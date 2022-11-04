  • Home
VooDoo Hut & Cat Scratch Kitchen

511 Bradford Ave

Kemah, TX 77565

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

6 - Large Shrimp Hand Battered and Fried and Tossed in our Scratch Buffalo Sauce served over a bed of Onion Strings w/ Scratch Ranch Dressing

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$5.99

Plate full of fried Pork Skins (Chicharrones) Optional: Scratch Avocado Cilantro Cream Sauce

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

4 Flour Tortillas filled with Pico de gallo, Shredded Cheese and Scratch Made Chicken Tinga, Served w/ Sour Cream and Pico de gallo

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.99

12" flour tortilla with Monterey jack and cheddar blend, onions, and peppers served with sour cream and pico de gallo. Add your choice of chicken or beef fajita.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Cooked to order tortillas with shredded cheese, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. You may choose to add a selection of ground beef, beef fajita, or chicken fajita.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Fresh Made Corn Tortilla Chips Served w 6oz Scratch Red Salsa and 6oz Scratch Avocado Cilantro Cream Sauce. You may add Queso or Guacamole.

Crawfish Mac n Cheese Balls

Crawfish Mac n Cheese Balls

$10.99

Macaroni and Cheese Balls loaded with Crawfish Tails, Andouille Sausage, and Jalapenos served with Scratch Remoulade

Dry Rubbed Wings (8)

Dry Rubbed Wings (8)

$12.99

Marinated Jumbo Wings, tossed in our Scratch Dry Rub served fried, grilled or battered, with a Side of Scratch Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Portobello Mushroom Caps sliced and tossed in Panko Bread Crumbs Fried and served with Scratch Horseradish Aioli

Texas Surfboards

Texas Surfboards

$13.99

Loaded fried potato skins with brisket, cheddar cheese, scratch bacon, BBQ sour cream, and chives.

Spicy Voodoo Balls

Spicy Voodoo Balls

Jalapeno stuffed with jack cheese, crab stuffing and a shrimp, battered and fried served with Scratch Ranch

Blackened Stuffed Jalapenōs (5)

Blackened Stuffed Jalapenōs (5)

$13.99

Grilled jalapenos with crab stuffing and jack cheese blackened and served with scratch ranch.

Habanero Cheese Sticks

Habanero Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Scratch made Habanero, Serrano, and Jalapeno Cheese, Breaded and Fried and Served with our Spicy Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Scratch Mozzarella Cheese Breaded and fried served with Spicy Marinara

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Shredded Potatoes with jack and cheddar cheese, Scratch bacon, and jalapeno, battered, fried and served with Scratch BBQ aioli

Smothered Loaded Tots

Smothered Loaded Tots

$10.99

Our Scratch Loaded Tots smothered in chili, shredded cheese, jalapeno and onion.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.99

Just like grandma used to make! Our blend of pork and ground beef, Parmigiano Reggiano, rolled by hand, fried, and finished in our Scratch Spicy Marinara. Served with garlic toast points.

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

All beef hot dogs in corn batter fried and served with Scratch Honey Mustard

Spicy Dill Fried Pickles

Spicy Dill Fried Pickles

$9.99

'Damn Dill Pickles' homemade spicy garlic dill pickle slices battered and fried served with Scratch Ranch

Habanero Fried Pickles

Habanero Fried Pickles

$9.99

'Damn Dill Pickles' Homemade habanero sliced pickles served with Scratch Ranch

Pretzels

Pretzels

$6.99

Scratch Pretzel Sticks, baked to order served with Scratch Honey Mustard

Hush Puppies (8)

Hush Puppies (8)

$7.99

8 fluffy jalapeno & corn hush puppies served with Scratch Roumelade

Cordon Bleu Bites

Cordon Bleu Bites

$10.99

ham and swiss stuffed chicken breast battered and fried, served with Scratch Honey Mustard

Zuccini Sticks

Zuccini Sticks

$8.99

panko crusted zucchini sticks tossed in lemon-pepper and parmesan served with Scratch Ranch

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$9.99

broccoli crowns, cheddar and jack cheese, Scratch Bacon, battered and fried served with Scratch Honey Mustard

Cow Fingers

Cow Fingers

$13.99

Hand Battered tenderized Choice Steak Strips served with Scratch Toast, Scratch Cream Gravy, over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Hand Battered strips of chicken breast fried with Scratch Toast, Scratch White Cream Gravy, and served over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries

Scratchwiches

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.99

2 Nathan's all Beef Hot Dogs on a Scratch Hoagie Roll served with Scratch Hand Cut Kettle Chips.

The NOLA

The NOLA

$14.99

Muffuletta - Ham, peperoni, salami, capicola, prosciutto, mozzarella, and provolone, topped with an olive tapenade with a touch of mayo and mustard on a Scratch Loaf

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.99

Steakhouse Burger Patty Topped with your choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, 'Damn Dill Pickles', on a Kaiser Bun Served with Scratch Seasoned Hand Cut Kettle Chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Steakhouse Burger Patty, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, onion strings, lettuce tomato, 'Damn Dill Pickles, on a Scratch Kaiser Roll, with Scratch Hand Cut Kettle Chips.

Three Little Piggies Burger

Three Little Piggies Burger

$13.99

Pork and Ground Chuck Burger topped with Bacon, cheddar, Bacon/onion relish, Onion Strings, L,T,and Pickles

Big Tex BBQ Brisket Burger

Big Tex BBQ Brisket Burger

$14.99

50/50 brisket/ground beef patty topped with Texas chili, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, onion strings, jalapeno, and Scratch BBQ Sauce on a Scratch Kaiser Roll.

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$12.99

Steakhouse burger patty, with corn and black bean relish, guacamole, lettuce tomato, onion, cotija cheese, and chipolte aioli on Scratch Kaiser Rolls.

The Club

The Club

$13.99

Triple decker with Scratch Smoked Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Scratch Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on your choice of toasted Scratch rye, white, or wheat bread.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$10.99