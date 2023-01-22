Main picView gallery

Cattlemens - Rohnert Park 4619 Redwood Drive

4619 Redwood Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Custom Cuts

CC New York Stk

$15.00

CC Filet Mignon

$21.00

CC Petite Filet

$13.00

CC 14oz Ribeye

$15.00

CC Cowboy Ribeye

$18.00

CC Sheriff

$20.00

CC Porterhouse

$27.00

CC T-Bone

$19.00

CC Small Sirloin

$8.00

CC Pete Special

$10.00

CC Tri Tip

$24.00

CC Grill Master

$125.00

Happy Hour 4-6

HH Loaded Potato Skins

$6.00

Six large potato skins, seasoned and loaded with sharp cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

HH Blue Cheese Bread

$6.00

Six large potato skins, seasoned and loaded with sharp cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

HH Garlic fries

$6.00

HH Prime Rib Tacos

$8.00

HH Baby Pork Ribs

$8.00

HH Beef Kabob

$10.00

HH Lamb Lollipops

$10.00

HH Prime Rib French Dip

$15.99

HH Smokey BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.99

HH Classic Cheeseburger

$15.99

HH Horseshoe Margarita

$6.00

HH Pendleton Sour

$6.00

HH Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

HH Glasss Red

$6.00

HH Glasss White

$6.00

Holiday Family Meal Packages

Holiday Family Meal Reheat

$179.00

Holiday Art Dip Cold

$24.00

Holiday Dessert Sampler

$26.00

Holiday Family Green Beans

$20.00

Holiday Family Mashed

$20.00

Holiday Family Caesar Salad

$18.00

Holiday Prime Roast

Prime Rib Roast Cooked

$15.00

Prime Slow Roast Chg $20

$20.00

RAW Prime Rib Roast

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
4619 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

