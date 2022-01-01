- Home
Cavalryman Steakhouse
1,177 Reviews
$$
4425 S 3rd St
Laramie, WY 82070
Soda / Iced Drinks
7-Up
Arnold Palmer
Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer - Stoli
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
OJ
Orange Soda Tropicana
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Specialty Root Beer
Rootbeer n/a Seasonal! (Non-alcohol)
Tonic Water
Water
R&J Tours Beverage
Starters (Copy)
Appetizer Feature
Battered Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms served crispy and golden brown with citrus soy dipping sauce
Bison Meatballs
Rocky Mountain bison mixed with special spices slowly poached in au jus, drizzled with a creamy parmesan-rosemary sauce served with crispy fried onions on top.
Calamari Pineapple Sriracha Calamari
Sliced squid, lightly battered, fried and drizzled with our sweet and spicy pepper blend and served with homemade fresh pineapple-mint salsa
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Grilled jumbo shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Heritage Foods Hummus Duo
Handmade pairing of today's fresh hummus served with organic rainbow carrots, bell pepper slices, zucchini sticks and cauliflower floret dippers. Add grilled garlic and chili naan points for $1
Rocky Mountain Oysters
The beef-country tradition, fried and served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Steak Tips and Peppers
6 oz of hand cut steak tips served with sautéed organic bell peppers and organic onions with fire-kissed tomatoes. Paired with your choice of two of the following homemade toppings: Wyo Steak Sauce, Pioneer BBQ, Chimichurri Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms.
Xtra Soda Bread
Soups & Salads (Copy)
Baked French Onion Soup Cup
Homemade French Onion soup with a garlic crouton, topped with melted Gruyere cheese
Feature Soup Cup
Call for today's Feature Soup!
Large Bowl French Onion Soup
CAV Salad Small
Lettuce, greens, veggies, rustic croutons and your choice of dressing
Cav Salad Large
Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge with homemade blue cheese dressing, topped with crumbled bacon, sliced grape tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles.
Apple Nut & Goat Cheese Salad (Small)
Fresh romaine tossed with apples, walnuts, red onion and artisan goat cheese with a vinaigrette
LARGE Apple Nut & Goat Cheese Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Crunchy, fresh romaine tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, with shredded parmesan and homemade croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Dry roasted beets in a tower with mixed greens, garnished with spiced nuts, artisan goat cheese, balsamic vinegar reduction, and a citrus reduction
Large Roasted Beet Salad
Cav Sides (Copy)
Baked Sweet Potato With Cinnamon Butter
Baker
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Fruit Side
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables
Mashed Yam
Parmesan Polenta
Roasted Beets With Goat Cheese Side
Grilled Zucchini and Peppers
Shrimp Skewer
Side 1/2lb Snow Crab
Side 1lb Snow Crab
Steakhouse Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Pots w/ BC Crumbles
Twice Baked Potato
Wild Rice Pilaf
Steaks
Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin 8 oz
Our delicate filet, wrapped in bacon!
Bison Ribeye 12 oz
A remarkably tender cut, regionally sourced and served with, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Grass-Fed Feature
Grass Fed Feature of the day! Ask one of our servers or bartenders for details!
Ribeye 12 oz
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Ribeye 16 oz
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Slow-Roasted Prime Rib 8 oz
Rubbed with herbs, marinated overnight and slow roasted daily for several hours. Served with au jus, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Slow-Roasted Prime Rib 12 oz
Rubbed with herbs, marinated overnight and slow roasted daily for several hours. Served with au jus, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Slow-Roasted Prime Rib 16 oz
Rubbed with herbs, marinated overnight and slow roasted daily for several hours. Served with au jus, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Striploin 12 oz
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Top Sirloin 8 oz
The classic steakhouse steak, carefully aged and cut in house, served with Sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Blackened Prime 8 oz
Blackened Prime 12 oz
Blackened Prime 16 oz
Wyoming Traditions
Braised Lamb Shank
Slow-braised, tender lamb shank, served with a baked potato and sautéed vegetables.
Cattlemen's Turf And Turf
New York strip, grilled to perfection and topped with rocky mountain oysters, served with sautéed vegetables and a baked potato with butter and sour cream.
Country Fried Steak
Hand-breaded cubed steak served with homemade cream gravy on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes.
Herb And Garlic Marinated Chicken Breast
Heritage Foods Bison Meatballs on Zoodles
Hand-formed bison meatballs served over organic handmade zucchini noodles with smoky marinara and garlic buttered broccoli florets.
