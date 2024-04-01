- Home
Cattleman's Roadhouse Georgetown
240 Champion Way
Georgetown, KY 40324
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Soda
Kids Drink
Water
Lemonade
Cattleman's Menu
Appetizers
- Appetizer Combo 2$10.49
Sampling of Loaded Potato Skins, Buffalo Bites, and Mozzarella Wedges. Served with Sour Cream, Ranch Sauce, and Marinara.
- Appetizer Combo 4$15.99
Sampling of Loaded Potato Skins, Buffalo Bites, and Mozzarella Wedges. Served with Sour Cream, Ranch Sauce, and Marinara.
- Cheese Fries$10.49
Seasoned fries topped with cheese, chopped bacon, and greem onions
- Buffalo Bites$8.49
Fried boneless chicken bites tossed in our buffalo sauce. Served with Ranch Sauce.
- Blackened Shrimp$11.99
Jumbo grilled shrimp seasoned with our blackened spice blend.
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
Coconut-battered and fried jumbo shrimp. Served with Sweet Red Chili Sauce.
- Boom Boom Shrimp$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our spicy boom boom sauce
- Tobacco Onion Basket$7.99
Thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried. Served with Cattleman's Petal Sauce.
- Tower of Onion Rings$10.99
Battered and fried onion rings. Served with Cattleman's Peatl Sauce.
- Southwest Egg Rolls$9.99
Crispy egg rolls with seasoned chicken, black beans, and corn with a chipotle ranch drizzle.
- Fried Pickle Chips$6.99
Basket of battered and fried pickle chips. Served with Cattleman's Petal Sauce.
- Mozzarella Wedges$7.49
Breaded, seasoned, and fried mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
Breaded and fried green tomatoes. Served with Cattleman's Petal Sauce.
- Potato Skins$9.99
Potato skins loaded with cheese, chopped bacon, and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Soups and Salads
- Housemade Chili$3.99
Our traditionally seasoned beef and bean chili.
- Creamy Potato Soup$3.99
Topped with cheese and green onions.
- Unlimited Salad Bar$9.99
Fresh vegetables, toppings, and dressings as well as fruits and other side dishes.
- Soup and Salad$11.99
- Salad Bar Add-on$4.29
Fresh vegetables, toppings, and dressings as well as fruits and other side dishes.
- Side Salad$3.99
Fresh cut lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, and croutons with a dressing of your choice.
- Soup of the Day$3.99
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Black Angus Burger$11.99
Black angus burger on a toasted bun, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A grilled chicken beast on a toasted bun, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with fries.
- Tobacco Burger$13.99
Black Angus burger topped with crispy tobacco onions, cheddar cheese, and Cattleman’s petal sauce.
- Patty Melt$13.99
Black Angus burger topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and Cattleman’s petal sauce on Texas toast.
- Roadhouse Sliders$11.99
Sliders served with lettuce, pickles, and American Cheese.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.99
Slow-roasted ribeye, sliced thin with onions and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with our housemade au jus
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat tortilla.
- Whitefish Sandwich$12.99
Atlantic cod, hand-breaded and fried, on a toasted French roll with shredded lettuce and homemade tartar sauce.
- B&B Burger$14.99
- Bleu Burger$13.99
- Mushroom Swiss$13.99
- Double Cheese Burger$17.99
Favorites
- Moonshine Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lime, teriyaki, honey, and splash of moonshine served over broccoli.
- Smotherd Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken topped with honey Dijon mustard, mushrooms, bacon, and cheese.
- Tender Tips$15.99
Hand-cut steak tips sautéed with mushrooms and carmelized onions
- Scratch Tenders$13.99
Chicken tenderloins hand-breaded in our special seasoned flour and fried.
- The Chopper$14.99
Chopped beef smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and brown gravy.
- Whitefish Platter$11.99
Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic cod. Served with Tarter Sauce.
- Cattleman's Ribs$17.99
Traditional baby back ribs smothered with our BBQ sauce.
