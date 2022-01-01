- Home
CAV
14 Imperial Place
Providence, RI 02903
Popular Items
Soups & Salads
Clam Chowder Cup
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
Lobster Bisque Cup
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian Vanilla
Lobster Bisque Cup with Lobster
Lobster Bisque with Chunks of Lobster
House Salad
Wild Greens, Endives, Cucumbers and Curly Carrots Champagne Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad with Herbed Garlic Batons and Parmesan Crisp
Sophia Salad
Baby greens, Endives, with Red Pears, Almonds, Sundried Cranberries and Gorgonzola in a Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
Yellowfin Tuna Salad
Sesame Encrusted Yellowfin Tuna, (rare) over Baby Greens, with Cucumbers in a Ginger, Scallion Vinaigrette and Crispy Rice Noodles Entree salad
Appetizers
Walnut Encrusted Brie
Walnut Encrusted Brie, Brandied Sundried Apricots, served Warm with Crackers For Two
Bruschetta
Bruschetta with Tomatoes, Artichokes, Feta Cheese and Basil in Balsamic Marinade With Garlic Bread For Two or more
Mushroom Crostini
Wild Mushroom Crostini with Tomatoes, White Wine and Herbs For two
Goat Cheese Croquettes
Goat Cheese Croquettes with Balsamic Reduction
Brussel Sprouts
Stir Fried Brussel Sprouts with Tofu, Peanuts in a Tamarind Shallot Sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp with Thai Chili Sauce (Two Shrimp)
Add Coconut Shrimp
3.00 per Additional Coconut Shrimp
Calamari
Native Point Judith Calamari, Pan Seared with Garlic, Italian Peppers, Basil
St Donato Pizza
St. Donato White Pizza with Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Gorgonzola, Rosemary and Shallot Sauce
Add Chive Dumpling
Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
Prince Edward Island Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
Entrees
CAV Staff Delivery Tip1
This Menu Item tips CAV Staff. Tips at checkout goes to Doordash driver
Duck Confit
Duck Confit and Seared Breast, with Blood Orange Brandy Demi-Glace Cranberry Orange Compote, Mashed Sage Sweet Potato
Filet Mignon
Grilled Filet Mignon in Sauce Bordelaise and Grilled Asparagus With Olive oil infused Pommes Puree and Truffled Potato Batons
Lobster Pappardelle
Lobster Meat and English Sweet Peas tossed in Mint Pea Mascarpone Emulsion Served over Fresh Cut Pappardelle Pasta
Mushroom Risotto
Wild Mushroom Risotto, with Porcinis and Seasonal Mushrooms Finished with White Truffle Oil and topped with Crispy Sage
Mussels Arrabiata
Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Arrabiata Pomodoro Sauce
Mussels in a Coconut Curry
Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Curry Coconut Broth
Parmesan Chicken
Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas
Parmesan Chicken Combo for Two w/Free Salad
Two Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas.Includes Free Sophia or Caesar Salads
Pasta Florentine
Fresh Cut Pasta Florentine, with a Spinach, Walnut and Ricotta Mousse in a Shallot Cream Sauce with Sundried Tomatoes
Poulet au Poires
Poulet aux Poires with red Pears poached in wine, Ginger Pear Sauce, served Over Chive Dumplings
Salmon
Seared North Atlantic Salmon, with Pomegranate Beurre Blanc GF With Lychee Fruit and Herbed Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Scallops
Caramelized Diver Sea Scallops and Seared Shrimp with Snow Peas Over Lemon Zest Risotto, with Lobster Butter and a Balsamic Reduction
Sesame Tuna
Sesame Hijiki encrusted Tuna, Sashimi quality, served rare, Sushi Quality (GF) With Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Cucumber Salad and Vegetable Rolls
Shrimp Cannelini
Shrimp, Cannelini Beans and Tomatoes over Fresh Cut Cavatelli Pasta With Fresh Garlic and Parmesan, in a White Wine Butter Sauce
Surf and Turf Combo for Two w/Free Salad
