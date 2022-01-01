Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Steakhouses
Chicken

Cattle Drive Cafe

No reviews yet

213 S. Commercial Ave

Coleman, TX 76834

Popular Items

CD Cafe Burger
Lil Dude Burger 8 oz
Hangry Heifer

Appetizers

12 Piece~Bone in Chicken Wings

$16.25

Bone-in chicken wing, deep fried to crispy perfection & tossed with traditional Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Naked & served with a side of ranch dressing.

6 Piece~Bone in Chicken Wings

$10.99

Bone-in chicken wing, deep fried to crispy perfection & tossed with traditional Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Naked & served with a side of ranch dressing.

Bottomless Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chip & Salsa REFILL

Bowl of Queso

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$8.99+

Cheese sticks

$10.99

Cowboy Corn

$8.95

Cowboy Nachos

$12.95
Handmade Onion Rings

Handmade Onion Rings

$4.75+

A mountain of hand battered, golden fried onion rings.

O'Steen Fried Pickles

$12.50

Sliced pickles, breaded & fried golden & crispy served with ranch dressing.

Potato wedges

$9.95

Shrimp Jammers-6 Piece

$12.49

Tator Kegs

$10.95

Choice of 2 Appetizers

$19.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$12.49

CD Cafe Burger

$12.49

12 oz fresh ground beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion.

Club Sandwich

$13.69

Sliced turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon, Swiss & American cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo sandwiched between three sliced of toasted white or wheat bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Hangry Heifer

$14.95

CD Cafe burger with bacon, grilled onions, & jalapeños.

Lil Dude Burger 8 oz

$10.99

Steak Sandwich

$17.29

Hand sliced sirloin, grilled onion, jalapeño & cheese on a hoagie bun with ranch dressing.

8 oz Burger Patty

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95

Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$15.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.95

Mexican Chicken Fried Steak

$18.95

Steaks

Lil' Heifers 8oz

$17.95

CD Cafe Ribeye

$43.95

18 oz hand cut, 21+ day aged to perfection beef ribeye.

1 KC

$27.95

2 KC

$52.90

3 KC

$77.95

4 KC

$102.80

5 KC

$127.75

6 KC

$152.70

Steak Bits and Zucchini

$17.95

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.95

Texas size taco salad. Fresh ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese served in a hand fried Texas sized taco shell.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Chicken breast served on top of a harvest blend lettuce or spinach with croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheese.

Chef Salad

$12.45

Sliced turkey & sliced ham served on top of a harvest blend lettuce with croutons tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced hard boiled eggs & cheese.

Steak Salad

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.49

Specialty Items (THE FAVS)

Steak Fries

$18.29

Cow Patty

$17.29

Cow Flop

$17.29

Barker Nachos

$5.99

New Kylee Special

$10.95

Seafood

Fried Catfish

$16.95

Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Seafood Combo

$18.95

Blackened Fish

$16.95

Grilled Fish

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

1 Shrimp Skewer (6 shrimp)

$5.95

Just Fried Shrimp(6)

$8.95

Sides

Kern

$3.50

Mashed Potato

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Rice & Red Beans

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled Zucchini

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Mac & cheese

$3.50

Sm Onion rings

$4.75

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Mashed Potatos

$3.50

Tots

$3.00

Veggie Medley

$3.50

Little Ranchers Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.95

Specials

Please call for availability....
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$11.95

Taco Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Soup Refill

Pizza

$10.95

Cajun Pasta

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp, Sausage, Chicken, Bell Peppers and Onions Penne Pasta in a Creamy Cajun Sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.95