- Dusty Trail Alfredo$13.99
Blackened fettuccine alfredo with diced tomatoes, and topped with parmesan cheese and green onions. (Not served with a side item)
- BBQ Chicken Breast$14.99
Grilled boneless chicken breast glazed in a sweet BBQ sauce on a bed of tobacco onions
- Fried Pork Chops$11.99
Hand-breaded, bone-in pork chops topped with white skillet gravy
- Country Fried Steak$11.99
Hand-breaded steak, deep-fried and smothered with white gravy
- Pot Roast$14.99
Slow-cooked, tender chuck roast with brown gravy.
- Bourbon Salmon$19.99
Salmon seasoned and grilled, and topped with bourbon glaze and green onions.
Lighter Options
- Griled Chicken$15.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast. Served on a bed of broccoli.
- Bruschetta Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with a pesto bruschetta. Served on a bed of rice.
- Veggie Plate$10.99
Your choice of four signature sides.
- Pineapple Chicken$16.49
Grilled chicken breast brushed with teriyaki glaze and sweet pineapple relish. Served on a bed of rice.
- Grilled Pork Chop$11.99
Thick-cut, bone-in pork chop lightly dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.
- Blackened Salmon$21.99
Salmon seasoned and grilled.
- Petite Sirloin$15.99
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning
Sides
- Seasoned Fries$2.99
- Soutwest Rice$2.99
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Red Skin Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Sweet Potato$2.99
- White Cheddar Mac and Cheese$2.99
- Country Green Beans$2.99Out of stock
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Onion Rings$3.99
- Broccoli and Cheese$3.99
- Steamed Veggies$3.99
- Applesauce$2.99
- Dinner Rolls$0.35
- Cattleman's Henry Bain's$8.99
Steaks
- 7oz Cattleman's Choice Sirloin$15.99
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.
- 10oz Cattleman's Choice Sirloin$18.99
Grilled center-cut top sirloin dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.
- The Sheriff$28.99
20oz Top Sirloin grilled and dusted with our gunpowder seasoning.
- Gentleman Filet$29.99
Tender, center-cut 8 oz filet grilled with our savory gunpowder season.
- 12oz Ribeye$24.99
Marbled, 12 oz ribeye grilled with our savory gunpowder seasoning.
- Cowboy Ribeye$28.99
Grilled, bone-in 16 oz ribeye dusted with our gunpowder seasoning
- New York Strip$26.99
Thick-cut, 12 oz strip flame grilled with our gunpowder seasoning.
- Prime Rib$28.99Out of stock
Thick, seasoned, and slow-roasted to perfection.
- Haystack Sirloin$16.99
Desserts
Kids Menu
Cocktails
- Gimlet$6.00
- Greyhound$6.50
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$7.00
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Amaretto Sour$7.00
- Kamikazee$7.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.00
- Salty Dog$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Stinger$7.00
- Rum Runner$7.50
- Appletini$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Martini$8.00
- Frozen Strawberry Daq$8.00
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Long Beach Tea$8.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Frz Pina Colada$9.00
- Irish Coffee$9.00
Specialty Cocktails
Specialty Drinks
- Trail Rider Margarita$9.50
- Miss Kitty Bahama Mama$9.00
- Creekside Punch$10.00
- Wicked Peach LIT$10.00
- Hot Honey Melon Refresher$10.00
- Dragonfruit Spritzer$9.00
- Prickly Pear Paloma$9.00
- Espresso Martini$9.00
- Frozen Cherry Limeade$9.00
- Kentucky Upside Down Cake$8.00
- Sangria$10.00
- Black Cherry Lemonade$9.00
- Kentucky Margarita$9.00
- Blood Orange Martini$8.50
- Back Porch Tea$8.00
- Strawberry Lemon Drop$8.50
- Knob Creek Old Fashioned$12.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
240 Champion Way, Georgetown, KY 40324