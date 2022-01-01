Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Cavura Pizza

No reviews yet

26261 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted, OH 44070

Speciality Pizza

Cavura House Special (10'')

$12.00

Butter Chicken Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Mushroom, Red Onion, Diced Tomato

Cavura House Special (14'')

$16.00

Butter Chicken Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Mushroom, Red Onion, Diced Tomato

Cavura House Special (16'')

$18.00

Butter Chicken Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Mushroom, Red Onion, Diced Tomato

Margarita Pizza (10")

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil

Margarita Pizza (14")

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil

Margarita Pizza (16")

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza 10''

$10.00

Medium Cheese Pizza 14''

$14.00

Large Cheese Pizza 16"

$16.00

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza 14''

$15.00

Only 10" small

Gluten Free cheese pizza 10"

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Pizza 10"

$10.00

Medium Pizza 14"

$14.00

Large Pizza 16"

$16.00

Gluten Free Pizza 14"

$15.00

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread (8 Slices)

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Curds (10 pieces)

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella Wedges (6 wedges)

$10.00

Chicken Tenders (6 pieces)

$10.00

Garden Sampler

$10.00

Crispy Breaded Cauliflower, Zucchini, Mushrooms. Served with Red Sauce & Ranch

Wedges

$10.00

Jalapeños with cream cheese (6 pieces)

$8.00Out of stock

Fried pickle( 12 piece)

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Creamy Romaine Dressing

Add chicken

$2.00

Partly salad

$16.00

10'' Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella

Meatball Hero

$12.00

Italian Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese

Sicilian

$11.00

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Italian dressing

Chicken philly

$12.00

fish

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

20 oz. Soda

$2.25

2 LT. Soda

$3.25

Chicken

Boneless Wings (12 pieces)

$12.00

Chicken wing (12 pieces)

$14.00

Snack pack

$13.00

10 wholes wings

$16.00

Meatless (12 pieces

$14.00

6 Chicken wings

$7.00

5 Whole Wings

$8.00

Sauce

Marinara sauce

$1.00

White sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

Garlic sauce

$1.00

Garlic Buffalo

$1.00

Vegan cheese

Vegan cheese

$2.00

Slice

Cheese

$2.00

Pepperoni

$3.00

Bread stick &sauce

Bread stick

$3.00

Cookies

(4) Cookies

$2.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

26261 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Directions

