATRINAS

$10.50

Nachos served with yellow melted cheese, steak, pico de gallo and sour cream.

NACHOS CHORIFRITOS

NACHOS CHORIFRITOS

$10.99

Bed of Fritos topped with melted yellow cheese, chorizo, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños.

APPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP

$4.99

CHEESE DIP GRANDE

$9.95

BEEF DIP

$8.99

BEAN DIP

$8.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.95

CORN AND FRESH JALAPENO DIP

$8.99
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.95
CARNE ASADA BACON FRIES

CARNE ASADA BACON FRIES

$10.99

Served in a bed of potato wedges, topped with steak, bacon, pico de gallo, melted yellow cheese and parmesan cheese.

GUACAMOLE CASERO

GUACAMOLE CASERO

$9.50

Guacamole made fresh at your table in a Mexican molcajete bowl.

CATRINA’S CHICKEN WINGS (10)

CATRINA’S CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$11.99
TRES AMIGOS

TRES AMIGOS

$9.99

Grilled chicken, shrimp and steak, topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas.

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.95

House made chorizo and mozzarella melted cheese, served on a hot skillet with tortillas

CHORI DIP

$8.99

House made chorizo with cheese dip, served with tortillas.

FAJITAS

FAJITAS AL MOLCAJETE

FAJITAS AL MOLCAJETE

Steak, chicken, shrimp, bacon, smoked sausage, and Mexican cactus fajitas cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served on a Mexican molcajete topped with cheese, served with fajita salad and tortillas

FAJITAS CARNITAS

Fried chopped pork fajitas.

FAJITA BOWL

Served in a bowl with rice and grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes covered with melted cheese.

Macarena

Macarena

Chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo fajitas.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

MIXED FAJITAS

Chicken and Steak fajitas,

SHRIMP FAJITAS

LUNCH STYLE FAJITAS

$10.99

FAJITAS TEXANAS

FAJITAS NOPAL

FAJITAS DEL MAR

Shrimp and tilapia cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

QUESADILLA FAJITAS

Chicken quesadilla, cooked with bell peppers, grilled onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

TACOS

HOUSE TACOS 3

$10.99

Three steak tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 3

$11.99

Three shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

HOUSE TACOS FISH 3

$11.99

Three fish tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

HOUSE TACOS 1

$3.75

One steak taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 1

$4.50

One shrimp taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

HOUSE TACOS FISH 1

$4.50

One fish taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

STREET TACOS 3

STREET TACOS 3

$10.99

Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.

STREET TACOS 1

$3.75

One steak taco served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.

FISH TACOS 3

$12.99

Three grilled or deep fried fish tacos on flour tortilla topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade sauce, served with rice.

SHRIMP BACON TACOS 2

SHRIMP BACON TACOS 2

$11.95

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, bacon, shredded cheese, served with rice and special homemade sauce, served with rice.

TACOS GALLE 3

TACOS GALLE 3

$12.50

Three tacos with homemade chorizo, chopped avocado and pico de gallo, served with charro beans and housemate green sauce.

PORK

CARNITAS DINNER

$13.99

Pork tips, topped with grilled onions, served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

CHILE COLORADO (RED OR GREEN SAUCE)

$13.99

Pork tips cooked in our homemade sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

STEAKS

STEAK POBLANO

$16.99

Rib-eye steak, topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice and beans.

STEAK RANCHERO

STEAK RANCHERO

$16.99

Rib-eye cooked in our special ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.

STEAK AND SHRIMP

$17.99

Rib-eye topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese, served with rice and steamed vegetables.

STEAK A LA TAMPIQUENA

$17.25

Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, served with rice, beans and a cheese enchilada.

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$15.99

Thin slices served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, cucumbers, cambray onions and tortillas.

SPECIAL MONTERREY

$12.99

Stake served with rice and topped with cheese dip.

DEEP FRIED STEAK

$16.99

Rib-eye steak, deep fried served with potato wedges, white rice, queso fresco, grilled and cambray onions.

LA CAMPECHANA

LA CAMPECHANA

$15.99

Grilled steak slices with housemade chorizo, cambray onions, banana peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Order Of Steak

$7.50

BURRITOS

CHEESE STEAK BURRITO

CHEESE STEAK BURRITO

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and grilled onions, topped nacho cheese, served with rice or beans and guacamole salad

NACHO CHEESE BURRITO

$6.99

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with nacho cheese and red sauce

BURRITO SAN JOSE

$8.99

A flour tortilla filled with ground beef cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers topped with cheese dip, enchilada sauce, lettuce and guacamole.

BURRITO DELUXE (2)

$9.99

One chicken burrito with beans and one beef burrito with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

BURRITO MEXICANO

$8.50

A flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

BURRITO CAMARON

$10.99

A flour tortilla filled with shrimp, topped with cheese dip

BURRITOS ACAPULCO

$12.99

Flour tortillas filled with avocado and cheese, topped with shrimp and poblano sauce, served with rice and black beans

BURRITO GRANDE

$13.50

A flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and chicken, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or ranchero sauce

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with frilled steak and chicken mixed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream, topped with red and green sauce

STREET BURRITO #1

STREET BURRITO #1

$11.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with steak, black beans, rice, ranch, pico de gallo and melted yellow cheese.

STREET BURRITO #2

STREET BURRITO #2

$10.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, special house made sauce.

STREET BURRITO #3

STREET BURRITO #3

$12.99

A large spinach tortilla stuffed with avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, melted mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.

STREET BURRITO #4

STREET BURRITO #4

$10.99

A large chipotle tortilla stuffed with chicken, rice, pico de gallo, refried beans, and house chipotle sauce

CHICKEN

CHORI POLLO

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with house made chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice beans and tortillas

POLLO A LA PARRILLA

POLLO A LA PARRILLA

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and guacamole salad

POLLO SANTA FE

POLLO SANTA FE

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, covered with fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions and smothered with our special cheese sauce, served with rice and beans

ARROZ CON POLLO

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce and served with salad

POLLO POBLANO

$13.99

Grilled chicken strips, smothered in poblano cheese sauce, served with rice, beams and tortillas

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$12.50

Grilled chicken strips, covered with our special cheesy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

POLLO RANCHERO

POLLO RANCHERO

$12.99

POLLO CON CREMA

$12.50

Order Of Grilled Chicken

$7.50

ENCHILADAS & QUESADILLAS

ENCHILADAS TRIO

$11.99

Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans

YOLANDAS

YOLANDAS

$9.99

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$9.99

One chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchiladas, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

ENCHILADAS VERDES (3)

$10.99

Ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with green salsa and served with rice and beans

ENFRIJOLADAS

ENFRIJOLADAS

$10.99

Three beef, chicken, beans or cheese enchiladas topped with melted withe cheese, black bean sauce and avocado slices served with Mexican or white rice mixed with vegetables

QUESADILLA MEXICANA

$7.99

A flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with cheese, your choice of beef or chicken and beans, served with guacamole salad and sour cream

QUESADILLA ESPECIAL

$11.75

A flour tortilla, grilled two layers of cheese, sliced steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

SHRIMP QUESADILLA GRANDE

$12.99

Flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with shrimp, cheese, lettuce and sour cream

VEGGIE QUESADILLAS (2)

$8.25

MIXED

CHILE POBLANO MEAL

$11.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

CHIMICHANGA MIXTA

$11.50

Two flour tortillas, one beef and one chicken deep-fried, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad, served with rice or beans

SUPER CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

A big flour tortilla, filled with steak, chicken, and fajita veggies, topped with cheese dip and served with rice.

SPECIAL DINNER

$12.99

One chalupa, one chile relleno, one beef taco, one enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans

LUNCH CHIMICHANGA

$8.99

A flour tortilla dip-fried, filled with beef or chicken, Served with rice or beans, topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$8.50

Four deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, served with guacamole salad and sour cream

LA FAVORITA

$9.50

One chicken burrito, and one potato enchilada, topped with lettuce, tomato sauce and sour cream

CHIMICHANGA

$9.99

A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with beans and your choice of beef or chicken, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad

EL PASO

$9.50

One chicken burrito, and one chicken enchilada, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

TACO LOCO

$13.99

Crispy taco shell filled with grill chicken or steak, bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, tomatoes and light cheese.

