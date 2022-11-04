VooDoo Hut & Cat Scratch Kitchen
511 Bradford Ave
Kemah, TX 77565
Buffalo Shrimp
6 - Large Shrimp Hand Battered and Fried and Tossed in our Scratch Buffalo Sauce served over a bed of Onion Strings w/ Scratch Ranch Dressing
Chicharrones
Plate full of fried Pork Skins (Chicharrones) Optional: Scratch Avocado Cilantro Cream Sauce
Chicken Flautas
4 Flour Tortillas filled with Pico de gallo, Shredded Cheese and Scratch Made Chicken Tinga, Served w/ Sour Cream and Pico de gallo
Quesadillas
12" flour tortilla with Monterey jack and cheddar blend, onions, and peppers served with sour cream and pico de gallo. Add your choice of chicken or beef fajita.
Nachos
Cooked to order tortillas with shredded cheese, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. You may choose to add a selection of ground beef, beef fajita, or chicken fajita.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Made Corn Tortilla Chips Served w 6oz Scratch Red Salsa and 6oz Scratch Avocado Cilantro Cream Sauce. You may add Queso or Guacamole.
Crawfish Mac n Cheese Balls
Macaroni and Cheese Balls loaded with Crawfish Tails, Andouille Sausage, and Jalapenos served with Scratch Remoulade
Dry Rubbed Wings (8)
Marinated Jumbo Wings, tossed in our Scratch Dry Rub served fried, grilled or battered, with a Side of Scratch Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Portobello Mushroom Caps sliced and tossed in Panko Bread Crumbs Fried and served with Scratch Horseradish Aioli
Texas Surfboards
Loaded fried potato skins with brisket, cheddar cheese, scratch bacon, BBQ sour cream, and chives.
Spicy Voodoo Balls
Jalapeno stuffed with jack cheese, crab stuffing and a shrimp, battered and fried served with Scratch Ranch
Blackened Stuffed Jalapenōs (5)
Grilled jalapenos with crab stuffing and jack cheese blackened and served with scratch ranch.
Habanero Cheese Sticks
Scratch made Habanero, Serrano, and Jalapeno Cheese, Breaded and Fried and Served with our Spicy Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Scratch Mozzarella Cheese Breaded and fried served with Spicy Marinara
Loaded Tots
Shredded Potatoes with jack and cheddar cheese, Scratch bacon, and jalapeno, battered, fried and served with Scratch BBQ aioli
Smothered Loaded Tots
Our Scratch Loaded Tots smothered in chili, shredded cheese, jalapeno and onion.
Meatballs
Just like grandma used to make! Our blend of pork and ground beef, Parmigiano Reggiano, rolled by hand, fried, and finished in our Scratch Spicy Marinara. Served with garlic toast points.
Mini Corn Dogs
All beef hot dogs in corn batter fried and served with Scratch Honey Mustard
Spicy Dill Fried Pickles
'Damn Dill Pickles' homemade spicy garlic dill pickle slices battered and fried served with Scratch Ranch
Habanero Fried Pickles
'Damn Dill Pickles' Homemade habanero sliced pickles served with Scratch Ranch
Pretzels
Scratch Pretzel Sticks, baked to order served with Scratch Honey Mustard
Hush Puppies (8)
8 fluffy jalapeno & corn hush puppies served with Scratch Roumelade
Cordon Bleu Bites
ham and swiss stuffed chicken breast battered and fried, served with Scratch Honey Mustard
Zuccini Sticks
panko crusted zucchini sticks tossed in lemon-pepper and parmesan served with Scratch Ranch
Broccoli Bites
broccoli crowns, cheddar and jack cheese, Scratch Bacon, battered and fried served with Scratch Honey Mustard
Cow Fingers
Hand Battered tenderized Choice Steak Strips served with Scratch Toast, Scratch Cream Gravy, over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries
Chicken Strips
Hand Battered strips of chicken breast fried with Scratch Toast, Scratch White Cream Gravy, and served over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries
Scratchwiches
Hot Dog
2 Nathan's all Beef Hot Dogs on a Scratch Hoagie Roll served with Scratch Hand Cut Kettle Chips.
The NOLA
Muffuletta - Ham, peperoni, salami, capicola, prosciutto, mozzarella, and provolone, topped with an olive tapenade with a touch of mayo and mustard on a Scratch Loaf
Hamburger
Steakhouse Burger Patty Topped with your choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, 'Damn Dill Pickles', on a Kaiser Bun Served with Scratch Seasoned Hand Cut Kettle Chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Steakhouse Burger Patty, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, onion strings, lettuce tomato, 'Damn Dill Pickles, on a Scratch Kaiser Roll, with Scratch Hand Cut Kettle Chips.
Three Little Piggies Burger
Pork and Ground Chuck Burger topped with Bacon, cheddar, Bacon/onion relish, Onion Strings, L,T,and Pickles
Big Tex BBQ Brisket Burger
50/50 brisket/ground beef patty topped with Texas chili, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, onion strings, jalapeno, and Scratch BBQ Sauce on a Scratch Kaiser Roll.
Tex Mex Burger
Steakhouse burger patty, with corn and black bean relish, guacamole, lettuce tomato, onion, cotija cheese, and chipolte aioli on Scratch Kaiser Rolls.
The Club
Triple decker with Scratch Smoked Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Scratch Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on your choice of toasted Scratch rye, white, or wheat bread.