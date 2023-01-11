Cayos Kombucha 1026 Truman Ave

Brewing Life

$6.00

The family-owned, artisanal drink is a twist from the traditional kombuchas found in Miami. Our intention has been to produce a friendly kombucha beverage that is low in sugar but high in flavor and health. We want you to refreshingly enjoy your probiotic and be able to realistically incorporate it to your lifestyle - not leave it left behind with mixed feelings about it. We pride ourselves in highly quality ingredients and our elixir blends. We are not the traditional black tea and fruit kombucha, we blend medicinal herbs, roots, and berries to our brews. Check out their unique benefits in our menu.