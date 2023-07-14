Cavalletta Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italian Food by a couple Santa Cruz Dudes!
Location
9067 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Penny Ice Creamery - Aptos Village Way
No Reviews
141 Aptos Village Way Suite 100 Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurant