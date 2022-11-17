Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cattlemens - Santa Rosa

2400 Midway Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Order Again

Custom Cuts

CC New York Stk

$15.00

CC Filet Mignon

$21.00

CC Petite Filet

$13.00

CC 14oz Ribeye

$15.00

CC Cowboy Ribeye

$18.00

CC Sheriff

$20.00

CC Porterhouse

$27.00

CC T-Bone

$19.00

CC Small Sirloin

$8.00

CC Pete Special

$10.00

CC Tri Tip

$24.00

CC Grill Master

$125.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cattlemens is widely known as the “Best Steak In The West”. If you’re looking for the best steakhouse experience in the Sonoma and Napa area, stop by the Santa Rosa Cattlemens to enjoy hand-cut steaks, sizzling prime rib, Seafood, pasta, and chicken entrees. The Santa Rosa location is in the Sonoma Valley, near many local wineries, just a short drive from the Russian River coastal beaches and giant redwoods, and Jack London State Historic Park. Nestled in to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, and just a few miles from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Cattlemens is the perfect place to relax and have a great meal.

2400 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

