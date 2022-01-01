Restaurant header imageView gallery

CAV

14 Imperial Place

Providence, RI 02903

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta Florentine
Sophia Salad

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.50

Traditional New England Clam Chowder

Lobster Bisque Cup

$7.50

Lobster Bisque with Tahitian Vanilla

Lobster Bisque Cup with Lobster

$10.00

Lobster Bisque with Chunks of Lobster

House Salad

$8.50

Wild Greens, Endives, Cucumbers and Curly Carrots Champagne Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad with Herbed Garlic Batons and Parmesan Crisp

Sophia Salad

$13.00

Baby greens, Endives, with Red Pears, Almonds, Sundried Cranberries and Gorgonzola in a Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette

Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$16.50

Sesame Encrusted Yellowfin Tuna, (rare) over Baby Greens, with Cucumbers in a Ginger, Scallion Vinaigrette and Crispy Rice Noodles Entree salad

Appetizers

Walnut Encrusted Brie

$12.00

Walnut Encrusted Brie, Brandied Sundried Apricots, served Warm with Crackers For Two

Bruschetta

$11.00

Bruschetta with Tomatoes, Artichokes, Feta Cheese and Basil in Balsamic Marinade With Garlic Bread For Two or more

Mushroom Crostini

$13.00

Wild Mushroom Crostini with Tomatoes, White Wine and Herbs For two

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$7.00

Goat Cheese Croquettes with Balsamic Reduction

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Stir Fried Brussel Sprouts with Tofu, Peanuts in a Tamarind Shallot Sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp with Thai Chili Sauce (Two Shrimp)

Add Coconut Shrimp

$4.00

3.00 per Additional Coconut Shrimp

Calamari

$16.00

Native Point Judith Calamari, Pan Seared with Garlic, Italian Peppers, Basil

St Donato Pizza

$17.00

St. Donato White Pizza with Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Gorgonzola, Rosemary and Shallot Sauce

Add Chive Dumpling

$3.50

Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce

$15.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce

Entrees

CAV Staff Delivery Tip1

$3.00

This Menu Item tips CAV Staff. Tips at checkout goes to Doordash driver

CAV Staff Delivery Tip2

$5.00

This Menu Item tips CAV Staff. Tips at checkout goes to Doordash driver

CAV Staff Delivery Tip3

$10.00

This Menu Item tips CAV Staff. Tips at checkout goes to Doordash driver

Duck Confit

$33.00

Duck Confit and Seared Breast, with Blood Orange Brandy Demi-Glace Cranberry Orange Compote, Mashed Sage Sweet Potato

Filet Mignon

$41.00

Grilled Filet Mignon in Sauce Bordelaise and Grilled Asparagus With Olive oil infused Pommes Puree and Truffled Potato Batons

Lobster Pappardelle

$32.00

Lobster Meat and English Sweet Peas tossed in Mint Pea Mascarpone Emulsion Served over Fresh Cut Pappardelle Pasta

Meat Sp 38

$38.00

Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto, with Porcinis and Seasonal Mushrooms Finished with White Truffle Oil and topped with Crispy Sage

Mussels Arrabiata

$24.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Arrabiata Pomodoro Sauce

Mussels in a Coconut Curry

$24.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Curry Coconut Broth

Parmesan Chicken

$27.00

Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas

Parmesan Chicken Combo for Two w/Free Salad

$54.00

Two Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas.Includes Free Sophia or Caesar Salads

Pasta Florentine

$23.00

Fresh Cut Pasta Florentine, with a Spinach, Walnut and Ricotta Mousse in a Shallot Cream Sauce with Sundried Tomatoes

Poulet au Poires

$28.00

Poulet aux Poires with red Pears poached in wine, Ginger Pear Sauce, served Over Chive Dumplings

Salmon

$28.00

Seared North Atlantic Salmon, with Pomegranate Beurre Blanc GF With Lychee Fruit and Herbed Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

Scallops

$35.00

Caramelized Diver Sea Scallops and Seared Shrimp with Snow Peas Over Lemon Zest Risotto, with Lobster Butter and a Balsamic Reduction

