Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

City Brew Coffee Billings - DoubleTree

575 Reviews

$

27 N. 27th Street

Billings, MT 59101

Order Again

Limited Time Offers

Peppermint White Mocha

Peppermint White Mocha

$4.95+
Mint Chip Mocha

Mint Chip Mocha

$4.95+
Mint Chip Frappe

Mint Chip Frappe

$5.45+
Holly Jolly Charger

Holly Jolly Charger

$5.25+
Merry Berry Soda

Merry Berry Soda

$3.25+
Mint Chip Muffin

Mint Chip Muffin

$3.25
Salami Sandwich

Salami Sandwich

$5.35

The Classics

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

A classic combination of milk and espresso

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.65+

A latte flavored with Ghirardelli White Chocolate

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Hot water topped with bold shots of espresso to create a layer of golden crema

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.35+

Simple but timeless, enjoy your choice of our freshly brewed house coffees

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

A vanilla latte finished with caramel drizzle

Mocha

Mocha

$4.45+

A latte flavored with Ghirardelli Chocolate

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$4.25+

An authentic, rich and delectably smooth chai combined with milk.

Breve

Breve

$4.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Slow-steeped to achieve the smooth full bodied flavor of our classic cold brew

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Choose from our wide variety of black, green, herbal, oolong and white teas!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Explore our wide variety of tea offerings or keep it classic with our black, green and Big Sky Berry iced teas!

Bianco

Bianco

$4.45+

A latte prepared with heavy cream, sweetened with cane sugar, and finished with shots of espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+
Coffee Americano

Coffee Americano

$3.65+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Enjoyed by children and adults alike -- made with Ghirardelli Cocoa powder and steamed milk

Signature Drinks

Campfire Mocha

Campfire Mocha

$4.50+

A campsite favorite, our Campfire Mocha allows you to enjoy the flavor of a s'more all year round! Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate and toasted marshmallow flavoring

Mountain Morning Latte

Mountain Morning Latte

$4.50+

White chocolate and caramel pecan flavors combined to create a rich, nutty and slightly sweet latte

Huckleberry White Mocha

Huckleberry White Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Favorites

Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.45+

Coffee, milk and ice blended to create our classic Coffee Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

An exquisite blend of coffee, creamy caramel sauce, milk and ice

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

The irresistible flavors of chocolate and coffee blended with milk and ice

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$5.25+

The sweet warm flavor of vanilla blended with coffee, milk, and ice

Caramel Mocha Frappe

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Caramel, coffee, and chocolate combined to make a blended drink difficult to resist!

Campfire Mocha Frappe

Campfire Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

A tasty blended drink inspired by our favorite campsite treat -- s'mores!

Green Tea Frappe

Green Tea Frappe

$4.95+

A blend of revitalizing green tea, milk and ice -- this frappe is delicious and coffee free!

Huckleberry Green Tea Frappe

Huckleberry Green Tea Frappe

$5.25+

A refreshing combination of green tea and the rich flavor of wild huckleberries

Fit Frappe

Fit Frappe

$4.75+

Boasting 20 grams of protein* and made with cold brew, our Fit Frappes are perfect to kickstart your day, as a post-workout supplement, or a light meal replacement! *Per 16 oz serving

SF Mocha Frappe

SF Mocha Frappe

$4.55+

The delicious flavor of our Mocha Frappe without the sugar

SF Vanilla Frappe

SF Vanilla Frappe

$4.55+

The delicious flavor of our Vanilla Frappe without the sugar

Coffee Granita

Coffee Granita

$4.45+
Grizzly Granita

Grizzly Granita

$4.95+

The peanut butter and dark chocolate flavors take center stage in this delightfully rich, blended coffee drink.

Iced Charger

Iced Charger

$5.25+

Plant based energy and natural flavors come together to create a refreshing energy drink without all the bad stuff.

Blended Charger

$5.45+
Cream Charger

Cream Charger

$5.25+

Plant based energy and natural flavors come together to create a refreshing energy drink without all the bad stuff.

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.25+
Refresher

Refresher

$3.95+
Smoothie

Smoothie

$3.95+

A refreshing blended beverage made with 100% real fruit!

