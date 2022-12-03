Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cavitena Bistro Asian Fusion

No reviews yet

1931 Pacific Coast Highway

Lomita, CA 90717

Appetizerslumpia

Calamari

$16.00

Deep fried squid rings

Chicharon Bulaklak

$13.00Out of stock

Twice cooked crispy pork truffle

Chicken BBQ

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers

Pork BBQ

$12.00

Grilled marinated pork skewers

Lumpiang Shanghai Chicken

Eggrolls made with ground chicken

Lumpiang Shanghai Pork

Eggrolls made with ground pork

Lumpiang Gulay

$11.00

Vegetable Eggroll

Tokwa

$12.00

Fried Tofu

Tokwa't Baboy

$16.00

Fried Tofu with crispy pork belly

French Fries

$5.00

Deep fried potatoes

Fried Chicken Wings 8 pcs

$15.00

Deep fried chicken wings

Mango Salsa

$8.00

Mango salad

Tuna Kilawin

$14.00Out of stock

Tuna Ceviche

Sizzling Pork Sisig

$18.00

Crispy pork belly with house special seasoning

Sizzling Bulalo

$18.00Out of stock

Beef shank with marrow

Bangus Sisig (Boneless Milkfish)

$22.00

Noodles

Pancit Bihon

$16.00

Rice noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken

Pancit Canton

$18.00

Egg noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken

Pancit Bihon/Canton Mix

$17.00

Egg and Rice noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken

Palabok

$18.00

Rice noodles, shrimp gravy sauce, smoked fish flakes, eggs and crushed pork cracklings

Pinoy Spaghetti

$16.00

Filipino style sweet and goodness spaghetti made with ground pork and sausage

Pork

Pork Adobo

$14.00

Pork stew simmered with vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, black pepper and bay leaves.

Pork Binagoongan

$14.00

Creamy pork stew simmered with coconut and shrimp paste, and eggplant

Pork Bicol Express

$13.00Out of stock

Creamy pork stew simmered with coconut and shrimp paste, and jalapeno

Pork Dinakdakan

$16.00

Marinated and Grilled pork, chopped and mixed with mayo, onions and jalapeno

Pork Dinuguan

$14.00

Pork stew in pig's blood, heart and snout with vinegar, onions, garlic and long peppers

Pork Menudo

$14.00

Pork stew in tomato sauce, garlic, onions, carrots, potatoes and raisins

Pork Bopis

$16.00

Chopped pork's heart, snout, carrots, bay leaf, garlic, peppers and annato for color

Paksiw na Pata

$13.00

Pig's Feet Stew, Pork hock simmered with vinegar, soy, garlic, peppers, and sugar

Lechon Kawali

$19.00

Twice cooked deep fried goodness of pork belly

Crispy Pata

$24.00+

Twice cooked and deep fried pork knuckles

Inihaw na liempo

$18.00

Grilled and marinated sliced pork belly

Beef

Bistek

$20.00

Beef steak sliced thin, marinated in lemon, garlic, peppers and topped wth onions

Beef Kaldereta

$21.00

Braised beef stew simmered in tomato sauce, liver, carrots, olives and potatoes

Beef Kare Kare

$22.00

Beef stew in peanut sauce, tripe and mixed vegetable and shrimp paste

Beef Kare Kare with Oxtail ($market price)

Out of stock

Beef oxtail stew in peanut sauce, tripe and mixed vegetable and shrimp paste

Ampalaya Con Karne

$18.00Out of stock

Braised beef stew simmered in tomato sauce, carrots, bell peppers and potatoes

Chicken

Chicken Adobo

$12.00

Chicken stew simmered with vinegar, soy, garlic, pepper, and bay leaf

Chicken Afritada

$13.00

Chicken stew simmered in tomato sauce, carrots, garlic, pepper, and bell peppers

Chicken Curry

$13.00

Chicken stew simmered in coconut milk, ginger, bell peppers and potatoes

CB Twice Cooked Fried Chicken

$15.00

Deep fried chicken with garlic oil.

