Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Clinton's Bar & Grille

2,127 Reviews

$

27 High St

Clinton, MA 01510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Goat Cheese Salad
Baked Haddock

SOUPS & SALADS

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Shaved pecorino, Lemon vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Field greens, Julienne pear, Strawberries, Raspberry vinaigrette

Wedge

Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Red onion, Bacon bits, Blue cheese dressing

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Fresh lobster meat garnish

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Romano cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Field greens, Red onions, Red peppers, Grape tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00
Mozzarella Salad

Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Aged balsamic

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$10.00
White Bean Soup

White Bean Soup

$8.00

Elbow pasta, Romano cheese

Burrata

$17.00

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Feta cheese, Marinara sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Potato chip crumb

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$23.00

Julienne cucumber, Creme fraiche, Aged balsamic

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Fresh made flour tortilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

4 Pc Jumbo Shrimp, Zesty cocktail sauce, Fresh lemon

Mussels

Mussels

$14.00

Tomato, Basil, White wine garlic broth

Shrimp Scallop Combo

Shrimp Scallop Combo

$36.00

Zesty cocktail sauce, Fresh lemon, Julienne cucumber, Creme fraiche, Aged balsamic

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

Goat cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Bartlett pear, Raspberry crystals, Glazed walnuts

Butternut Squash Raviolis

Butternut Squash Raviolis

$15.00

Browned butter sage sauce, Baby leaf spinach, Shaved asiago

LUNCH ENTREES

Black Pastrami Sandwich

Black Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Pretzel role, Dijon mustard, Sweet fries

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$13.00

Mushroom, Roasted peppers, Eggplant, Tomato, Red onion, Mozzarella

Short Rib Sandwich

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.00

French fries

12oz Bourbon Prime Bavette Steak Tip

12oz Bourbon Prime Bavette Steak Tip

$34.00
10oz Angus Burger

10oz Angus Burger

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef Burger, Brioche Bun Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Swiss cheese

* Grilled Chicken Sandwich

* Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pesto, Roasted peppers, Fresh mozzarella, Tomato

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

PASTA

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$21.00
Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$20.00
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Fresh Penne Pasta, Light Mushroom Cream Sauce

Penne Pasta Marinara

$12.00
Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster sherry bisque, Lobster Garnish

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

SEAFOOD

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00
Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$19.00

Potato Chip Encrusted Haddock, Asparagus Risotto

PIZZA ON THE GRILL

Grilled Arugula Pizza

Grilled Arugula Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Light lemon vinaigrette FAMILY SIZE IS HAND TOSSED ONLY

Griiled Roasted Beet Pizza

Griiled Roasted Beet Pizza

$19.00

Caramelized onion, Aged balsamic, Fresh figs, Whipped goat cheese, Julienne pepper

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Blue cheese crumble

Grilled Margherita Pizza

Grilled Margherita Pizza

$18.00

San marzano tomato, Basil, Fresh mozzarella

Grilled Mushroom Pizza

Grilled Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Chèvre goat cheese, Baby spinach, Dash of truffle, Balsamic Glaze

Grilled White Pizza

Grilled White Pizza

$18.00

Four cheeses, Garlic, Sprinkle of oregano

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Brick Oven Cheese

Brick Oven Cheese

$14.00
Brick Oven Pepperoni

Brick Oven Pepperoni

$16.00
Brick Oven Build Your Own

Brick Oven Build Your Own

$14.00

SIDES

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus, Lightly Seasoned

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Sea Salt

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$7.00
French fries

French fries

$5.00
Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

Julienned Summer Squash, Zucchini, Carrots,

Asparagus Risotto

Asparagus Risotto

$7.00
Sweet Potato French Fries

Sweet Potato French Fries

$7.00
Pom fritz

Pom fritz

$9.00
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00
Orzo

Orzo

$7.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Horseradish Baked Mashed Potato

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

DESSERT

Falling Chocolate Cake

Falling Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Raspberry lemon sauce with vanilla bean ice cream

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Traditional custard, Caramelized sugar

