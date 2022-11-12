Cayenne imageView gallery

Cayenne

718 Reviews

$$

4542 N. Prospect Road

Peoria Heights, IL 61616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cowboy Up
PICK THREE
Gringo

For the Table

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$9.99

Chips, Queso & Salsa

$9.99

Chips, Guac & Queso

$10.99

Chips/Guac Only

$6.99

Chips/Salsa Only

$6.99

Tostada Nachos

$13.99

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Queso Fun Chorizo

$9.99

Street Corn

$7.99

Trifecta

$12.99

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Tacos

PICK THREE

$13.99

Cowboy Up

$4.99

Cuban

$4.99

Gringo

$4.99

Mac Daddy

$4.99

Mad Clucker

$4.99

Mardi Gras

$4.99

Nemo

$4.99

Quesobirria

$4.99

Uncle Salmon

$4.99

Southwest Clucker

$4.99

Sweet Caroline

$4.99

Tso Good

$4.99

Big KaTuna

$4.99

W.T.F.

$4.99

Leaf Eater

$4.99

Plates and Bowls

Arroz con Pollo

$14.99

Brisket Burrito

$14.99

Chimichanga

$14.99

Enchiladas

$14.99

MEAT Quesadilla

$14.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Fajitas

$15.99

Rice Bowl

$14.99

Salads

Mexican Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Sides

Side Of Corn

$3.99

Fiesta Salad

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Soup

$4.99

Side Of Beans

$2.99

Side Chips And Salsa

$2.99

Side Chips And Guac

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Tacos

$8.99

Dessert

Churros

$8.99

Tres Leches

$9.99

Classics

1/2 Gallon Marg

$40.00

1/2 Gallon Sangria

$45.00

Cointreau Marg

$9.00

32 Oz Marg

$22.00Out of stock

32 Oz Sangria

$24.00Out of stock

Cointreau Marg

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Diseno

$30.00

BTL House Chard

$30.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv

$42.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot

$30.00

BTL House Moscato

$30.00

BTL House Cab

$30.00

BTL Decoy

$38.00

BTL Freakshow

$38.00

BTL Terra Doro

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale American Cuisine. A great myriad of modern and traditional cocktails.

Website

Location

4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights, IL 61616

Directions

Gallery
Cayenne image

Map
