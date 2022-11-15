Restaurant header imageView gallery

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

211 Atlantic Ave

Garden City, SC 29576

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
16 Inch Meat Feast
Fried Pickles

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.95

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.95

Buffalo Shrimp 1/2 lb

$14.95

Buffalo Shrimp 1 lb

$22.95

Calamari

$10.95

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Chip & Dip

$4.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Fried Ravioli

$8.95

Garlic Knots

$4.95

Grouper Bites

$12.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.95

Mahi-Mahi Bites

$12.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.95

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$8.95

Quesadillas

$6.95

Sexy Nachos

$9.95

Pepperoni Roll

$8.95

Sausage Roll

$7.95

10 Jumbo Wings

$13.95

20 Jumbo Wings

$26.95

30 Jumbo Wings

$38.95

40 Jumbo Wings

$49.95

50 Jumbo Wings

$59.95

10 Boneless Wings

$12.95

20 Boneless Wings

$22.95

30 Boneless Wings

$31.95

40 Boneless Wings

$39.95

50 Boneless Wings

$46.95

Salads

House Salad

$3.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Italian Chef Salad

$9.95

Soups

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$5.95

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.95

She Crab Cup

$6.95

She Crab Bowl

$8.95

Homemade Chili Cup

$5.95

Homemade Chili Bowl

$7.95

Sandwich

BLT

$6.95

Build-A-Burger

$10.95

Build-A-Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

French Dippidy Do

$14.95

Grouper Sandwich

$14.95

Italian Stallion Sub

$10.95

Mahi-mahi Sandwich

$14.95

Meatball Parm

$10.95

Philly Sub

$14.95

Sausage Parm

$10.95

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$10.95

Texas Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Raw Bar

1 dz Fried Oysters

$13.95

2 dz Fried Oysters

$21.95

1/2 lb Shrimp

$13.95

1 lb Shrimp

$21.95

Fish Basket

$14.95

Mahi-Mahi Basket

$14.95

Fried Oysters Basket

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Italian Sausage

$4.00

Side Loaf of Bread

$2.00

Kids Menu

Junior Tenders

$6.95

Junior Shrimp

$6.95

Junior Cheeseburger

$5.95

Junior Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Happy Slice

$4.50

Pasta

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.95

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.95

12 Inch

12 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

12 Inch Cheese

$9.95

12 Inch Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

12 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95

12 Inch Hawaiian

$11.95

12 Inch Hawaiian BBQ

$15.95

12 Inch Meat Feast

$15.95

12 Inch Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

12 Inch Supreme

$15.95

12 Inch Veggie

$14.95

12 Inch White

$11.95

16 Inch

16 Inch Cheese

$11.95

16 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

16 Inch Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

16 Inch Hawaiian Hula

$14.95

16 Inch Hawaiian BBQ

$18.95

16 Inch Meat Feast

$19.95

16 Inch Philly Cheese Steak

$19.95

16 Inch Supreme

$19.95

16 Inch Veggie Lovers

$18.95

16 Inch White

$13.95

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$7.95

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$9.95

Stromboli

Stromboli

$7.95

Italian Stromboli

$13.95

Veggie Stromboli

$12.95

Meats Stromboli

$13.95

Supreme Stromboli

$13.95

Chicken Florentine Stromboli

$8.95

Slice/Extras

Slice

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.00
2 Liter Diet

2 Liter Diet

$3.00
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

211 Atlantic Ave, Garden City, SC 29576

Directions

Gallery
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar image
Banner pic
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar image
Main pic

