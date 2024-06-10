This restaurant does not have any images
Cattleman's Roadhouse Richwood
12910 Frogtown Connector Road
Walton, KY 41094
Appetizers
- Appetizer Combo 2
Sampling of Loaded Potato Skins, Buffalo Bites, and Mozzarella Wedges. Served with Sour Cream, Ranch Sauce, and Marinara.$10.99
- Appetizer Combo 4
Sampling of Loaded Potato Skins, Buffalo Bites, and Mozzarella Wedges. Served with Sour Cream, Ranch Sauce, and Marinara.$15.99
- Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with cheese, chopped bacon, and greem onions$10.49
- Buffalo Bites
Fried boneless chicken bites tossed in our buffalo sauce. Served with Ranch Sauce.$8.99
- Blackened Shrimp
Jumbo grilled shrimp seasoned with our blackened spice blend.$12.99
- Coconut Shrimp
Coconut-battered and fried jumbo shrimp. Served with Sweet Red Chili Sauce.$12.99
- Boom Boom Shrimp
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our spicy boom boom sauce$11.99
- Tobacco Onion Basket
Thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried. Served with Cattleman's Petal Sauce.$7.99
- Tower of Onion Rings
Battered and fried onion rings. Served with Cattleman's Peatl Sauce.$10.99
- Southwest Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls with seasoned chicken, black beans, and corn with a chipotle ranch drizzle.$9.99
- Fried Pickle Chips
Basket of battered and fried pickle chips. Served with Cattleman's Petal Sauce.$8.99
- Mozzarella Wedges
Breaded, seasoned, and fried mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.$7.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Breaded and fried green tomatoes. Served with Cattleman's Petal Sauce.$7.99
- Potato Skins
Potato skins loaded with cheese, chopped bacon, and green onions. Served with sour cream.$10.49
- Grilled Shrimp$12.99
Soups and Salads
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Black Angus Burger
Black angus burger on a toasted bun, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with fries.$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken beast on a toasted bun, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with fries.$12.99
- Tobacco Burger
Black Angus burger topped with crispy tobacco onions, cheddar cheese, and Cattleman’s petal sauce.$14.99
- Patty Melt
Black Angus burger topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and Cattleman’s petal sauce on Texas toast.$14.99
- Roadhouse Sliders
Sliders served with lettuce, pickles, and American Cheese.$12.99
- Prime Rib Sandwich
Slow-roasted ribeye, sliced thin with onions and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with our housemade au jus$16.99
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat tortilla.$11.99
- Whitefish Sandwich
Atlantic cod, hand-breaded and fried, on a toasted French roll with shredded lettuce and homemade tartar sauce.$12.99
- B&B Burger$15.50
- Bleu Burger$14.28
- Mushroom Swiss$15.50
- Double Cheese Burger$18.50
Favorites
- Moonshine Chicken
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lime, teriyaki, honey, and splash of moonshine served over broccoli.$16.99
- Smotherd Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with honey Dijon mustard, mushrooms, bacon, and cheese.$17.99
- Tender Tips
Hand-cut steak tips sautéed with mushrooms and carmelized onions$16.99
- Scratch Tenders
Chicken tenderloins hand-breaded in our special seasoned flour and fried.$14.99
- The Chopper
Chopped beef smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and brown gravy.$14.99
- Whitefish Platter
Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic cod. Served with Tarter Sauce.$11.99
- Cattleman's Ribs
Traditional baby back ribs smothered with our BBQ sauce.$18.99
- Dusty Trail Alfredo
Blackened fettuccine alfredo with diced tomatoes, and topped with parmesan cheese and green onions. (Not served with a side item)$13.99
- BBQ Chicken Breast
Grilled boneless chicken breast glazed in a sweet BBQ sauce on a bed of tobacco onions$15.99
- Fried Pork Chops
Hand-breaded, bone-in pork chops fried golden brown.$11.99
- Country Fried Steak
Hand-breaded steak, deep-fried and smothered with white gravy.$11.99
- Pot Roast
Slow-cooked, tender chuck roast with brown gravy.$14.99
- Bourbon Salmon
Salmon seasoned and grilled, and topped with bourbon glaze and green onions.$21.99
Lighter Options
- Griled Chicken
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast. Served on a bed of broccoli.$14.99
- Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with a pesto bruschetta.$15.99
- Pineapple Chicken
Grilled chicken breast brushed with teriyaki glaze and sweet pineapple relish. Served on a bed of rice.$17.99
- Grilled Pork Chop
Thick-cut, bone-in pork chop lightly dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.$11.99
- Blackened Salmon
Salmon seasoned and grilled.$21.99
- Petite Sirloin
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning$15.99
- Veggie Plate$11.99
Sides
- Seasoned Fries$2.99
- Soutwest Rice$2.99
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Red Skin Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Sweet Potato$2.99
- White Cheddar Mac and Cheese$2.99
- Country Green Beans$2.99
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Onion Rings$3.99
- Broccoli and Cheese$3.99
- Steamed Veggies$3.99
- Applesauce$2.99
- Sauteed Onions$2.99
- Sauteed Mushrooms$2.99
- Sauteed Onion & Mush$2.99
- Cole Slaw$2.99
- Dinner Rolls$0.45
- Cattleman's Henry Bain's$8.99
Steaks
- 6oz Sirloin
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning$15.99
- 8oz Cattleman's Choice Sirloin
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.$17.99
- 10oz Cattleman's Choice Sirloin
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.$19.99
- The Sheriff
20oz Top Sirloin grilled and dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.$29.99
- Filet
Tender, center-cut 8 oz filet grilled with our savory gunpowder season.$31.99
- 12oz Ribeye
Marbled, 12 oz ribeye grilled with our savory gunpowder seasoning.$26.99
- Cowboy Ribeye
Grilled, bone-in 16 oz ribeye dusted with our gunpowder seasoning$30.99
- New York Strip
Thick-cut, 12 oz strip flame grilled with our gunpowder seasoning.$27.99
- Haystack Sirloin 6oz$18.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
12910 Frogtown Connector Road, Walton, KY 41094