Seafood SP 32.00

$31.95

Sesame Tuna

$32.00

Sesame Hijiki encrusted Tuna, Sashimi quality, served rare, Sushi Quality (GF) With Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Cucumber Salad and Vegetable Rolls

Shrimp Cannelini

$27.00

Shrimp, Cannelini Beans and Tomatoes over Fresh Cut Cavatelli Pasta With Fresh Garlic and Parmesan, in a White Wine Butter Sauce

Surf and Turf Combo for Two w/Free Salad

$76.00

Scallops and Filet Mignon paired for a perfect Surf and Turf with a choice of free salad for two. Caramelized Diver Sea Scallops and Seared Shrimp with Snow Peas Over Lemon Zest Risotto, with Lobster Butter and a Balsamic Reduction Grilled Filet Mignon in Sauce Bordelaise and Grilled Asparagus With Olive oil infused Pommes Puree and Truffled Potato Batons

Truffle Ravioli

$31.00

Black Truffle Ravioli With Shaved Turnips and Broccoli Rabe, in Lemon Sage Vinaigrette

White Bean Ragu

$24.00

Cannelini Beans and Tomatoes over Fresh Cut Cavatelli Pasta With Fresh Garlic and Parmesan, in a White Wine Butter Sauce

Dinner Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

French Fries

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Pure

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Speciality Drinks To Go-Takeout Only

French Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Grey Goose Vodka with Chambord and a Splash of Pineapple Juice

Chocolate Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Absolut Vodka with White and Dark Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Pomegranate Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Citron Vodka, Pomegranate Juice and Triple Sec all Shaken with Lime Juice

Toasted Almond Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Ketel One Vodka, Kahlua and Amaretto Shaken with Cream

Lychee Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Citron Vodka, Watermelon Pucker, and Lychee Juice Garnished with a Lychee Fruit

Imperial Cosmo To Go 16oz

$15.00

Stolichnaya Vodka, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice with a Splash of Cranberry Juice

A Scotsman in Paris To Go 16oz

$15.00

Hendrick's Gin with a Splash of St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur Served with a Twist

Prickly Pear To Go 16oz

$15.00

Absolute Pear Vodka, Pomegranate Juice, Triple Sec, and Sour Mix

Lemon Drop To Go 16oz

$15.00

Citron Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Triple Sec All Shaken, and Garnished with a Lemon

CAV's Espresso Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's Irish Cream All Shaken with a Shot of Espresso

Silver and Gold Martini To Go 16oz

$15.00

Silver and Gold Tequila Shaken with St Germain, Orange Juice, and Fresh Lime Juice

Beer-Takeout Only

Amstel Light

$5.75

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Cidre Stella

$5.75

Clausthaler "NA"