Camp Fire Chips

$6.95

Willie Nuggets

$8.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Fried Catfish

$10.95Out of stock

Green Chili Pork Stew

$10.95

Quesadilla

$10.95Out of stock

Taco Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Spazagna

$12.95Out of stock

Salmon and Shrimp Bruchettes

$22.95Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.95Out of stock

Crunchy Shrimp Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops

$10.95Out of stock

Hot Steak Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Hamburger Club

$11.95Out of stock

Surf & Turf 12oz Ribeye

$26.95Out of stock

Crawfish Shrimp Etoufee

$9.95Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

St Bits& Zucchini

$13.95Out of stock

Street Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

Frog Legs

$5.95Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Steak Fingers

$10.95Out of stock

Crispy Jalapeño Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Surf and Turf 4oz Filet Medallion

$24.95Out of stock

Potato Soup And Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Big Willie Dog

$11.95Out of stock

Blackend Shrimp Pasta

$14.95Out of stock

Taco Soup-all you can eat

$10.95Out of stock

West Texas Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper

$10.95Out of stock

Patty Melt

$9.95Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$10.95Out of stock

Hand ground beef patty cooked to order, smothered with onions & brown gravy.

16 Oz Ribeye

$19.95Out of stock

Smoke House Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$11.95Out of stock

Brisket Pate

$16.95Out of stock

Rib Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp Wheels

$9.95Out of stock

Hangover Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp And Grits

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chops

$10.95Out of stock

Meatball Sammy

$11.95Out of stock

Pork Wings

$10.95Out of stock
Blackened Fish and Shrimp with Pineapple Pico

Blackened Fish and Shrimp with Pineapple Pico

$20.95Out of stock

Black fish Topped with mango pico and grilled shrimp Served with steam veggies Fire roasted corn

Shepherds Pie

$8.95Out of stock

Burger Special

$6.00Out of stock

Steak Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.95Out of stock

Squeling Skewers

$9.95Out of stock

Crab Dip Ribeye

$25.95Out of stock

Bbq Nachos

$11.95Out of stock

Brisket sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Double Chocolate Caramel Cake

$10.95Out of stock

Smoked Leg Quarter

$10.95Out of stock

Rib Plate

$12.95Out of stock

Beef Filet 6oz

$16.95Out of stock

8 oz Filet Mignon Seared to perfection, accompanied with our homemade Macaroni and Cheese, and a Spinach Casserole

Pork Tenderloin

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.95Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Green Chili Pork Stew

$10.95Out of stock

Soup & Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Wedge salad

$8.95Out of stock

Roasted Poblano tomatillo Soup

$8.95Out of stock

All you can eat Chili

$8.95Out of stock

Potato Soup

$9.95Out of stock

Potato Soup Refill

Out of stock

Baked Potato Soup-All you can eat

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

2-meat BBQ Plate

$18.95Out of stock

Taco Soup Refill

Out of stock

8-Wings w/ff

$8.00Out of stock

Burger Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Caldo

$8.00Out of stock

BBQ by the Pound B/R

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

Cow Patty

$10.95Out of stock

Large loaded baked potato-topped with Sirlion Bits Butter- cheese -sour cream - bacon bits

Grilled Blackened Catfish

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.95Out of stock

Cowboy Nachos

$7.95Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$12.95Out of stock

Happy Hour Wings 6 wings

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Refill on chicken tortilla soup

Out of stock

Mexican Chicken Fry

$12.95Out of stock

Red Beans &Rice

$5.95Out of stock

Seared Scallops

$28.75Out of stock

Soup & Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Hand sliced sirloin, grilled onion, jalapeño & cheese on a hoagie bun with ranch dressing.

Surf & Turf. 14 oz rib eye 2/ shrimp skewers

$32.95Out of stock

Valentines Special

$29.95Out of stock

Desserts

Pecan Cobbler

$5.95

Peach Cobbler

$5.95

Scoop of Ice Crean

$1.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$6.95

Cheese cake

$5.95

Baby Chocolate Deluxe

$6.95

Willie Big Cookie

$8.95

Chocolate Deluxe

$10.95

Deep Fried Oreos

$3.95

Extra

Roll

$0.25

Side of Butter

$0.25

Side of Sour Crean

$0.25

Side of Cheese

$0.25

Side of Bacon Bits

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Salsa

$0.25

Side of Queso

$0.75

Side of Avocado (1/2 An Avocado)

