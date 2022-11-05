Cattle Dog Coffee Co. imageView gallery
Cattle Dog Cafe & Other Goods 632 Main Street Ramona Ca 92065

review star

No reviews yet

632 Main Street

Ramona, CA 92065

Popular Items

Bagels
Classic Mocha
Lavender & Wildflower

Drip Coffee/Lattes/Cold Brew/Chai

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Rise & Shine

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

revolver

$4.50

Americano

$2.50+

sweet milk americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.00

Classic Latte

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Lavender & Wildflower

$5.50

Vanilla Rosemary Latte

$5.00

Cinnamon Coconut Latte

$5.00

snickerdoodle latte

$5.50

Blue Spirulina Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00

Lavender Viet Cold Brew

$6.00

Golden Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew

$5.50

Milk N Honey Cold Brew

$5.50

Mexican Cold Brew

$5.50

Chocolate Banana Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Ube Coconut Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00

Pumpkin Chai Brew

$5.50

Chaga Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Chaga Coconut

$6.00

Chai Brew

$6.00

Chaga Chai

$6.00

Turmeric Chaga Dirty Chai

$6.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Blue Sky Chai

$5.50

Banana Chai

$5.50

Wildberry Chai

$5.50

Pink Coconut Chai

$5.00

Tims Vanilla Latte

$5.50

20 ou. vanilla latte - drinkable temp

4 Shots Heavy Whip Iced

$4.00

Frozen Cold Brew

$7.00

Froz Lemonade

$6.00

Flight

$12.00

Mochas/ Hot Cocoas/ Matcha

Potato Chip Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Classic Mocha

$5.00

Mexican Mocha

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Meta Jene Strawberry Mocha

$5.50

Hazelnut White Mocha

$5.50

Nutella Mocha

$5.50

Lavender Matcha

$5.50

Auntie Maddie's Matcha

$5.50

12oz Hot Cocoa

$3.00

16oz Hot Cocoa

$3.50

12oz Strawberry Hot Cocoa

$3.50

16oz Strawberry Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Mango Coconut Matcha

$6.00

Salted Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Tea/ Lemonades & Others

Lavender London Fog

$4.00+

Assorted Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot Tea Latte

$3.50+

Lemonade

$4.50+

Strawberry Rose lemonade

$5.50+

Sunshine Lemonade

$5.50+

Wildberry Lav Lemonade

$5.50+

Lavender Coconut Lemonade

$5.00+

Iced tea

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.50+

Peach Arn Palmer

$5.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cattle Dog Puppuccino

$2.00

Box Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Eats & Treats

avocado toast

$8.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$5.50

Bagels

$1.95+

Butter Croissant

$3.00+

Open Faced Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

Granola & Milk & Berries

$8.00

Cookies

$3.00+

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Paradise Bar (gf)

$5.00

Bear Claw

$4.50

Scone

$4.00+

Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.00

Brownie (gf)

$5.00

Zucchini Bread

$4.50

Carrot Cake Bar

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$4.50

Lemon Bars

$4.50

Nutella Toast

$6.50

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

Animal Blondie

$4.00

Crossant Sammy

$8.00

Almond Crossant

$7.00

Pb Brownie

$6.00

Bagel Sammy

$8.00

Mega Sammy

$9.00

Ssg Cz Muffin

$5.50

Cake Pop

$3.50

Rice Krispie

$3.50

Retail Goods

20 ou. mugs

$32.00

14 ou. handle mug

$24.00

Campfire Enamel Logo Mug

$15.00

glass can cup with lid & straw

$25.00

Dog Toys

$15.00

Dog Treat Canisters

$15.00

Dog Treat Bags

$15.00

Small Dog Toys

$9.00

Dog Planters

$12.00

Put your favorite small plant in these cute and beautiful pieces of art.

Small succulent pot.

$3.99

buy a small plant that goes along with your dog planter

Ceramic egg holder

$16.00

put your eggs in this antique style tray

small message tray

$5.00

a little tray with a little message

berry bowls

$8.00

put some berries and other goods in these glass bowls

honey pot

$15.00

a clear beehive style storage for honey

cleaning spray

$4.99

spray and clean with this nice smelling spray

sponge & wipes

$2.99

frog planters

$25.00

distressed pots

$5.99

dog ring holder

$12.00

T Shirt

$30.00

Flower Gummy Jar

$8.00

Brittle Jar

$7.00

Sticker Various

$3.00

Candy club jars

$7.00+

Tea Towel

$10.00

Dog Leash

$29.99

Baker Twine

$10.00

Canvas Tote Pouch

$12.00

Collapsible Bowl

$8.00

Door Mat-Namaste

$15.00

Leather Dog Tag

$4.00+

Velvet Spindle Ribbon

$15.00

Shopping List Pad

$8.00

Small Message Sign

$10.00

Large Message Sign

$15.00

Watering Can

$22.00

Risers Small

$15.00

Risers Large

$25.00

Crochet Wash Cloths

$10.00

Honey Sampler Box

$30.00

Popcorn

$8.00+

Honey bear variety

$16.00

Crochet farmers market bag

$10.00

Flower brass spoons

$8.00

Magnet

$5.00

Soap

$7.00

Pouch Zipper

$12.00

Farm Animal Tea Towel

$13.50

Wood Slab Riser

$49.50

Crochet Pot Holder

$10.00

Brick Molds-White

$20.00

Message Frames

$17.00

Dog Sign White Enamel

$27.00

Wood Heart Beads

$8.00

Mosiac Platter

$37.00

Sunburst Bowl

$41.00

Bird Feeder

$39.00

Baker Pot

$13.50

Dog Pillow

$38.00

Coaster Set

$24.00

Talking Oak Bar Soap

$2.00+

Talking Oak Crate Soap

$30.00

Pillows Dog

$35.00

Pillow Plant

$35.00

Pillow Small Dog

$24.00

Pillow Ranch

$45.00

Dog Poop

$30.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Vintage Horse Trailer converted into a mobile coffee trailer. We serve the finest coffee & beverages from Cafe Moto. It’s our passion to create. Thank you for supporting our small business & making our dreams come true

Location

632 Main Street, Ramona, CA 92065

Directions

Gallery
Cattle Dog Coffee Co. image
Cattle Dog Coffee Co. image

