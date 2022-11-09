Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Caucho

review star

No reviews yet

1202 3rd St SE Suite 102

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Popular Items

2 Tacos w/ Rice & Beans
3 Tacos
Chips and Salsa (pick three)

Drinks

House Margarita Kit for 2

House Margarita Kit for 2

$19.00
Mezcal Margarita Kit for 2

Mezcal Margarita Kit for 2

$19.00
Top Shelf Margarita for 2

Top Shelf Margarita for 2

$24.00
Bottled Beer (21+ ONLY, be ready to show ID at pick-up)

Bottled Beer (21+ ONLY, be ready to show ID at pick-up)

Soda

Soda

Appetizers and Sides

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$11.25
Chips and Salsa (pick three)

Chips and Salsa (pick three)

$8.25

Curtido

$5.25

Pickled cabbage, bell pepper & poblano slaw with garlic & Mexican oregano.

Extras

Extras

Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$5.25

Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$5.25

Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.

Swordfish en Escabeche

$14.25

Tostones

$8.25

Twice fried plantains. Served with pipián verde salsa.

Stuffed Anaheim Pepper

$10.25

Roasted pepper stuffed with rice, Oaxacan & cotija cheeses. Served with warm asado rojo, crema, toasted pepitas, cilantro & lime.

Tacos

2 Tacos w/ Rice & Beans

2 Tacos w/ Rice & Beans

$15.25
3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$15.25
Taco Party Pack

Taco Party Pack

$50.25

12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!

Entreés

Enchiladas de Pollo

Enchiladas de Pollo

$17.25

Rolled enchiladas stuffed with Oaxaca cheese & black bean purée. Topped with shredded chicken, asado poblano peppers, poblano cream sauce, pickled peppers, & cilantro.

Gringo Bowl

Gringo Bowl

$14.25

Greens, house red chorizo, roasted poblano & red peppers, asado rojo, crema, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro.

Empanada de Calabaza (VEGAN)

$17.25

Fried empanada filled with Oaxaca cheese & spiced squash. Topped with almond molé, pickled red onion, roasted oyster mushrooms, cilantro.

Quesabirria Tacos

$17.25

Fresh corn tortillas stuffed with carne asada, chihuahua cheese, marinated onions & cilantro, served with beef broth and limes.

Carne Adovada

$17.25

New Mexican red chili braised pork shoulder. Served over steamed achiote rice with tortillas, cilantro & lime.

Desserts

Churros and Chocolate

Churros and Chocolate

$8.25

Mango Ganache Pelotas

$5.25

Chocolate tamarind bites, rolled in a guajillo chile-cocoa dust.

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Call us at 319-200-2525 upon arrival!

Location

1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Directions