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.95

American Cheese

$0.95

Swiss Cheese

$0.95

Side of White Gravy

$0.95

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.95

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side Of Jal

$0.50

Pepper Jack

$0.95

Merchandise

Adult T-Shirt

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Bella- soft tshirt/ Tank Top

$35.00

Hoodies

$40.00

Key Chain

$6.00

Kids T-Shirt

$18.00

Koozie

$2.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Fishing Shirt

$47.50

Pull over & zip ups

$40.00

Sparkly Koozie

$8.00

Wine Glass

$8.00

Cocktails

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Big Willie

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Bluecat

$8.00

Brahma Mama

$8.00

Bull Shot Drink

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cool Cucumber

$8.00

Crazy Heifer

$8.00

Crazy Heifer Double

$13.00

JJ's Banana

$8.00

Jalapeño Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Nut Shot Drink

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.50

Texas Madre

$8.00

Todd-ee

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Irish Margarita

Nut Shot Drink

$8.00

$8.00

Willies Milk . Bull Squirt

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Adios MFr

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$8.00

Cucumber Drink

$8.00

Orange Julius

$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Paul Mason

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Peach Shnapps

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray 10

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Coconut

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Banana

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Scotch

Dewar's

$8.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

J&B

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Shots

Arnold Palmer

$6.75

1oz Deep Eddy Sweet Tea 1oz S&S Shake then Splash Sprite

Breakfast Shot

$8.25

Drop 1oz Jameson in 1/2oz Buttershots and 3oz Orange Juice

Bull's Milk

$6.75

1/2oz Rumchata 1/2oz Crown Vanilla

Bullshot

$6.75

Shake 1/2oz Well Whiskey !/2oz Triple Sec !/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple Syrup

Buttery Nipple/ Uttery Nipple

$6.75

1oz Butter Shots Float Bailey's

Cheese cake

$6.75

Cherry Limeade

$6.75

1oz Deep Eddy Lime 1/2oz Grenadine Shake then splash sprite

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.75

1/2oz Fireball 1/2oz Rumchata

Crown Bomber

$6.75

2/3oz Crown 2/3oz Amaretto 1oz Pineapple Juice Shake

Cucumber Shot

$6.75

1oz Effen Cucumber 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz S&S Shake then splash sprite Tajin Rim

Key Lime Pie

$6.75

1/2oz Crown Apple 1/2oz Apple Pucker 1/2oz Coconut Cream Shake splash sprite

Dingleberry

$6.75

1oz Dragonberry 1/2oz Peach Schnapps 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite

Fireball

$6.00

Four Horseman

$8.25

1/3oz Jack 1/3oz Jim 1/3oz Johnny Black 1/3oz Cuervo Gold

German Chocolate

$6.75

1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Frangelico Shake then garnish with sugared lemon

Green Tea

$6.75

2/3oz Jameson 1/3oz Peach Schnapps 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite

Hollywood

$6.75

1/3oz Raspberry Vodka 1/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Watermelon Pucker 1/2oz S&S 1 drop Tobasco Shaken Tajin Rim

Jack Hammer

$8.00

1oz Jack with a cherry dropped into 1/2oz Amaretto with 4oz Red Bull

Jager Bomb

$7.50

1oz Jager 1oz Red Bull

Kamikazee

$6.75

2/3oz Vodka 1/3oz Triple Sec 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite

Lemon Drop

$6.75

1oz Absolut Citron 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1/2oz Lemon Juice Shake and splash Sprite garnish sugared lemon

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

2/3oz Captain Morgan 1/3oz Blue Caracuo 1/3oz Melon Liqour 1oz Pineapple Juice Shake and splash Sprite

New York Bomb

$7.25

1/3oz Crown Apple 1/3oz Peach Schnapps 1/3oz Coco Rum Shake then add 1/oz Red Bull