Karro Kampos Pie
Honoring the name for a traditional “home on the range” used by Basque sheepherders throughout Wyoming in the early 1900's. Made with lamb, green beans, carrots, onions and a red wine gravy. Topped with our garlic mashed potatoes.
Keto Karro Kampos Pie
Our classic shepherd’s pie made with lamb, green beans, carrots, onions, and a red wine gravy. Topped with our mashed sweet potatoes.
Orange Glazed Roasted Duck Breast
Pan seared duck breast, oven finished medium, seasoned with a delightful medley of herbs and finished with a delicate orange glaze. Served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.
Squid and Turf
Blackened 10 oz prime rib topped with calamari and served with sautéed vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.
Tenderloin Toscana
Grilled tenderloin 6 oz filet, seasoned and finished with a red wine and wild mushroom reduction, served with sauteed seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
The Rough Rider
One of our most popular items— two beef tenderloin medallions layered with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and topped with diced lobster, crab and shrimp in our authentic Chimichurri sauce.
Throwback Rough Rider Throwback
Two grilled bison mini steaks layered with mashed sweet potatoes and grilled asparagus, and topped with diced lobster, crab, and shrimp in our authentic Chimichurri sauce.
Wild Mushroom Polenta
Wild mushrooms and fresh vegetables sautéed with a house blend of herbs and seasonings and served on a bed of parmesan polenta.
Seafood
½ Lb Snow Crab Meal
Half pound of crab legs, boiled in seasonings and served with clarified butter, sautéed seasonal vegetables, and your choice of side
Full Lb Snow Crab Meal
1 pound of crab legs, boiled in seasonings and served with clarified butter, sautéed seasonal vegetables, and your choice of side
6 oz Lobster Meal
6oz tail prepared to your choice of boiled, grilled, or tempura, served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of side.
Campfire Salmon
8 oz of Scottish salmon seasoned, pan seared, and served over a bed of rice. Accompanied with seasonal vegetables and served with extra smoke.
Seafood Feature
Seafood Feature of the day! Ask one of our servers or bartenders for details!
Jumbo Shrimp Platter
Six jumbo shrimp served grilled, scampi or tempura with sautéed vegetables and your choice of side.
Horseback Hand-Helds (Copy)
Bison Burger
A half-pound bison patty cooked to perfection.
Greek Lamb Burger
Lamb shoulder ground in house, blended with a special Greek seasoning, topped with goat cheese, berry reduction, and spring mix lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch and melted Gruyere.
Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich
Served open-faced on toast with mashed potatoes and our house brown gravy. Substitute Steakhouse Fries upon request.
Impossible Burger
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
Mushroom And Gruyere Burger
Mushroom & Gruyere Burger 16.95 Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification, seasoned and topped with wild mushrooms and melted Gruyere Cheese.
Wyo Burger
Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification.
Smokehouse Cowboy Burger
Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification, topped with our homemade Pioneer BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried onion slivers.
Desserts (Copy)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
Served warm (if dining in the restaurant it is served in a cast iron skillet) with a dollop of ice cream.
Vanilla Creme Brulee
Today's flavor, with a crunchy sugar glass top!
Featured Dessert
Weekly Featured Dessert, ask your server for today's flavor!
Frontier Fruit Crumble
Served warm (in a skillet when dining in the restaurant) with a dollop of vanilla ice cream - call in for today's fruit choice!
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream SUNDAE
Lanny's Ice Cream Scoop
Steakhouse Ice Cream Scoop
Ask your server or bartender for today's Cavalryman homemade ice cream offering! Or check out our IG or FB for updates: https://www.facebook.com/CavalrymanSteakhouse
Western Bread Pudding
Served warm (in a skillet if dining inside the restaurant) with whiskey caramel sauce, crème anglaise and whipped cream.
