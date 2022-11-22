Cats Pajamas Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Our take on a classic Americana Bistro Infused with flavors around the world. Our two executives bring in a culinary diversity unmatched by many others. We balance an atmosphere of formality and intimacy while keeping the American style of friendly hospitality. Our craft cocktails are an homage to classic cocktails that have defined America since the first craft cocktail was invented in the US in 1850.
10315-10323 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85253
