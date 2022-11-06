Caviar Kaspia 8475 Melrose Place

A map showing the location of Caviar Kaspia 8475 Melrose PlaceView gallery

LES CAVIAR

RWS 30g

$110.00

RWS 50 g

$170.00

RWS 125 g

$425.00

RWS 250g

$850.00

Baeri 30 g

$130.00

Baeri 50 g

$210.00

Baeri 125 g

$525.00

Baeri 250 g

$1,050.00

Imp. Baeri30 g

$150.00

Imp. Baeri 50 g

$250.00

Imp. Baeri 125 g

$625.00

Imp. Baeri 250 g

$1,250.00

Royal Osc 30 g

$220.00

Royal Osc 50 g

$350.00

Royal Osc 125 g

$875.00

Royal Osc 250 g

$1,750.00

Selec Osc 30 g

$250.00

Selec Osc 50 g

$420.00

Selec Osc 125 g

$1,025.00

Selec Osc 250 g

$2,050.00

Sevruga 30 g

$235.00

Sevruga 50 g

$400.00

Sevruga 125 g

$995.00

Sevruga 250 g

$1,990.00

Osc Gold 100g

$875.00

THE DUETS

CAVIAR DUET 30g x2

$240.00

Royal white sturgeon, Baeri 30g x2

CAVIAR DUET 50g x2

$380.00

Royal white sturgeon, Baeri 50g x2

ROYAL DUET 30g x2

$370.00

Royal Oscietra, Imperial Baeri 30g x2

ROYAL DUET 50g x2

$600.00

Royal Oscietra, Imperial Baeri 50g x2

IMPERIAL DUET 30g x2

$485.00

Selection Oscietra, Sevruga 30g x2

IMPERIAL DUET 50g x2

$820.00

Selection Oscietra, Sevruga 50g x2

THE TRILOGIES

CAVIAR TRILOGY 30g x3

$390.00

Royal white sturgeon, Baeri, Imperial Baeri 30g x3

CAVIAR TRILOGY 50g x3

$630.00

Royal white sturgeon, Baeri, Imperial Baeri 50g x3

ROYAL TRILOGY 30g x3

$605.00

Royal Oscietra, Imperial Baeri, Sevruga 30g x3

ROYAL TRILOGY 50g x3

$1,000.00

Royal Oscietra, Imperial Baeri, Sevruga 50g x3

IMPERIAL TRILOGY 30g x3

$705.00

Selection Oscietra, Royal Oscietra, Sevruga 30g x3

IMPERIAL TRILOGY 50g x3

$1,170.00

Selection Oscietra, Royal Oscietra, Sevruga 50g x3

THE POTATOES

POTATO 30g RWS

$120.00

Baked Potato topped with Royal White Sturgeon 30g

POTATO 50g RWS

$180.00

Baked Potato topped with Royal White Sturgeon 50g

POTATO 125g RWS

$435.00

Baked Potato topped with Royal White Sturgeon 125g

POTATO 30g Baeri

$140.00

Baked Potato topped with Baeri 30g

POTATO 50g Baeri

$220.00

Baked Potato topped with Baeri 50g

POTATO 125g Baeri

$535.00

Baked Potato topped with Baeri 125g

POTATO 30g Imp Baeri

$160.00

Baked Potato topped with Imperial Baeri 30g

POTATO 50g Imp Baeri

$260.00

Baked Potato topped with Imperial Baeri 50g

POTATO 125g Imp Baeri

$635.00

Baked Potato topped with Imperial Baeri 125g

POTATO 30g Royal Osc

$230.00

Baked Potato topped with Royal Oscietra 30g

POTATO 50g Royal Osc

$360.00

Baked Potato topped with Royal Oscietra 50g

POTATO 125g Royal Osc

$885.00

Baked Potato topped with Royal Oscietra 125g

POTATO 30g Osc Selection

$260.00

Baked Potato topped with Oscietra Selection 30g

POTATO 50g Osc Selection

$430.00

Baked Potato topped with Oscietra Selection 50g

POTATO 125g Osc Selection

$1,035.00

Baked Potato topped with Oscietra Selection 125g

POTATO 30g Sevruga

$245.00

Baked Potato topped with Sevruga 30g

POTATO 50g Sevruga

$410.00

