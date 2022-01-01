Cattle Drive Cafe
213 S. Commercial Ave
Coleman, TX 76834
Popular Items
Appetizers
12 Piece~Bone in Chicken Wings
Bone-in chicken wing, deep fried to crispy perfection & tossed with traditional Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Naked & served with a side of ranch dressing.
6 Piece~Bone in Chicken Wings
Bone-in chicken wing, deep fried to crispy perfection & tossed with traditional Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Naked & served with a side of ranch dressing.
Bottomless Chips & Salsa
Chip & Salsa REFILL
Bowl of Queso
Cheese Fries
Cheese sticks
Cowboy Corn
Cowboy Nachos
Handmade Onion Rings
A mountain of hand battered, golden fried onion rings.
O'Steen Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles, breaded & fried golden & crispy served with ranch dressing.
Potato wedges
Shrimp Jammers-6 Piece
Tator Kegs
Choice of 2 Appetizers
Burgers & Sandwiches
BLT
CD Cafe Burger
12 oz fresh ground beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion.
Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon, Swiss & American cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo sandwiched between three sliced of toasted white or wheat bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hangry Heifer
CD Cafe burger with bacon, grilled onions, & jalapeños.
Lil Dude Burger 8 oz
Steak Sandwich
Hand sliced sirloin, grilled onion, jalapeño & cheese on a hoagie bun with ranch dressing.
8 oz Burger Patty
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast
Entrees
Steaks
Salads
Taco Salad
Texas size taco salad. Fresh ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese served in a hand fried Texas sized taco shell.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken breast served on top of a harvest blend lettuce or spinach with croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheese.
Chef Salad
Sliced turkey & sliced ham served on top of a harvest blend lettuce with croutons tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced hard boiled eggs & cheese.
Steak Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Specialty Items (THE FAVS)
Seafood
Sides
Little Ranchers Menu
Specials
Meatloaf
Taco Soup
Soup Refill
Pizza
Cajun Pasta
Grilled Shrimp, Sausage, Chicken, Bell Peppers and Onions Penne Pasta in a Creamy Cajun Sauce.
Jalapeño Poppers
Camp Fire Chips
Willie Nuggets
Shrimp Cocktail
Fried Catfish
Green Chili Pork Stew
Quesadilla
Taco Salad
Spazagna
Salmon and Shrimp Bruchettes
Shrimp Po Boy
Crunchy Shrimp Salad
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops
Hot Steak Sandwich
Hamburger Club
Surf & Turf 12oz Ribeye
Crawfish Shrimp Etoufee
Fish Tacos
St Bits& Zucchini
Street Tacos
Frog Legs
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Steak Fingers
Crispy Jalapeño Burger
Surf and Turf 4oz Filet Medallion
Potato Soup And Salad
Big Willie Dog
Blackend Shrimp Pasta
Taco Soup-all you can eat
West Texas Philly Cheese Steak
Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich
Stuffed Pepper
Patty Melt
Hamburger Steak
Hand ground beef patty cooked to order, smothered with onions & brown gravy.
16 Oz Ribeye
Smoke House Burger
Chicken Parmesan
Brisket Pate
Rib Plate
Shrimp Wheels
Hangover Burger
Shrimp And Grits
Grilled Pork Chops
Meatball Sammy
Pork Wings
Blackened Fish and Shrimp with Pineapple Pico
Black fish Topped with mango pico and grilled shrimp Served with steam veggies Fire roasted corn
Shepherds Pie
Burger Special
Steak Fries
Chicken Fried Chicken
Squeling Skewers
Crab Dip Ribeye
Bbq Nachos
Brisket sandwich
Double Chocolate Caramel Cake
Smoked Leg Quarter
Rib Plate
Beef Filet 6oz
8 oz Filet Mignon Seared to perfection, accompanied with our homemade Macaroni and Cheese, and a Spinach Casserole
Pork Tenderloin
Chicken Pot Pie
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger
Green Chili Pork Stew
Soup & Salad
Wedge salad
Roasted Poblano tomatillo Soup
All you can eat Chili
Potato Soup
Potato Soup Refill
Baked Potato Soup-All you can eat
Fried Shrimp
2-meat BBQ Plate
Taco Soup Refill
8-Wings w/ff
Burger Salad
Caldo
BBQ by the Pound B/R
Chopped BBQ Sandwich
Chicken Fried Chicken
Cow Patty
Large loaded baked potato-topped with Sirlion Bits Butter- cheese -sour cream - bacon bits
Grilled Blackened Catfish
Chicken Strips & Fries
Cowboy Nachos
Grilled Salmon
Happy Hour Wings 6 wings
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Refill on chicken tortilla soup
Mexican Chicken Fry
Red Beans &Rice
Seared Scallops
Soup & Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Hand sliced sirloin, grilled onion, jalapeño & cheese on a hoagie bun with ranch dressing.