Toppings (Copy)
Package Beer (Online)
Avalanche Amber -Breckenridge*
Bitch Creek Brown - Grand Teton*
Black Butte Porter - Deschuttes*
Blue Moon Wheat*
Boddington Pale Ale*
Bud Light Seltzer Variety*
Bud Light*
Budweiser*
Coors Light*
Coors Original*
Corona Extra*
Easy Street Wheat -O'Dell*
Elysian Bifrost Winter Ale 22oz*
Fat Tire Amber -New Belgium*
Founders Dirty Bastard 8.5% abv*
French Oak Saison -New Belgium 22oz*
Goose Island Gillian 750ml*
Goose Island Lolita 750ml*
Guinness Extra Stout 16oz*
Heineken Lager*
Kaliber N/A*
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout*
Michelob Ultra*
Miller Light*
Moose Drool Brown*
Not Your Father's Root Beer*
O'delll IPA*
Prickly Pineapple Cider
Redd's Apple Ale*
Saddle Bronc Brown -Blacktooth*
Sierra Nevada Pale*
Sippin Pretty fruited sour*
Sour Saison -New Belgium*
Teton Amber - Grand Teton*
White Claw Variety*
Zonker Stout -Snakeriver*
Avalanche Amber -Breckenridge PKG 6-Pack*
Bitch Creek Brown - Grand Teton PKG 6-Pack*
Black Butte Porter - Deschuttes PKG 6-Pack*
Blue Moon Wheat PKG 6-Pack*
Boddington Pale Ale PKG 6-Pack*
Bud Light PKG 6-Pack*
Bud Light Seltzer Variety PKG 6-Pack*
Budweiser PKG 6-Pack*
Coors Light PKG 6-Pack*
Coors Original PKG 6-Pack*
Corona Extra PKG 6-Pack*
Easy Street Wheat -O'Dell PKG 6-Pack*
Elysian Bifrost Winter Ale 22oz PKG 6-Pack*
Fat Tire Amber -New Belgium PKG 6-Pack*
Founders Dirty Bastard 8.5% abv PKG 6-Pack*
French Oak Saison -New Belgium 22oz PKG 6-Pack*
Goose Island Gillian 750ml PKG 6-Pack*
Goose Island Lolita 750ml PKG 6-Pack*
Guinness Extra Stout 16oz PKG 6-Pack*
Heineken Lager PKG 6-Pack*
Kaliber N/A PKG 6-Pack*
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout PKG 6-Pack*
Michelob Ultra PKG 6-Pack*
Miller Light PKG 6-Pack*
Moose Drool Brown PKG 6-Pack*
Not Your Father's Root Beer PKG 6-Pack*
O'delll IPA PKG 6-Pack*
Redd's Apple Ale PKG 6-Pack*
Saddle Bronc Brown -Blacktooth PKG 6-Pack*
Sierra Nevada Pale PKG 6-Pack*
Sippin Pretty fruited sour PKG 6-Pack*
Sour Saison -New Belgium PKG 6-Pack*
Teton Amber - Grand Teton PKG 6-Pack*
White Claw Variety PKG 6-Pack*
Woodchuck Pear Cider PKG 6-Pack*
Zonker Stout -Snakeriver PKG 6-Pack*
Package Red Wine (Online)
Scarpetta del Monferrato DOC PKG 750
Amavi PKG 750
Beaulieu Vineyards PKG 750
Cakebread PKG 750
Caymus Cabernet PKG 750
Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet PKG 750
Dry Creek PKG 750
Edge Alexander Valley Cabernet PKG 750
Ferrari Carano PKG 750
Francis Coppola Director's Cut PKG 750
Grgich Hills PKG 750
Louis M. Martini Reserve Napa Valley PKG 750
Palermo* PKG 750
Robert Mondavi PKG 750
Silver Oak PKG 750
Silverado PKG 750
St. Supery PKG 750
Stag's Leap PKG 750
Sterling PKG 750
Casillero Del Diablo Toro Reserva PKG 750
Banfi Toscana Riserva PKG 750
Rocca delle Macie Riserva PKG 750
Tenuta Di Nozzole Classico Riserva PKG 750
Dow's 20-Year Tawny Port PKG 750
Las Rocas PKG 750
Catena Malbec PKG 750
Norton Reserve Malbec PKG 750
The Show Malbec PKG 750
Canoe Ridge Expedition Reserve Merlot PKG 750
Decoy Merlot PKG 750
Duck Horn Merlot PKG 750
Pepper Bridge Walla Walla Merlot PKG 750
Shafer Merlot PKG 750
Stag's Leap Merlot PKG 750
Sterling Merlot PKG 750
Wild Horse Merlot PKG 750
Duck Pond Pinot Noir PKG 750
Francis Coppola Director's Cut Pinot Noir PKG 750
Hahn Pinot Noir PKG 750
J Vineyards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir PKG 750
Joseph Drouhin Cote De Beaune Rouge Pinot Noir PKG 750
La Crema Pinot Noir PKG 750
Meiomi Pinot Noir PKG 750