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with ranchero sauce, chicken, grilled onions, and cheese, served with rice and avocado salad

4 KIDS

KIDS 1

$5.99

One taco, rice and beans

KIDS 2

$5.99

One enchilada, rice and beans

KIDS 3

$5.99

One burrito and rice

KIDS 4

$5.99

Cheese quesadilla and rice

KIDS 5

KIDS 5

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich and fries

KIDS 6

$5.99

Pizza bites and fried

KIDS 7

$5.99

Chicken fingers and fries

KIDS 8

KIDS 8

$5.99

Cheese burger and fries

KIDS 9

$5.99

Six grilled or fired shrimp

KIDS 10

$5.99

One mini chimi and one quesadilla. Chicken or beef

KIDS 11

KIDS 11

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks and fries

KIDS 12

$5.99

Fish stick and fries

KIDS 13

$5.99

Salchipapas and fries

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES POBLANOS

$13.99

Grilled or steam shrimp, topped with poblano cheese sauce, served with rice and steam vegetables

CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE

$13.99

Shrimp in our special house sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$13.99

Shrimp with garlic sauce, served with rice, and guacamole salad

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$13.99

Breaded shrimp, deep-fried, served with white rice mixed with vegetables, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and house made sauce

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$13.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, sautéed in ranchero sauce, served with rice beans and tortillas.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.99

Shrimp cocktail with our special sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumbers, lime and crackers

FISH FILLET

FISH FILLET

$11.99

Grilled or fried tilapia, serve with Mexican rice and steam vegetables

GRILLED OR STEAM SHRIMP (12)

$8.50

PESCADO ASADO

$11.99

Grilled fish, served with white rice with mixed vegetables, avocado slices and house made green sauce

COMBINATIONS

CHOOSE 2 ITEMS

$9.99

CHOOSE 3 ITEMS

$9.99

VEGGIES

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS

$12.95

Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico die gallo, guacamole and tortillas

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS FOR 2

$23.95

Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico die gallo, guacamole and tortillas for 2

VEGGIE 1

$9.50

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and rice

VEGGIE 2

$9.50

One chalupa, one bean burrito and one cheese quesadilla

VEGGIE 3

$9.50

One bean burrito with nacho cheese and one chalupa

VEGGIE 4

$9.50

One potato enchilada and one potato burrito, topped with lettuce, tomato sauce and sour cream

VEGGIE 5

$9.50

Cheese enchilada, bean burrito, and chalupa

VEGGIE 6

$9.50

Chalupa, spinach burrito and spinach quesadilla

VEGGIE 7

$9.50

Two fried potato tacos, served with white rice with mixed vegetables, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and house made red sauce

RICE BOWLS

STEAK RICE BOWL

$10.99

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$9.99

SHRIMP RICE BOWL

$10.99

CARNITAS RICE BOWL

$10.99

PASTOR RICE BOWL

$10.99

GRILLED VEGGIES RICE BOWL

$9.99

A LA CARTE

BEANS

$1.99

RICE

$1.99

TORTILLAS (3)

$1.50
TAMALES (3)

TAMALES (3)

$7.25

TOSTADAS (2)

$6.99

BURRITOS (2)

$7.50

Beef or Chicken

TOSTAGUAC (2)

$7.99

Flat tortilla with beans, beef or chicken topped with lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomatoes

ENCHILADAS (3)

$6.99

Your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese

HARD SHELL TACOS (3)

$5.99

NACHO CHEESE BURRITOS (2)

$8.99

SOFT TACOS (3)

$6.99

Beef or Chicken

GRILLED SOFT TACOS (3)

$10.99

Steak or Chicken

ORDER OF FRIES

$2.50

AVOCADO SLICES

$3.00

CHILES RELLENOS (3)

$7.50

Stiffed Anaheim peppers

CHILES POBLANOS (2)

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS (2)

QUESADILLAS (2)

$6.99

Your choice of beef, chicken, mushrooms or spinach

CHEESE QUESADILLAS (2)

$5.99

SHRIMP QUESADILLAS (2)

$9.99

GRILLED QUESADILLAS (2)

$8.99

Your choice of steak or chicken

DESSERTS

SOPAPILLA

SOPAPILLA

$3.99

Fried flour tortilla topped with honey and ice cream

FLAN

FLAN

$3.99

Mexican custard

XANGO

XANGO

$4.99

A tortilla filled with cheesecake, deep fried and served with ice cream, topped with caramel and whipped cream

FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.99
CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.99

Mexican doughnuts fried in the shape of long ribbons

ICE CREAM BOWL

ICE CREAM BOWL

$3.25
PALETAS DE HIELO

PALETAS DE HIELO

$2.25

1 Ice Cream Ball

$1.00

SIDES

1 CHEESE QUESADILLA

1 CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.25
1 BURRITO

1 BURRITO

$3.95
1 ENCHILADA

1 ENCHILADA

$2.50
1 CHALUPA

1 CHALUPA

$3.75

1 SOFT TACO

$2.75

1 GRILLED SOFT TACO

$3.99

1 QUESADILLA

$3.75

1 TOSTAGUAC

$4.25

1 TOSTADA

$4.00
1 CHILE RELLENO

1 CHILE RELLENO

$2.75
1 TAMAL

1 TAMAL

$2.50

1 BURRITO DELUXE

$5.25

1 CHILE POBLANO

$4.50

1 TORTILLA

$0.35

1 HARD SHELL TACO

$2.25

1 GRILLED QUESADILLA

$4.75

1 VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$4.00

NACHO CHESSE BURRITO

$6.50

ORDER

Order Sour Cream

$0.90

Order Pico De Gallo

$0.90

Order Lettuce

$0.90

Order Chopped Tomatoes

$0.90

Order Pickled Jalapeños

$0.90

Order Fresh Jalapeños

$0.90

Extra Guacamole

$1.25

Order Cilantro

$0.90

Order Chopped Onions

$0.90

Order Grilled Onions

$1.25

Order Chiles Toreados

$2.75

Order Mushrooms

$1.50

Order Avocado

$3.00

Order Shredded Cheese

$0.90

Side Cheese Dip

$1.25

Order Salsa Verde

$0.90

Order Red Sauce

$0.90

Order Yellow Shredded Cheese

$0.90

Order Taco Sauce

$0.90

Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Order Steam Veggies

$4.75

Order Fajita Veggies

$2.99

Order Cilantro

$0.90

CHIPS & SALSA

SMALL CHIPS

$1.25

MEDIUM CHIPS

$2.50

LARGE CHIPS

$4.50

SMALL SALSA

$0.50

MEDIUM SALSA

$1.25

LARGE SALSA

$2.75

LUNCH MENU

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$6.50

One taco, one enchilada and your choice of rice or beans

LUNCH #1

$6.99

One stuffed chile Anaheim and one taco, with beans and guacamole salad.

LUNCH #2

$6.99

One beef burrito with rice and beans

LUNCH #3

$6.99

One enchilada, one taco with rice and beans

LUNCH #4

$6.99

One stuffed chile Anaheim, one taco with rice and beans

LUNCH #5

$6.99

One burrito, one taco with rice

LUNCH #6

$6.99

One chalupa with rice and beans

LUNCH #7

$6.99

One chalupa and one cheese quesadilla

LUNCH #8

$6.99

One bean burrito topped with salsa and cheese, served with rice

LUNCH #9

$6.99

Two enchiladas with rice

LUNCH #10

$6.99

Two tacos with rice

LUNCH CHIMICHANGA

$7.99

A flour tortilla deep-fried, filled with beef. Served with rice or beans and house made red sauce

QUESADILLA MEXICANA

$6.99

A flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with cheese, beef and beans. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

BURRITO ESPECIAL

$5.99

Filled with beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and sour cream.

BURRITO WRAP

$8.99

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños and special house sauce. Served with rice.

TACO SALAD

$6.99

Crispy flour tortilla with beef , beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream

TACOS DE ASADA 2

$7.99

Two steak tacos. Served with rice or beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and green sauce

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

Grilled or fried

SHRIMP SALAD

$8.99

Grilled or fried

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$6.99

Two ranch style eggs, topped with Mexican sausage, served with rice beans and tortillas

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños

HUEVOS REVUELTOS

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs served with rice, beans, house made sauce and tortillas

FAJITAS LUNCH

$8.99

Your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and tortillas

LUNCH SHRIMP FAJITAS

$9.99

Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice and beans

LUNCH MIX FAJITAS

$10.99

LUNCH FAJITAS TEXANAS

$11.25

POLLO CON CREMA

$8.99

Grilled sliced chicken, cooked with special white sauce. Served with rice and beans

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