Scallops and Filet Mignon paired for a perfect Surf and Turf with a choice of free salad for two. Caramelized Diver Sea Scallops and Seared Shrimp with Snow Peas Over Lemon Zest Risotto, with Lobster Butter and a Balsamic Reduction Grilled Filet Mignon in Sauce Bordelaise and Grilled Asparagus With Olive oil infused Pommes Puree and Truffled Potato Batons
Truffle Ravioli
Black Truffle Ravioli With Shaved Turnips and Broccoli Rabe, in Lemon Sage Vinaigrette
White Bean Ragu
Cannelini Beans and Tomatoes over Fresh Cut Cavatelli Pasta With Fresh Garlic and Parmesan, in a White Wine Butter Sauce
Dinner Sides
Speciality Drinks To Go-Takeout Only
French Martini To Go 16oz
Grey Goose Vodka with Chambord and a Splash of Pineapple Juice
Chocolate Martini To Go 16oz
Absolut Vodka with White and Dark Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Pomegranate Martini To Go 16oz
Citron Vodka, Pomegranate Juice and Triple Sec all Shaken with Lime Juice
Toasted Almond Martini To Go 16oz
Ketel One Vodka, Kahlua and Amaretto Shaken with Cream
Lychee Martini To Go 16oz
Citron Vodka, Watermelon Pucker, and Lychee Juice Garnished with a Lychee Fruit
Imperial Cosmo To Go 16oz
Stolichnaya Vodka, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice with a Splash of Cranberry Juice
A Scotsman in Paris To Go 16oz
Hendrick's Gin with a Splash of St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur Served with a Twist
Prickly Pear To Go 16oz
Absolute Pear Vodka, Pomegranate Juice, Triple Sec, and Sour Mix
Lemon Drop To Go 16oz
Citron Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Triple Sec All Shaken, and Garnished with a Lemon
CAV's Espresso Martini To Go 16oz
Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's Irish Cream All Shaken with a Shot of Espresso
Silver and Gold Martini To Go 16oz
Silver and Gold Tequila Shaken with St Germain, Orange Juice, and Fresh Lime Juice
Beer-Takeout Only
Red Wine- Bottle-Takeout Only
Alamos Malbec BTL
Arsonist
Austin Hope
Banfi Brunello
Barton & Guestier
Beringer Knights Cab
Bonterra Merlot
Bouchard Aine Fils Pinot Noir
Brico Al Sole
BV George de Latour
Cambria PN
Caymus Cabernet
Cesari Amarone Valpo
Chat Trigon Gigondas
Chateau D'Arcins
Chateaux Neuf du Pape Domaine Du Pere Caboche
Concannon Petite Sir
COPPOLA Claret
Corking Fee
Delas Cotes Du Rhone
Diora
Donna Paula Malbec
DuMol Wester Reach Pinot Noir
Erath Pinot Noir
Faiveley PN
Far Niente CAB BTL
Fess Parker Syrah
Firesteed Pinot Noir
Franciscan Magnificat
Freemark Abbey Cabernet
Frei Bros Cab
Fuse Cabernet
Gallo Cabernet
Hamilton Creek
Hobnob PN
Il Bruciato Super Tu
Irony
J Lohr Pure Paso Proprietary
Jordan
Justin
La Crema Pinot Noir
Langhe Barbaresco Nebbiolo
Le Grand Noir
Louis Martini Cab
Lucanto Montepulcian
Marchasi Di Barolo
Marietta Cellars Zin
Markham
Marques Carceres Rioja
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Nozzle Reserva Chianti
Parduccci
Paul Hobbs Cab BTL
Quintessa Cab BTL
Ravenswood Zin
Rocca delle Macie
Rombauer Merlot
Rosemount Shiraz
San Giorgio Brunello
Santa Julia Organic
Smith Hook
Souverain
St Francis
Stag's Leap Petit Sy
Terrazas Malbec
The Prisoner
William Hill
Yalumba
White Wine- Bottle-Takeout Only
Banfi Placido-Muscato
BenVolio P.G.
Beringer Wh. Zin
Cakebread
Canyon Road
Casalini P.G.
Chateau St Jean
Chateau St Michlle Gewurztraminer
Domaine FOURNIER SB
DuMol Wester Reach Chard
Far Niente Chadonnay
Ferrari Carono Fume Blanc
J Lohr Riesling
Joesph Drouhin Pouilly Fuisse
Kendall Jackson
Kim Crawford SB
La Crema Russian Chard
Louis Latour Grand Ardeche
MAN Chenin Blanc
MASO CANALI
Mont-redon Chat Neuf
Newport Reisling
Pascal Jolivet Sance
Roquessante
Santa Margarita P.G
Silverado SB
Simi SB
Sonoma-Cutrer
St. Supery SB
Starling Castle
White Haven SB
Rombauer Chard
Champagne Bottle-Takeout Only
NA Beverage
Coffee Drinks
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
American Fine Dining
14 Imperial Place, Providence, RI 02903