Cattlemens Selma
1880 Art Gonzales Parkway
Selma, CA 93662
Sunset Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo tiger prawns, chilled and served with homemade cocktail sauce.$13.99
- Artichoke Cheese Dip
Artichoke hearts, Parmesan, Provolone and white Cheddar cheese, served hot and bubbly with a trio of chips.$14.99
- Jalapeño Artichoke Cheese Dip
Marinated artichoke hearts, parmesan, provolone, and sharp cheddar. Baked with a topping of Jalapeños served hot and bubbly with a trio of Chips.$15.98
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
10 Jumbo Shrimp wrapped in Applewood Bacon and grilled to perfection.$14.99
- Western Wings
A Pound of chicken wings and drummettes served with a choice of sauces: Spicy Buffalo sauce or Tangy BBQ Sauce, served with Blue Cheese and Ranch dressing.$15.99
- Loaded Potato Skins
Six large potato skins, seasoned and loaded with sharp cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.$14.99
- Tumbleweed Onions
Thinly sliced onions, lightly floured and deep-fried into a tumbleweed shape seasoned withhickory-smoked salt. Served with homemade Spicy BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing.$13.99
- Crispy Calamari
Tender Calamari lightly coated in seasoned flour and fried to a perfect crisp. Served with Tangy cocktail and gaucho aioli sauces.$16.99
- Prime Rib Tacos
2 Tacos filled with thin sliced Prime Rib, roasted corn salsa and feta cheese.$12.99
- Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fresh Brussels sprouts crispy fried with red bell pepper and onions. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with parmesan.$13.99
- Mozzarella Moons
Half moons of whole-milk Mozzarella cheese in an oregano, Romano cheese and garlic Italian breading. Deep fried and served with warm marinara sauce.$12.99
Steak & Prime Rib
- 9 oz. Trim Cut
Our 9 oz. Trim Cut Cattlemens prime-rib is slow roasted to perfect tenderness. Comes with a tossed salad, hot sourdough bread, family-style ranch beans, and your choice of potato.$29.99
- 12 oz. Western Cut
Our 12 oz. Western Cut of Cattlemens prime-rib is slow roasted to perfect tenderness.$34.99
- 16 oz. Cattlemens Cut
Our 16 oz. Cattlemens Cut of prime-rib is slow roasted to perfect tenderness.$37.99
- Pete's Special
A favorite on our menu for 50+ years! Our founders’ favorite, 10 oz. of succulent sirloin.$27.99
- Petite Filet Steak
6 oz. Petite cut of the finest aged beef tenderloin.$31.99
- Filet Mignon Steak
10 oz. of the finest aged beef tenderloin.$39.99
- Rustler Rib Eye Steak
A tender, juicy and flavorful 14 oz. boneless cut — our most “marbled” cut - topped with tumbleweed onions.$34.99
- Cowboy Steak
A thick and juicy 20 oz. bone-in rib eye steak.$39.99
- Small Sirloin
An 8 oz. sirloin steak for the lighter appetite.$26.99
- New York Steak
A classic 14 oz. cut of juicy strip loin.$32.99
- T-Bone Steak
Our flavorful 20-oz. classic bone-in cut.$37.99
- "The Sheriff"
Mighty and mouthwatering, a 2 lb. sirloin sure to do your appetite justice.$37.99
- Porterhouse
A mouth-watering 2 lb. version of the King of Steaks.$48.99
Combo & Ribs
- Baby Back Pork Ribs Half Rack
Tender Applewood Smoke pork ribs, slow roasted in sweet BBQ sauce$27.99
- Baby Back Pork Ribs Full Rack
Tender Applewood Smoke pork ribs, slow roasted in sweet BBQ sauce$35.99
- Beef Back Ribs Half Rack
U.S.D.A. Choice meaty ribs, glazed with our own sweet BBQ sauce$25.99
- Beef Back Ribs Full Rack
U.S.D.A. Choice meaty ribs, glazed with our own sweet BBQ sauce$31.99
- Steak & Lobster
“The Ultimate” an 8 oz. sirloin steak and a delicately steamed Lobster Tail$47.99
- Steak and Dungeness Crab
A flavorful 8 oz. sirloin and steamed 1/2 Dungeness crab$34.99
- Steak & Shrimp
8 oz. sirloin with five jumbo shrimp cooked your to your choice of : sautéed in our own creamy scampi butter, Fried, Bacon Wrapped or Grilled.$33.99
Seafood & Chicken
- Grilled Salmon
A thick cut boneless fillet, broiled to perfection, served with traditional dill sauce & lemon$26.99
- Salmon Teriyaki