Lechon Manok (Chicken Rotisserie)

$14.00Out of stock

Whole roasted chicken rotisserie marinated in house special sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Grilled boneless chicken strips serve with our house special teriyaki sauce

Seafood

Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet

$15.00

Breaded fish fillet made with our house special sweet and sour sauce

Salt and Pepper Fish Fillet

$15.00Out of stock

Breaded fish fillet made with our house special salt and pepper mix

Hilabos na Hipon

$18.00

Traditional shrimp simmered with ketchup, lemons, lime soda, butter and garlic

Inihaw na Bangus (Boneless Milkfish)

$16.00

Grilled marinated boneless bangus in vinegar, garlic, and pepper

Pritong Bangus (Boneless Milkfish)

$15.00

Fried marinated boneless bangus in vinegar, garlic, and pepper

Inihaw na Tilapia

$12.00

Grilled Tilapia basted with house special marinate

Fried Tilapia

$11.00

Fried Tilapia topped with garlic

Inihaw na Pampano

$14.00

Grilled Pampano basted with house special marinate

Fried Pampano

$13.00

Fried Pampano topped with garlic

Cajun Shrimps

$16.00Out of stock

Cajun spiced shrimps with potatoes, lemon and lots of garlic

Grilled Squid

$14.00

Grilled squid basted with house special marinate

Grilled Tuna Panga

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled tuna collar basted with house special marinate

Inihaw na tahong

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled mussels in house special sauce

Vegetables

Chopsuey

$12.00

Filipino style stir fry mixed vegetables, baby corn and quail eggs

Ginataang Langka

$14.00

Coconut stewed jackfruit with shrimp paste

Ginataang Laing

$14.00

Coconut stewed dried taro leaves with shrimp paste

Pinakbet

$14.00

Traditional mixed filipino vegetables and shrimp paste

Tortang Talong

$11.00

Eggplant which is grilled then fried with eggs

Talong and salted egg salad

$11.00Out of stock

Chopped eggplant, tomatoes and salted egg salad

Soups

Sinigang na Baboy

$14.00

Tamarind based broth with pork and mixed vegetable

Sinigang na Baka

$15.00Out of stock

Tamarind based broth with beef and mixed vegetable

Sinigang na Bangus (Boneless Milkfish)

$15.00

Tamarind based broth with boneless bangus (milkfish) and mixed vegetable

Sinigang na Hipon (Shrimp)

$15.00Out of stock

Tamarind based broth with shrimps and mixed vegetable

Sinigang na Pampano

$15.00

Tamarind based broth with pampano and mixed vegetable

Tinolang Manok

$13.00

Ginger based chicken soup with green papaya, chayote and bok choy

Beef Bulalo

$15.00Out of stock

Simmered beef shanks and bone marrow with vegetables

Beef Nilaga

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional beef simmered with vegetables

Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00

A scoop of jasmine rice

XL Steamed Rice

$11.00

Good for 4 person

Garlic Rice

$4.00

A scoop of rice with fried garlic

XL Garlic Rice

$15.00

Good for 4 person with fried garlic

Desserts

Turon 3 pcs

$5.00

Banana Fritters, saba banana, jackfruit and sugar

Turon with Ice Cream

$8.00

Banana Fritters, saba banana, jackfruit, sugar and topped with Ube or Mango ice cream

Ice Cream

$3.50

A scoop of Ube or Mango ice cream

Halo Halo Special

$8.99

A mix mix of sweetened fruits, topped with leche flan,pinipig and ube ice cream

Ginataang Bilo Bilo

$7.00

Glutinous rice balls, cassava, sweet potatoes, tapioca, sugar and coconut milk.

Leche Flan

$10.00

Crème Caramel or caramel custard made with eggs and sugar

Mais Con Hielo

$6.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Fountain Soda (Free Refills)

$3.50

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Brisk Iced Tea, Crush Orange, Mug Rootbeer, Tropicana Lemonade

Canned Soda (TO GO ONLY)

$2.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Brisk Iced Tea, Crush Orange, Mug Rootbeer, Tropicana Lemonade

Juices

Buko, Mango, Pineapple, Calamansi

Sago't Gulaman

$4.50Out of stock

Tapioca pearls, brown sugar,vanilla extract and gulaman

Unlimited Coffee

$3.00

Pineapple Juice Cooler

$4.00

Cool Taste Mango

$4.00

Cool Taste Calamansi

$4.00Out of stock

Cool Taste Guyabano

$4.00

Lucia Coconut Juice

$4.00Out of stock

PB Sour Sop 8.4 Oz

$2.50

PB Calamansi 8.4 Oz

$2.50

PB Mango Nectar 8.4 oz

$2.50

Beer

16oz Draft #1

$5.50

16oz Draft #2

$5.50

16oz Draft #3

$5.50

16oz Draft #4

$5.50

22oz Draft #1

$7.00

22oz Draft #2

$7.00

22oz Draft #3

$7.00

22oz Draft #4

$7.00

PIT Draft #1

$17.00

PIT Draft #2

$17.00

PIT Draft #3

$17.00

PIT Draft #4

$17.00

Corona Extra Mexican Lager 12 fl oz

$6.00

Modelo Especial Mexican Lager 12 fl oz

$6.00

Red Horse

$6.00Out of stock

San Miguel Light

$6.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Mexican Lager 12 fl oz

$6.00

Heineken Original Lager 12 fl oz

$6.00

Beer Buckets of 5

$25.00

BYO Beer Bucket

$24.00

Ultra Bucket

$24.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Wine

GLS Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS White Zinfandel

$7.50

GLS Merlot

$7.50

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

GLS Soju

$7.00

Clear, colorless distilled beverages

GLS Pinot

$8.50

BTL Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$37.00

BTL Merlot

$37.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

BTL Pinot

$41.00

Soju

Jinro Chamisul Fresh 375ml

$12.99

Jinro Chamisul Original 375ml

$12.99

Jinro Chamisul Strawberry 375ml

$12.99

Jinro Chamisul Peach 375ml

$12.99

Lunch Specials 10a to 3p

LS Chicken Adobo

LS Chicken Adobo

$10.00

Chicken stew simmered with vinegar, soy, garlic, pepper, and bay leaf

LS Chicken Tinola

$10.00

Ginger based chicken soup with green papaya, chayote and bok choy

LS Chicken BBQ

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers

LS Pork Adobo

$10.00

Pork stew simmered with vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, black pepper and bay leaves.

LS Pork BBQ

$12.00

Grilled marinated pork skewers

LS Pork Binagoongan

$10.00

Creamy pork stew simmered with coconut and shrimp paste, and eggplant

LS Pork Menudo

$10.00

Pork stew in tomato sauce, garlic, onions, carrots, potatoes and raisins

LS Pork Sinigang

$10.00

Tamarind based broth with pork and mixed vegetable

LS Beef Bistek

$11.00

Beef steak sliced thin, marinated in lemon, garlic, peppers and topped wth onions

LS Beef Kaldereta

$12.00

Braised beef stew simmered in tomato sauce, liver, carrots, olives and potatoes

LS Beef Kare Kare

$12.00

Beef stew in peanut sauce, tripe and mixed vegetable and shrimp paste

All Time Favorite Breakfast

Tapsilog

$12.00

Marinated beef in garlic, vinegar and soy

Tocilog

$11.00

Sweet marinated pork in pineapple juice

Longsilog

$11.00

Sweet pork sausage or filipino chorizo

Bagnetsilog

$14.00

Twice cooked deep fried pork belly

Daingsilog

$11.00

Marinated boneless bangus (Milkfish)

Cornsilog

$11.00

Corned beef sauteed with potatoes and onions

Lumpsilog

$11.00

A choice of Pork or Chicken Eggrolls

Hotsilog

$10.00

Traditional Filipino sausage.

Tuyosilog

$12.00

Fried dried fish herring

Spamsilog

$10.00

Slices of spam fried to perfection.

Miscellaneous Options

Peanuts

$5.00

Chicharon

$5.50

Cakes

Pistachios Sansrival

$55.00Out of stock

1/4 Slice Pistachios Sansrival

$18.00Out of stock

Cashew Sansrival

$55.00Out of stock

1/4 Slice Cashew Sansrival

$18.00Out of stock

Chocolate 1/4 Slice

$12.00

Chocolate

$40.00

Red Velvet 1/4 Slice

$12.00

Red Velvet

$40.00

Door Charge

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

30

$30.00

15

$15.00

25

$25.00

35

$35.00

Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch

$18.99

Kids (x) Age

4 yrs

$4.00

5 yrs

$5.00

6 yrs

$6.00

7 yrs

$7.00

8 yrs

$8.00

9 yrs

$9.00

10 yrs

$10.00

11 yrs

$11.00

12 yrs

$12.00

13 yrs

$13.00

14 yrs

$14.00

15 yrs

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve a traditional Filipino cuisine home cooked style plus more and with the addition of singing, music and dancing.

Website

Location

1931 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita, CA 90717

Directions

