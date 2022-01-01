C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill

Half Smokehouse Platter

$21.99

Half pound sliced beef brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, or turkey served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please. Not available to split.