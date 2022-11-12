Cayenne
718 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale American Cuisine. A great myriad of modern and traditional cocktails.
Location
4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights, IL 61616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights
4.3 • 698
4450 N Prospect Rd Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
No Reviews
4538 N. Prospect Road Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant
Schooner's Peoria Heights - 730 E War Memorial Dr
No Reviews
730 E War Memorial Dr Peoria, IL 61616
View restaurant
Childers Eatery - Humboldt (Junction City)
No Reviews
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5 Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Peoria Heights
More near Peoria Heights