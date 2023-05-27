Cattleman's Burger Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8979 W Magna Main Street, Magna, UT 84044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Valley City
4.4 • 289
2569 S 5600 W West Valley City, UT 84120
View restaurant
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - 3252 W. 3500 S.
No Reviews
3252 W. 3500 S. West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant