Cavitena Bistro Asian Fusion
No reviews yet
1931 Pacific Coast Highway
Lomita, CA 90717
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizerslumpia
Calamari
Deep fried squid rings
Chicharon Bulaklak
Twice cooked crispy pork truffle
Chicken BBQ
Grilled marinated chicken skewers
Pork BBQ
Grilled marinated pork skewers
Lumpiang Shanghai Chicken
Eggrolls made with ground chicken
Lumpiang Shanghai Pork
Eggrolls made with ground pork
Lumpiang Gulay
Vegetable Eggroll
Tokwa
Fried Tofu
Tokwa't Baboy
Fried Tofu with crispy pork belly
French Fries
Deep fried potatoes
Fried Chicken Wings 8 pcs
Deep fried chicken wings
Mango Salsa
Mango salad
Tuna Kilawin
Tuna Ceviche
Sizzling Pork Sisig
Crispy pork belly with house special seasoning
Sizzling Bulalo
Beef shank with marrow
Bangus Sisig (Boneless Milkfish)
Noodles
Pancit Bihon
Rice noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken
Pancit Canton
Egg noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken
Pancit Bihon/Canton Mix
Egg and Rice noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken
Palabok
Rice noodles, shrimp gravy sauce, smoked fish flakes, eggs and crushed pork cracklings
Pinoy Spaghetti
Filipino style sweet and goodness spaghetti made with ground pork and sausage
Pork
Pork Adobo
Pork stew simmered with vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, black pepper and bay leaves.
Pork Binagoongan
Creamy pork stew simmered with coconut and shrimp paste, and eggplant
Pork Bicol Express
Creamy pork stew simmered with coconut and shrimp paste, and jalapeno
Pork Dinakdakan
Marinated and Grilled pork, chopped and mixed with mayo, onions and jalapeno
Pork Dinuguan
Pork stew in pig's blood, heart and snout with vinegar, onions, garlic and long peppers
Pork Menudo
Pork stew in tomato sauce, garlic, onions, carrots, potatoes and raisins
Pork Bopis
Chopped pork's heart, snout, carrots, bay leaf, garlic, peppers and annato for color
Paksiw na Pata
Pig's Feet Stew, Pork hock simmered with vinegar, soy, garlic, peppers, and sugar
Lechon Kawali
Twice cooked deep fried goodness of pork belly
Crispy Pata
Twice cooked and deep fried pork knuckles
Inihaw na liempo
Grilled and marinated sliced pork belly
Beef
Bistek
Beef steak sliced thin, marinated in lemon, garlic, peppers and topped wth onions
Beef Kaldereta
Braised beef stew simmered in tomato sauce, liver, carrots, olives and potatoes
Beef Kare Kare
Beef stew in peanut sauce, tripe and mixed vegetable and shrimp paste
Beef Kare Kare with Oxtail ($market price)
Beef oxtail stew in peanut sauce, tripe and mixed vegetable and shrimp paste
Ampalaya Con Karne
Braised beef stew simmered in tomato sauce, carrots, bell peppers and potatoes
Chicken
Chicken Adobo
Chicken stew simmered with vinegar, soy, garlic, pepper, and bay leaf
Chicken Afritada
Chicken stew simmered in tomato sauce, carrots, garlic, pepper, and bell peppers
Chicken Curry
Chicken stew simmered in coconut milk, ginger, bell peppers and potatoes
CB Twice Cooked Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken with garlic oil.
Lechon Manok (Chicken Rotisserie)
Whole roasted chicken rotisserie marinated in house special sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled boneless chicken strips serve with our house special teriyaki sauce
Seafood
Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet
Breaded fish fillet made with our house special sweet and sour sauce
Salt and Pepper Fish Fillet
Breaded fish fillet made with our house special salt and pepper mix
Hilabos na Hipon
Traditional shrimp simmered with ketchup, lemons, lime soda, butter and garlic
Inihaw na Bangus (Boneless Milkfish)
Grilled marinated boneless bangus in vinegar, garlic, and pepper
Pritong Bangus (Boneless Milkfish)
Fried marinated boneless bangus in vinegar, garlic, and pepper
Inihaw na Tilapia
Grilled Tilapia basted with house special marinate
Fried Tilapia
Fried Tilapia topped with garlic
Inihaw na Pampano
Grilled Pampano basted with house special marinate
Fried Pampano
Fried Pampano topped with garlic
Cajun Shrimps
Cajun spiced shrimps with potatoes, lemon and lots of garlic
Grilled Squid
Grilled squid basted with house special marinate
Grilled Tuna Panga
Grilled tuna collar basted with house special marinate
Inihaw na tahong
Grilled mussels in house special sauce
Vegetables
Chopsuey
Filipino style stir fry mixed vegetables, baby corn and quail eggs
Ginataang Langka
Coconut stewed jackfruit with shrimp paste
Ginataang Laing
Coconut stewed dried taro leaves with shrimp paste
Pinakbet
Traditional mixed filipino vegetables and shrimp paste
Tortang Talong
Eggplant which is grilled then fried with eggs
Talong and salted egg salad
Chopped eggplant, tomatoes and salted egg salad
Soups
Sinigang na Baboy
Tamarind based broth with pork and mixed vegetable
Sinigang na Baka
Tamarind based broth with beef and mixed vegetable
Sinigang na Bangus (Boneless Milkfish)
Tamarind based broth with boneless bangus (milkfish) and mixed vegetable
Sinigang na Hipon (Shrimp)
Tamarind based broth with shrimps and mixed vegetable
Sinigang na Pampano
Tamarind based broth with pampano and mixed vegetable
Tinolang Manok
Ginger based chicken soup with green papaya, chayote and bok choy
Beef Bulalo
Simmered beef shanks and bone marrow with vegetables
Beef Nilaga
Traditional beef simmered with vegetables
Rice
Desserts
Turon 3 pcs
Banana Fritters, saba banana, jackfruit and sugar
Turon with Ice Cream
Banana Fritters, saba banana, jackfruit, sugar and topped with Ube or Mango ice cream
Ice Cream
A scoop of Ube or Mango ice cream
Halo Halo Special
A mix mix of sweetened fruits, topped with leche flan,pinipig and ube ice cream
Ginataang Bilo Bilo
Glutinous rice balls, cassava, sweet potatoes, tapioca, sugar and coconut milk.
Leche Flan
Crème Caramel or caramel custard made with eggs and sugar
Mais Con Hielo
Beverages
Bottled Water
Bottled Water
Fountain Soda (Free Refills)
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Brisk Iced Tea, Crush Orange, Mug Rootbeer, Tropicana Lemonade
Canned Soda (TO GO ONLY)
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Brisk Iced Tea, Crush Orange, Mug Rootbeer, Tropicana Lemonade
Juices
Buko, Mango, Pineapple, Calamansi
Sago't Gulaman
Tapioca pearls, brown sugar,vanilla extract and gulaman
Unlimited Coffee
Pineapple Juice Cooler
Cool Taste Mango
Cool Taste Calamansi
Cool Taste Guyabano
Lucia Coconut Juice
PB Sour Sop 8.4 Oz
PB Calamansi 8.4 Oz
PB Mango Nectar 8.4 oz
Beer
16oz Draft #1
16oz Draft #2
16oz Draft #3
16oz Draft #4
22oz Draft #1
22oz Draft #2
22oz Draft #3
22oz Draft #4
PIT Draft #1
PIT Draft #2
PIT Draft #3
PIT Draft #4
Corona Extra Mexican Lager 12 fl oz
Modelo Especial Mexican Lager 12 fl oz
Red Horse
San Miguel Light
Dos Equis Mexican Lager 12 fl oz
Heineken Original Lager 12 fl oz
Beer Buckets of 5
BYO Beer Bucket
Ultra Bucket
Budlight
Budweiser
Wine
Soju
Lunch Specials 10a to 3p
LS Chicken Adobo
Chicken stew simmered with vinegar, soy, garlic, pepper, and bay leaf
LS Chicken Tinola
Ginger based chicken soup with green papaya, chayote and bok choy
LS Chicken BBQ
Grilled marinated chicken skewers
LS Pork Adobo
Pork stew simmered with vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, black pepper and bay leaves.
LS Pork BBQ
Grilled marinated pork skewers
LS Pork Binagoongan
Creamy pork stew simmered with coconut and shrimp paste, and eggplant
LS Pork Menudo
Pork stew in tomato sauce, garlic, onions, carrots, potatoes and raisins
LS Pork Sinigang
Tamarind based broth with pork and mixed vegetable
LS Beef Bistek
Beef steak sliced thin, marinated in lemon, garlic, peppers and topped wth onions
LS Beef Kaldereta
Braised beef stew simmered in tomato sauce, liver, carrots, olives and potatoes
LS Beef Kare Kare
Beef stew in peanut sauce, tripe and mixed vegetable and shrimp paste
All Time Favorite Breakfast
Tapsilog
Marinated beef in garlic, vinegar and soy
Tocilog
Sweet marinated pork in pineapple juice
Longsilog
Sweet pork sausage or filipino chorizo
Bagnetsilog
Twice cooked deep fried pork belly
Daingsilog
Marinated boneless bangus (Milkfish)
Cornsilog
Corned beef sauteed with potatoes and onions
Lumpsilog
A choice of Pork or Chicken Eggrolls
Hotsilog
Traditional Filipino sausage.
Tuyosilog
Fried dried fish herring
Spamsilog
Slices of spam fried to perfection.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We serve a traditional Filipino cuisine home cooked style plus more and with the addition of singing, music and dancing.
1931 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita, CA 90717