Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cattleman's Burger Company

review star

No reviews yet

8979 W Magna Main Street

Magna, UT 84044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

PREMIUM BURGERS

All burgers are 4.6 oz fresh ground patties made from steak and bacon served with fries.
CATTLEMAN'S BURGER

CATTLEMAN'S BURGER

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER w/KETCHUP, MUSTARD, BURGER SAUCE TOPPED W/PULLED PORK AND A CHIPOTLE SLAW ON BRIOCHE BUN W/ FRIES

SOUTHWEST CHEESESTEAK BURGER

SOUTHWEST CHEESESTEAK BURGER

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER W/BURGER SAUCE TOPPED W/STEAK, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS AND A SOUTHWEST QUESO ON BRIOCHE BUN W/ FRIES

WESTERN BURGER

WESTERN BURGER

$14.00

CHEESEBURGER W/ONIONS, PICKLES, PEPPERJACK, ONION RINGS AND HOUSE BBQ SAUCE W/ FRIES

MUSHROOM SWISS

MUSHROOM SWISS

$13.00

SMOTHERED w/ MUSHROOMS, SWISS, AND BURGER SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN W/ FRIES

GRILLED CHEESEBURGER

GRILLED CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

GRILLED CHEESE W/PATTY, BURGER SAUCE, AND ONIONS ON TEXAS TOAST W/ FRIES

PREMIUM CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

Cheeseburger w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Burger Sauce, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on Brioche Bun

LITE BURGERS

All burgers are 2.3 oz fresh ground patties made from steak and bacon served on a 3 1/2" hamburger bun. Burgers include Ketchup, Mustard, Onion and Burger Sauce

LITE HAMBURGER

$6.00

BURGER TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, BURGER SAUCE, ONION AND PICKLE

LITE CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

BURGER TOPPED WITH CHEESE, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, BURGER SAUCE,, ONION AND PICKLE

LITE DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

BURGER TOPPED WITH CHEESE, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, BURGER SAUCE, ONION AND PICKLE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

CHEESE ON TEXAS TOAST

DOGGIE PATTY

$1.00

Single patty for your furry loved one

BAR MENU

BBQ NACHOS

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with queso, onions, black Olives, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and BBQ pork

LOADED FRIES

$16.00

Fries topped with queso, onions, black Olives, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and BBQ pork

HOT HONEY MUSTARD PRETEZELS

$15.00

Pretzels w/ Hot Honey Mustard

BURGER SALAD

CATTLEMAN'S BURGER SALAD

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER w/KETCHUP, MUSTARD, BURGER SAUCE TOPPED W/PULLED PORK AND A CHIPOTLE SLAW ON A LETTUCE BED

SOUTHWEST CHEESESTEAK BURGER SALAD

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER W/BURGER SAUCE TOPPED W/STEAK, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS AND A SOUTHWEST QUESO ON A BED OF LETTUCE

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Cheese

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.00

Cheese, Pepperoni

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$17.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

THE WORKS PIZZA

$17.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms

BBQ LOVERS PIZZA

$18.00

Cheese, BBQ Pork, Onion

VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$14.00

Cheese, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomato

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$10.00

FRIES

$3.00

QUESO FRIES

$12.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

FRY COMBO

$4.00

ONION RING COMBO

$6.00

EXTRA FRY SAUCE X2

$1.00

EXTRA RANCH X2

$1.00

DRINK

COKE 20oz

$2.00

DIET COKE 20oz

$2.00

COKE ZERO 20oz

$2.00

LEMONADE 20oz

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

SPRITE 20oz

$2.00

BODYARMOR LYTE PEACH MANGO

$3.00

BODYARMOR ORANGE MANGO

$3.00

BODYARMOR STRAWBERRY BANANNA

$3.00

BODYARMOR STRAWBERRY GRAPE

$3.00

MONSTER ENERGY ORIGINAL

$4.00

MONSTER ENERGY SUGAR FREE

$4.00

MONSTER ENERGY PACIFIC PUNCH

$4.00

MONSTER ENERGY PEACHY KEEN SUGAR FREE

$4.00

MONSTER ENERGY AUSSIE LEMONAIDE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8979 W Magna Main Street, Magna, UT 84044

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tonyburgers - West Valley
orange starNo Reviews
2731 S 5600 W Suite F West Valley, UT 84120
View restaurantnext
La Casa Del Tamal
orange starNo Reviews
2843 South 5600 West West Valley City, UT 84120
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Valley City
orange star4.4 • 289
2569 S 5600 W West Valley City, UT 84120
View restaurantnext
Loco Burger - Kearns
orange starNo Reviews
5470 S 4220 W Kearns, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - 3252 W. 3500 S.
orange starNo Reviews
3252 W. 3500 S. West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurantnext
Elements on 35th
orange starNo Reviews
3524 S Market St. West Valley, UT 84119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Magna

Copper Miner Saloon
orange star4.3 • 266
9071 West Magna Main Street Magna, UT 84044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Magna
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston