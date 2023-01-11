Cayos Kombucha 1026 Truman Ave

Main picView gallery

Cayos Kombucha

No reviews yet

1026 Truman Ave

Key West, FL 33040

Keg

$6.00+
Radiate

$6.00+

Radiate is made with wild yeast, locally sourced ingredients, potent superfoods and proven to be a wonderful aid in daily digestion and whole body healing.

Cans

$6.00

Radiate is made with wild yeast, locally sourced ingredients, potent superfoods and proven to be a wonderful aid in daily digestion and whole body healing.

$33.00

When you drink a can of Radiate Kombucha you’re choosing an ethically sourced, small batch, locally-made and probiotic-rich superfood. You’re supporting a Mom owned business working to localize our food system and create a transparent, ethical community. You are supporting small local farms and farmers families. Every single ingredient has been researched and sourced meticulously to ensure the highest quality product on the market.

$60.00

When you drink a can of Radiate Kombucha you’re choosing an ethically sourced, small batch, locally-made and probiotic-rich superfood. You’re supporting a Mom owned business working to localize our food system and create a transparent, ethical community. You are supporting small local farms and farmers families.

$23.00

Bottles

Brewing Life

$6.00

The family-owned, artisanal drink is a twist from the traditional kombuchas found in Miami. Our intention has been to produce a friendly kombucha beverage that is low in sugar but high in flavor and health. We want you to refreshingly enjoy your probiotic and be able to realistically incorporate it to your lifestyle - not leave it left behind with mixed feelings about it. We pride ourselves in highly quality ingredients and our elixir blends. We are not the traditional black tea and fruit kombucha, we blend medicinal herbs, roots, and berries to our brews. Check out their unique benefits in our menu.

$33.00
$23.00
$60.00

Bottles

1 Gallon Growlers

$6.00

1/2 Gallon Growler

$4.00

Quart (32 oz)

$3.00

Pint (16 oz)

$2.00

Bottle Holders

OLovesM

$38.00

Bags are mostly made from new yoga mats that were over produced, or that studios or stores could not use. The fabrics we use are either over-runs, seconds, ends of rolls, or USA-made, which is very exciting! Even the straps come from the webbing left over when a sandal company sold its business.

Modern Bo

$25.00

Kira lives in Pensacola, FL. She is a mother and small business owner.

Lucia's Imports

$12.00

Lucia’s Imports L.L.C operates according to the Fair Trade Federation Principles - partnering with Guatemalan families, artisan groups, and cooperatives to produce and develop a wholesale market for their quality handicrafts and accessories.

Clea Ray Canva Bottle Holder

$30.00

Bars

$2.50

The first Protein Bar with a Purpose™. Our goal is to empower you to be BOLD, TENACIOUS & RESILIENT, which starts with a snack you can feel good about eating every day. Protein bars are just the beginning. We're taking the junk out of junk food and making ACTUALLY good-for-you snacks your body, mind & tastebuds will crave.

Papa Steve

$4.00

Yo Fiit

$3.00

Big Brain Bar

$6.00

Alternative Packaged Beverages

$20.00

Coffee alternative and it’s your better morning routine. Everything you like about your old cup of joe without the bad stuff (like too much caffeine, the jitters, & the crashes). Premium-grade adaptogens & mushrooms to give you a steady boost of benefits (like a sharper focus, a better memory, and an increase in mental performance). Now, you won’t need so much caffeine in the first place.

$30.00

$10.00

$30.00

$35.00

$10.00

$33.00

Snacks

$1.00

$1.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$1.00

$2.00

Miscellaneous

$10.00

Angry Booch

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1026 Truman Ave, Key West, FL 33040