Baked Potato topped with Sevruga 50g

POTATO 125g Sevruga

$1,005.00

Baked Potato topped with Sevruga 125g

POTATO Vladivostock

$45.00

Baked potato topped with Salmon Roe

Potato - NO caviar

$15.00

POTATO Gold 100g

$875.00

LES PLATS - FRESH OFFERS

AMUSE BOUCHE

Assortment of crab and trout blinis

SMOKED SALMON KASPIA STYLE

$45.00

Served with blini, baratte butter and creme fraiche

HAMACHI CRUDO

$23.00

Marinated with lemon preserva, scallions

IRISH SALMON CRUDO

$22.00Out of stock

Smoked trout mousse, cucumber, fennel, EVOO

SCALLOP TARTARE

$30.00

Citrus, puffed rice, melon, EVOO, finger lime, cilantro flower

IBERICO PLATE

$50.00

5 Jotas "36 months" iberico ham

CAVIAR GRILLED CHEESE

$95.00

Toasted brioche with bechamel and caviar

SEASONAL BURRATA

$23.00

Farmers Market produce, saba, fresh herb, sour dough

CRISPY RICE TRIO

$47.00

(GRILLED CHEESE - NO CAVIAR)

$25.00

KASPIA'S DELIGHTS

KING CRAB LEGS

$70.00

1 Whole crab leg served cold

KING CRAB SALAD

$50.00

Mixed greens, king crab and crawfish, pesto dressing

LOBSTER SALAD

$65.00Out of stock

Maine Lobster,little gem lettuce, avocado,cherry tomatoes

SMOKED SALMON TAGLIATELLE

$45.00

Smoked salmon, creme fraiche, chives

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI

$40.00

Uni Butter, Salmon roe, pecorino, dill

ANGEL HAIR PASTA WITH CREAM

$25.00

Choice of caviar, black truffles, Iberico Ham

DOVER SOLE MEUNIERE

$110.00

Deboned branzino,lemon meuniere,vegetables medley

WAGYU TENDERLOIN

$75.00

CHOP SALAD NO LOBSTER

$25.00

SIDES

HEIRLOOM GREEN BEANS

$12.00

Pesto dressing

MIXED GREENS

$10.00

House dressing, seasonal vegetables

ROASTED CARROTS

$12.00

Dill, hazelnut, smoked cream, carrot top, zaatar

HUNGRY GARDEN MUSHROOMS

$12.00

POTATO PUREE

$12.00

EXTRA CHIPS

EXTRA MINI BLINIS

EXTRA LG BLINIS

EXTRA BREAD

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$12.00Out of stock

Cream, dark chocolate, crunch

SEASONAL FRESH FRUITS

$12.00

Seasonal fresh fruit bowl

FRUIT TART

$12.00

Seasonal fruit, house pastry

BRUNCH

VIENNOISERIE BASKET

$15.00

KASPIA BAGEL

$22.00

SMOKED SALMON BLINI

$45.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$24.00

CAVIAR SCRAMBLE EGGS

$75.00

FRENCH TOAST

$22.00

LOBSTER SALAD

$75.00

BLINIS PANCAKES

$22.00

PLAIN SCRAM EGGS

$15.00

LOUNGE

Crispy Rice Trio

$47.00

Caviar Grilled Cheese

$95.00

Chips and Caviar

$75.00

Blini Duo

$35.00

COFFEE

Americano

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

TEA

Earl Grey

$5.00

Citrus Mint

$5.00

Chamomile Citron

$5.00

Sencha Green Tea

$5.00

ICED TEA/LEMONADE

Iced Tea

$6.00

Housemade Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

SODA

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

WATER

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Acqua Panna Mineral Water

$8.00

Hot water

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8475 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