Sparkling Lemonade

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.25+

A refreshing twist on classic lemonade, our lemonades are prepared with bubbly club soda and a flavor of your choosing

Food

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.25

A sausage, egg, and cheddar burrito wrapped in a wheat tortilla.

Turkey Bacon Burrito

Turkey Bacon Burrito

$5.25

A turkey bacon, egg-white, and pepperjack cheese burrito in a wheat tortilla.

Ciabatta Sandwich

Ciabatta Sandwich

$5.25

A bacon, smoked gouda, and egg sandwich on a ciabatta roll.

English Muffin Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.25

A sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese sandwich on an English muffin.

Spicy Biscuit

Spicy Biscuit

$5.25

Sausage, egg and cheese on a jalapeño biscuit

The Skinny Sandwich

The Skinny Sandwich

$5.25

Turkey, egg white, and smoked gouda cheese sandwich on a multigrain bun.

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

$4.95

A buttery, flaky croissant with ham and Swiss filling

Croissant - Turkey & Cheddar

Croissant - Turkey & Cheddar

$4.95

A buttery, flaky croissant with a turkey and cheddar filling

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.25

Made locally by Grains of Montana

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

$3.25

Made locally by Grains of Montana

Mixed Berry Bread

Mixed Berry Bread

$3.25

Made locally by Grains of Montana

Monkey Muffin

Monkey Muffin

$2.95

A cinnamon pull-apart bread made locally by Grains of Montana

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Made locally by Grains of Montana

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

A triple chocolate cookie made with chocolate drops, bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolates.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.95
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$2.95

Loaded with creamy peanut butter, honey roasted peanuts and topped with Reese’s ® Peanut Butter chunks

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.95

A buttery shortbread cookie topped with coarse sugar

Packaged Coffee

12oz Harvest

12oz Harvest

$12.99
12oz Holiday Blend

12oz Holiday Blend

$12.99
12oz Winter Blend

12oz Winter Blend

$12.99
1lb Backroads Blend

1lb Backroads Blend

$13.99

Sweet and juicy with hints of floral acidity, this distinctive blend will transport you to a state of utter relaxation. You’ll taste rich caramel tones in every sip, finished with a hint of brown sugar to balance a smooth chocolate finish. So grab a cup, kick back and let it all go.

1lb Colombia Decaf

1lb Colombia Decaf

$14.99

Well balanced smooth and enjoyable. Full of flavor, this Swiss Water Process® coffee is the perfect cup for those looking for a decaf experience.

1lb Cool River Espresso

1lb Cool River Espresso

$12.99

Our house blend used for espresso. Well balanced, smooth and rich with deep caramel tones and a lingering top note of sweetness. You'll love this blend!

1lb Crazy Mountains

1lb Crazy Mountains

$13.99

Crazy Mountains Blend is a very smooth and well balanced medium roast coffee, with hints of fruit and citrus, with a mild nutty finish.

1lb Italian Roast

1lb Italian Roast

$12.99

Our Italian Roast is full-bodied with a lush sweetness that is not overpowered by its smokey finish. Go ahead, one sip will have you convinced not to be afraid of the dark!

1lb Northern Lights

1lb Northern Lights

$12.99

A traditional twist on an old world coffee. Bold, wine-like, and slightly fruity with deep undertones of chocolate. The perfect combination for this Mocha Java style blend.

1lb Organic Breakfast Blend

1lb Organic Breakfast Blend

$14.99

Refined, simple, and smooth this breakfast blend is a great start to any morning, but subtle enough to drink any time of the day. Bright citrus tones are contrasted by an imposing toasty aroma. Mild hints of spice and chocolate overshadow its cultured finish.

1lb River Rock

1lb River Rock

$14.99

Using the highest quality Swiss Water Process®, this espresso blend provides an unsurpassed flavor and integrity for those in search of a healthier alternative.

1lb Zimzilla

1lb Zimzilla

$12.99

Bright and lively East African paired with a smooth nutty South American coffee, provides a pleasant acidity and a clean finish. A true cross-Atlantic romance.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Montana Born & Roasted

City Brew Coffee image
City Brew Coffee image
City Brew Coffee image