A thick cut boneless fillet, broiled to perfection basted with a teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds$26.99
- Fried Shrimp$28.99
- Grilled Shrimp
Ten jumbo shrimp, grilled.$28.99
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp$28.99
- Sautéed Scampi Style Shrimp
Ten jumbo shrimp, scampi style.$28.99
- Herb Marinated Chicken
Charbroiled skinless breast basted with our fat-free lemon herb marinade$24.99
- Dakota Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered with bacon, mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese and honey mustard sauce$25.99
- Teriyaki Chicken
Tender chicken breast, marinated in a teriyaki glaze and topped with sesame seeds and pineapple$24.99
Others
- Original Rack of Lamb
It's so good! Choose from the traditional seasoning or our own herb-crusted recipe$37.99
- Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb
It's so good! Choose from the traditional seasoning or our own herb-crusted recipe$37.99
- Triple Threat Brochette
Two hearty skewers —12 oz. of teriyaki marinated sirloin, tenderloin and New York strip, grilled with peppers, mushrooms and onions$26.99
- Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
Ravioli filled with sautéed Porcini mushrooms, Ricotta and Grana Padano cheeses and white truffle. Tossed with fresh vegetables and marinara sauce$22.99
- "The Chopper"
1 lb. of freshly ground sirloin, two cheeses, bacon and sautéed mushrooms$22.99
- Classic Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef with cheddar cheese served on a soft potato roll and aioli$19.99
- Smoky BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef with bacon, cheddar and tangy BBQ sauce$19.99
- Steakhouse Caesar Salad with Chicken$19.99
- Steakhouse Caesar Salad with Steak
Crisp Romaine lettuce with zesty Caesar dressing, tossed with grated parmesan, garlic croutons, and topped with your choice of grilled chicken or sliced Tri-Tip$19.99
- Employee Burger
Kids Menu
- Cowhand Chicken Nuggets
Home-style golden brown chicken nuggets$9.99
- Buckaroo Burger
Freshly ground in-house and charbroiled.$9.99
- Buckaroo Cheese Burger
Freshly ground in-house and charbroiled and topped with a slice of Cheese.$9.99
- Two Meaty Beef Ribs$9.99
- Pete Jr's Special
5 oz. sirloin steak. A Junior Deputy favorite$11.99
- Prairie Dogs
Six mini Foster Farms corn dogs$9.99
- Mac 'n Cheese Crock
Kraft Marconi & Cheese$9.99
- Chuckwagon BBQ Chicken$10.99
- Chuckwagon Teriyaki Chicken
5 oz. chicken breast grilled with teriyaki.$10.99
Sides
- 1/2 lb. Dungeness Crab$17.99
- Lobster Tail$24.99
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp$14.99
- Fried Shrimp$12.99
- Grilled Shrimp
five jumbo shrimp, grilled over open flame.$12.99
- Shrimp Scampi
five jumbo shrimp sautéed in our own creamy scampi butter.$12.99
- Baked Potato (side)$2.99
- Bread bowl Soup$8.99
- Broccoli$3.99
- Cup Soup$4.99
- Fresh Vegetable Medley
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, red onion and red bell pepper with herb butter. Portion for one$3.99
- Garlic fries$4.99
- Honey-Chipotle Grilled Corn on the Cob
Portion for one$4.99
- Mashed Potato$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Rustler Spuds$3.99
- Fresh Sautéed Button Mushrooms$5.99
- Side of Bread
A full loaf of our famous sourdough bread.$3.00
- Side of Ranch Style Beans$2.00
- Side Salad$4.99
- Sweet Potato$3.99
- Texas Fries$2.99
Signature Desserts
Family Meal Packages
- (For Two) Pork Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken Family Meal
(2) Half Rack Baby Pork Ribs, (2) 4 oz. Teriyaki Chicken with a tossed salad, hot sourdough bread, family-style ranch beans, and mashed potatoes.$59.95
- (For Four) Pork Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken Family Meal
(4) Half Rack Baby Pork Ribs, (4) 4 oz. Teriyaki Chicken with a tossed salad, hot sourdough bread, family-style ranch beans, and mashed potatoes.$79.95
- Sirloin & BBQ Chicken Family Meal
(Serves 4-5) Comes with a tossed salad, hot sourdough bread, family-style ranch beans, vegetable medley and mashed potatoes.$79.95