Surf & Turf. 14 oz rib eye 2/ shrimp skewers
Valentines Special
Desserts
Extra
Roll
Side of Butter
Side of Sour Crean
Side of Cheese
Side of Bacon Bits
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Side of Queso
Side of Avocado (1/2 An Avocado)
Cheddar Cheese
American Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Side of White Gravy
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Bacon
Side Of Jal
Pepper Jack
Merchandise
Cocktails
Arnold Palmer
Big Willie
Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini
Bluecat
Brahma Mama
Bull Shot Drink
Chocolate Martini
Colorado Bulldog
Cool Cucumber
Crazy Heifer
Crazy Heifer Double
JJ's Banana
Jalapeño Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Nut Shot Drink
Pina Colada
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Daquiri
Texas Madre
Todd-ee
White Russian
Irish Margarita
Nut Shot Drink
Willies Milk . Bull Squirt
Cosmo
Adios MFr
Liquid Marijuana
Liquid Marijuana Drink
Cucumber Drink
Orange Julius
Cordials
Rum
Scotch
Shots
Arnold Palmer
1oz Deep Eddy Sweet Tea 1oz S&S Shake then Splash Sprite
Breakfast Shot
Drop 1oz Jameson in 1/2oz Buttershots and 3oz Orange Juice
Bull's Milk
1/2oz Rumchata 1/2oz Crown Vanilla
Bullshot
Shake 1/2oz Well Whiskey !/2oz Triple Sec !/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple Syrup
Buttery Nipple/ Uttery Nipple
1oz Butter Shots Float Bailey's
Cheese cake
Cherry Limeade
1oz Deep Eddy Lime 1/2oz Grenadine Shake then splash sprite
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
1/2oz Fireball 1/2oz Rumchata
Crown Bomber
2/3oz Crown 2/3oz Amaretto 1oz Pineapple Juice Shake
Cucumber Shot
1oz Effen Cucumber 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz S&S Shake then splash sprite Tajin Rim
Key Lime Pie
1/2oz Crown Apple 1/2oz Apple Pucker 1/2oz Coconut Cream Shake splash sprite
Dingleberry
1oz Dragonberry 1/2oz Peach Schnapps 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite
Fireball
Four Horseman
1/3oz Jack 1/3oz Jim 1/3oz Johnny Black 1/3oz Cuervo Gold
German Chocolate
1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Frangelico Shake then garnish with sugared lemon
Green Tea
2/3oz Jameson 1/3oz Peach Schnapps 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite
Hollywood
1/3oz Raspberry Vodka 1/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Watermelon Pucker 1/2oz S&S 1 drop Tobasco Shaken Tajin Rim
Jack Hammer
1oz Jack with a cherry dropped into 1/2oz Amaretto with 4oz Red Bull
Jager Bomb
1oz Jager 1oz Red Bull
Kamikazee
2/3oz Vodka 1/3oz Triple Sec 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite
Lemon Drop
1oz Absolut Citron 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1/2oz Lemon Juice Shake and splash Sprite garnish sugared lemon
Liquid Marijuana
2/3oz Captain Morgan 1/3oz Blue Caracuo 1/3oz Melon Liqour 1oz Pineapple Juice Shake and splash Sprite
New York Bomb
1/3oz Crown Apple 1/3oz Peach Schnapps 1/3oz Coco Rum Shake then add 1/oz Red Bull
Nut Shot
1/2oz Rumchata 1/2oz Pecan Praline Whiskey
Ocean Water
2/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Blue Caracuo Shake and add 1 oz Sprite
Pank Starburst
2/3oz Vanilla Vodka 2/3oz Watermelon Pucker 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite
PB&J
1oz Skrewball Whiskey 1oz Cranberry Juice pinch of salt Shake
Peach Cobbler
2/3oz Rumchata 2/3oz Peach Schnapps 2/3oz Cranberry Juice
Pickle Shot
1oz Vodka 1oz Pickle juice
Rumchata
Rumple
Scooby Snack
2/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Melon Liquer 2/3oz Half n Half Shake then use Razzmatazz Liquer to float "S" on sop
Starfucker
2/3oz Crown 2/3oz Watermelon Pucker Shake then add Red Bull
Sweet Tart
2/3oz Well Vodka 2/3oz Blue Caracuo 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite
Tuaca
Upside Down Pineapple
2/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Frangelico 1oz Pineapple Juice Shake then sink Grenadine
Vegas Bomb
1/3oz Crown 1/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Peach Schnapps Shake then add Red Bull
Washington Apple
2/3oz Crown Apple 2/3oz Apple Pucker 1oz Cranberry Shake and splash Sprite
Sex With An Alligator
Baby Beer
Water Moccasin
Purple Gecko
Blueberry Muffin
Specials
Freedom Bomb
Margarita
Pina Colada
Sangria Swirl
Bluecat
Big Willie
Crazy Heifer
We Dem Boyzarita
Watermelon Margski
Mello Nello
Nello Nut Shot
Brahma Mama
Cool Cucumber
Todd-ee-V
Jalapeño Martini
Tequila
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolute Citron
Burnett’s cherry
Deep Eddy's
Deep Eddy's Lemon
Deep Eddy's Lime
Deep Eddy's Orange
Deep Eddy's Grapefruit
Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea
Dripping Springs
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose
Skyy
Smirnoff Raspberry
Tito's
Western Son Blueberry
Stoli Jalapeño
Stoli Rasperry
Well Vanilla
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
American Honey
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Pecan Prailine
Pendleton
Proper 12
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Texas Crown
TX
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Gentleman Jack
Garrison Bros
Jameson Orange
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream
Elijah Craig
Bulliet Rye
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Coffee
V8
Red Bull
Voss bottled water
Kids Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy great steaks, our Texas Taco, hand battered onion rings, or our famous "Hangry Heifer" Burger in a rustic country atmosphere! Call 325-625-3444
213 S. Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX 76834