Nut Shot

$6.75

1/2oz Rumchata 1/2oz Pecan Praline Whiskey

Ocean Water

$6.75

2/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Blue Caracuo Shake and add 1 oz Sprite

Pank Starburst

$6.50

2/3oz Vanilla Vodka 2/3oz Watermelon Pucker 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite

PB&J

$6.75

1oz Skrewball Whiskey 1oz Cranberry Juice pinch of salt Shake

Peach Cobbler

$6.75

2/3oz Rumchata 2/3oz Peach Schnapps 2/3oz Cranberry Juice

Pickle Shot

$6.75

1oz Vodka 1oz Pickle juice

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$6.75

2/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Melon Liquer 2/3oz Half n Half Shake then use Razzmatazz Liquer to float "S" on sop

Starfucker

$6.75

2/3oz Crown 2/3oz Watermelon Pucker Shake then add Red Bull

Sweet Tart

$6.75

2/3oz Well Vodka 2/3oz Blue Caracuo 1/2oz S&S Shake and splash Sprite

Tuaca

$7.00

Upside Down Pineapple

$6.75

2/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Frangelico 1oz Pineapple Juice Shake then sink Grenadine

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

1/3oz Crown 1/3oz Coco Rum 1/3oz Peach Schnapps Shake then add Red Bull

Washington Apple

$6.75

2/3oz Crown Apple 2/3oz Apple Pucker 1oz Cranberry Shake and splash Sprite

Sex With An Alligator

$6.75

Baby Beer

$6.75

Water Moccasin

$6.75

Purple Gecko

$6.75

Blueberry Muffin

$7.00

Specials

Freedom Bomb

$5.00

Margarita

$3.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$5.00Out of stock

Sangria Swirl

$8.00Out of stock

Bluecat

$6.00Out of stock

Big Willie

$6.00Out of stock

Crazy Heifer

$6.00Out of stock

We Dem Boyzarita

$6.00Out of stock

Watermelon Margski

$5.00Out of stock

Mello Nello

$6.00Out of stock

Nello Nut Shot

$6.00Out of stock

Brahma Mama

$5.00Out of stock

Cool Cucumber

$5.00Out of stock

Todd-ee-V

$5.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Martini

$5.00Out of stock

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Codigo Anejo

$14.00

Codigo Blanco

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Last Mango

$7.00

Patron

$9.00

Sauza Gold

$6.00

Painted Donkey

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$16.00

Patron X O

$9.00

Hurradera Silver

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Burnett’s cherry

$7.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

$7.00

Dripping Springs

$7.00

Effen Cucumber

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Skyy

$7.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Jalapeño

$7.00

Stoli Rasperry

$7.00

Well Vanilla

$5.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

American Honey

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pecan Prailine

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Proper 12

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Texas Crown

$8.00

TX

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Garrison Bros

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Water

Tea

Sweet

$2.25

Unsweet

$2.25

Half & Half

$2.25

Milk

Plain

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico

$2.00

Voss Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Coffee

Black Coffee

$1.95

V8

V8

$2.25

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Voss bottled water

Voss H2O

$3.50

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Pina Colada

$6.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.50

Kids Drinks

K- Coke

K- Diet Coke

K- Dr.Pepper

K- Lemonade

K- Milk

$2.00

K- Orange Juice

$2.00

K- Root Beer

K- Sprite

K- Sweet Tea

K- Unsweet Tea

K- Water

Dranks

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Flight

$3.75

Marg

$4.00

Miller

$3.25

Ultra

$3.25

XX

$3.75

H20

$1.00

Koozie

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy great steaks, our Texas Taco, hand battered onion rings, or our famous "Hangry Heifer" Burger in a rustic country atmosphere! Call 325-625-3444

Website

Location

213 S. Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX 76834

Directions

Gallery
Cattle Drive Cafe image
Cattle Drive Cafe image
Cattle Drive Cafe image
Map