Penner-Ash Pinot Noir PKG 750
Rodney Strong Reserve Russian River Valley* Pinot Noir PKG 750
Straight Shooter* Pinot Noir PKG 750
Andrew Will Two Blondes Red Blend PKG 750
Cantina Zaccagnini Dry Red Blend PKG 750
Cashmere - Cline Cellars Red Blend PKG 750
Chateau Du Glana Saint-Julien Red Blend PKG 750
Col Di Sasso Red Blend PKG 750
Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend PKG 750
Ferrari Carano Siena Red Blend PKG 750
House Wine Red Blend 12oz Can
Machette Red Blend PKG 750
Ridge Lytton Springs Red Blend PKG 750
St. Supery Elu Rouge Red Blend PKG 750
The Prisoner Red Blend PKG 750
Unshackled Red Blend PKG 750
M. Chapoutier Bellaruche Rouge PKG 750
Ca'montebello Sangue Di Giuda Sweet Red PKG 750
Barossa Shiraz Blend PKG 750
Greg Norman Estates PKG 750
Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz PKG 750
Penfold's Kununga Hill PKG 750
True Grit Parducci Petite Sirah* PKG 750
Campo Viejo Rioja PKG 750
Bear Flag Zin PKG 750
Cline Cellars Zin PKG 750
Klinker Brick Zin PKG 750
Seghesio Family Vineyards Sonoma Zin PKG 750
Package White Wine (Online)
Paco y Lola PKG 750
Cakebread Chard PKG 750
Chalk Hill Estate Chard PKG 750
Cupcake Chard PKG 750
Grgich Hills Chard PKG 750
House Wine Chardonnay 12oz Can
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chard PKG 750
Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse Chard PKG 750
Maison Matisco Chard PKG 750
Mannequin Chard PKG 750
Mer Soleil Reserve Chard PKG 750
Ramey Russian River Chard PKG 750
Rombauer Carneros Chard PKG 750
Simi Sonoma County Chard PKG 750
Sonoma-Cutrer RRR Chard PKG 750
Sterling Chard PKG 750
Trefethen Chard PKG 750
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier PKG 750
Dow's 20-Year Tawny Port PKG 750
Chateau Ste. Michelle
Gundlach Bundschu
Yarden
Cupcake Moscato PKG 750
Tropical Passion Fruit Moscato PKG 750
Voga PKG 750
Elk Cove P.G. PKG 750
Kris P.G. PKG 750
Santa Margherita P.G. PKG 750
Scarpetta P.G. PKG 750
Terlato Fruili P.G. PKG 750
La Marca Prosecco PKG 750
Charles Krug Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Hogue Washington
Ste Chapelle
Frescobaldi Ammiraglia Alie Rosé PKG 750
Jean Luc Columbo Rosé PKG 750
Sutter Home White Zinfandel PKG 750
Whispering Angel Rosé PKG 750
Cakebread Sav Blanc PKG 750
Charles Krug Sav Blanc PKG 750
Ferrari Carano Sav Blanc PKG 750
Francis Coppola Diamond Sav Blanc PKG 750
Frog's Leap Sav Blanc PKG 750
Hanna Sav Blanc PKG 750
Kim Crawford - Marlborough region Sav Blanc PKG 750
Silverado Sav Blanc PKG 750
St. Supery Sav Blanc PKG 750
Villa Maria private bin* Sav Blanc PKG 750
Gruet Brut PKG 750
Perrier Jouet Grand Brut PKG 750
Schramsberg Blanc de BlancsGruet Brut PKG 750
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin N.V. PKG 375ml*
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin N.V. PKG 750
Ca'montebello Sangue Di Giuda Sweet Red PKG 750
La Yunta Torrontes PKG 750
Corse - Corsica, Locations - France PKG 750
Stags' Leap Viognier PKG 750
Conundrum White Blend PKG 750
St. Supery Virtu Blanc PKG 750
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Let us ride to you! Use promo code: FAIR for 20% off all take-out orders (please note that the alcohol prices on our online menu are marked down 15% already- input the code "FAIR" for the additional 20 % off). We are a Wyoming landmark located on the grounds of historic Fort Sanders, we feature high quality meats, grains and vegetables from local & regional producers.
4425 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82070