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.75

Heineken

$5.75

Narragansett

$5.50

Sam Adams Lager

$5.50

Smith Nut Brown Ale

$5.50

Red Wine- Bottle-Takeout Only

Alamos Malbec BTL

$35.00

Arsonist

$39.00

Austin Hope

$70.00

Banfi Brunello

$120.00

Barton & Guestier

$58.00

Beringer Knights Cab

$68.00

Bonterra Merlot

$39.00

Bouchard Aine Fils Pinot Noir

$42.00

Brico Al Sole

$34.00

BV George de Latour

$190.00

Cambria PN

$52.00

Caymus Cabernet

$108.00

Cesari Amarone Valpo

$82.00

Chat Trigon Gigondas

$64.00

Chateau D'Arcins

$62.00

Chateaux Neuf du Pape Domaine Du Pere Caboche

$69.00

Concannon Petite Sir

$32.00

COPPOLA Claret

$45.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Delas Cotes Du Rhone

$36.00

Diora

$49.00

Donna Paula Malbec

$32.00

DuMol Wester Reach Pinot Noir

$110.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$54.00

Faiveley PN

$68.00

Far Niente CAB BTL

$200.00

Fess Parker Syrah

$50.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$38.00

Franciscan Magnificat

$82.00

Freemark Abbey Cabernet

$86.00

Frei Bros Cab

$55.00

Fuse Cabernet

$85.00

Gallo Cabernet

$75.00

Hamilton Creek

$48.00

Hobnob PN

$30.00

Il Bruciato Super Tu

$59.00

Irony

$34.00

J Lohr Pure Paso Proprietary

$48.00

Jordan

$88.00

Justin

$58.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$59.00

Langhe Barbaresco Nebbiolo

$49.00

Le Grand Noir

$30.00

Louis Martini Cab

$42.00

Lucanto Montepulcian

$33.00

Marchasi Di Barolo

$100.00

Marietta Cellars Zin

$52.00

Markham

$54.00

Marques Carceres Rioja

$38.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$45.00

Nozzle Reserva Chianti

$48.00

Parduccci

$34.00

Paul Hobbs Cab BTL

$195.00

Quintessa Cab BTL

$275.00

Ravenswood Zin

$34.00

Rocca delle Macie

$44.00

Rombauer Merlot

$72.00

Rosemount Shiraz

$34.00

San Giorgio Brunello

$84.00

Santa Julia Organic

$32.00

Smith Hook

$49.00

Souverain

$29.00

St Francis

$47.00

Stag's Leap Petit Sy

$78.00

Terrazas Malbec

$46.00

The Prisoner

$75.00

William Hill

$38.00

Yalumba

$42.00

White Wine- Bottle-Takeout Only

Banfi Placido-Muscato

$30.00

BenVolio P.G.

$35.00

Beringer Wh. Zin

$28.00

Cakebread

$75.00

Canyon Road

$30.00

Casalini P.G.

$30.00

Chateau St Jean

$32.00

Chateau St Michlle Gewurztraminer

$42.00

Corking fee

$15.00

Domaine FOURNIER SB

$38.00

DuMol Wester Reach Chard

$88.00

Far Niente Chadonnay

$94.00

Ferrari Carono Fume Blanc

$36.00

J Lohr Riesling

$34.00

Joesph Drouhin Pouilly Fuisse

$56.00

Kendall Jackson

$44.00

Kim Crawford SB

$45.00

La Crema Russian Chard

$59.00

Louis Latour Grand Ardeche

$46.00

MAN Chenin Blanc

$28.00

MASO CANALI

$45.00

Mont-redon Chat Neuf

$85.00

Newport Reisling

$36.00

Pascal Jolivet Sance

$59.00

Roquessante

$36.00

Santa Margarita P.G

$53.00

Silverado SB

$52.00

Simi SB

$42.00

Sonoma-Cutrer

$52.00

St. Supery SB

$50.00

Starling Castle

$33.00

White Haven SB

$48.00

Rombauer Chard

$68.00

Champagne Bottle-Takeout Only

Astoria Prosecco

$36.00

Chandon Brut Classic

$50.00

Cristalino Cava Sparkling

$34.00

Dom Perignon

$250.00

Grand Courtage 187ml

$12.00

Moet Chandon

$100.00

Peche Imperiale

$38.00

Prosecco 187ml

$9.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$28.00

NA Beverage

Cafe Latte

$3.50

Cafe Mocha

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

COFFEE TAKE OUT

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Two Shots Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

2 Oz Shot

Hot Choc

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Large Cappuccino (Large Cup)

$5.25

Latte

$3.50

Large Latte (Large Cup)

$5.25

Mocha Latte

$5.75

Mocha Cappuccino

$5.75

French Connection

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Jamaican Coffee

$8.50

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Nutty Irishman

$8.50

Peppermint Paddy

$8.50

Snicker Doodle

$8.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.95

Cookie, Chocolate CH

$3.50

Fruitti di Bosco

$7.95

Gateau Concorde

$9.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Kids

Kids Penne with Butter

$6.95

Kids Penne with Butter

Kids Chicken Finger with Fries

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

Kids Penne with Red Sauce

$7.95

Kids Penne with Red Sauce

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Fine Dining

Website

Location

14 Imperial Place, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