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$11.00

Challah bread, Salted caramel ice cream, Caramel Sauce

Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00
Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$6.00
Kid's Ice Cream

Kid's Ice Cream

$3.00

Strawberry Crumble

$10.00Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

White Bean Soup

White Bean Soup

$8.00

Elbow pasta, Romano cheese

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Fresh lobster meat garnish

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Field greens, Red onions, Red peppers, Grape tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese

Wedge

Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Red onion, Bacon bits, Blue cheese dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Field greens, Julienne pear, Strawberries, Raspberry vinaigrette

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Romano cheese

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Served with oyster crackers

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Shaved pecorino, Lemon vinaigrette

Mozzarella Salad

Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Aged balsamic

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sun dried tomatoes, Shaved parmesan

Burrata

$17.00

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Feta cheese, Marinara sauce

Shrimp Scallop Combo

Shrimp Scallop Combo

$36.00

Zesty cocktail sauce, Fresh lemon, Julienne cucumber, Creme fraiche, Aged balsamic

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$23.00

Julienne cucumber, Creme fraiche, Aged balsamic

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Fresh made flour tortilla chips

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Potato chip crumb

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

4 Pc Jumbo Shrimp, Zesty cocktail sauce, Fresh lemon

Mussels

Mussels

$14.00

Tomato, Basil, White wine garlic broth

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

Goat cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Bartlett pear, Raspberry crystals, Glazed walnuts

Butternut Squash Raviolis

Butternut Squash Raviolis

$15.00

Browned butter sage sauce, Baby leaf spinach, Shaved asiago

PASTA

Butternut Ravioli Entree

$30.00

Dinner portion, Browned butter sage sauce, Baby leaf spinach, Shaved asiago

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Portobello mushroom cream sauce, Fresh penne pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Basil, Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh linguini

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Angus beef, Mozzarella

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster sherry bisque, Lobster Garnish

Mac and cheese

Mac and cheese

$14.00

Elbow pasta

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$31.00

Portobello mushroom cream sauce, Fresh penne pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Linguini, Marinara

Penne Pasta Marinara

$12.00
Sautéed Shrimp

Sautéed Shrimp

$27.00

Grape tomato, Basil, Baby arugula, Fresh linguini pasta

Seafood Linguini Alfredo

Seafood Linguini Alfredo

$36.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$25.00

LUNCH SANDWICHES

Black Pastrami Sandwich

Black Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Pretzel role, Dijon mustard, Sweet fries

* Grilled Chicken Sandwich

* Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pesto, Roasted peppers, Fresh mozzarella, Tomato

Short Rib Sandwich

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.00

French fries

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$13.00

Mushroom, Roasted peppers, Eggplant, Tomato, Red onion, Mozzarella

SPECIALS

Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$35.00

fresh pear slaw, tartar sauce, French fries

Swordfish Oreganata

Swordfish Oreganata

$49.00Out of stock

Grilled Marinated Center cut Swordfish. Lobster Risotto

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00Out of stock

12oz Veal Ribeye

$75.00
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$28.00Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00Out of stock

STEAK & CHOP

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$50.00

Horseradish Mashed, Red Wine Reduction

Prime Sirlion

Prime Sirlion

$65.00

Gorgonzola polenta cake

12 oz Prime Bavette Steak

12 oz Prime Bavette Steak

$34.00

Charbroiled served with french fries

Frenched Pork Chop

Frenched Pork Chop

$28.00

Root vegetable puree

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$57.00

Lentils, Greek yogurt

10oz Filet Mignon

10oz Filet Mignon

$62.00

Horseradish Mashed, Red wine Reduction

Prime Rib-eye

Prime Rib-eye

$66.00

Horseradish mashed potato

10oz Burger

10oz Burger

$22.00

Swiss cheese, French fries

Short Dinner

Short Dinner

$29.00

Slowly Braised Short Ribs, Orzo

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Miso sweet potato puree, port wine reduction

12oz Filet Mignon

12oz Filet Mignon

$75.00

Horseadish Mashed, Red Wine Reduction

16oz Dry Aged Prime Ribeye

$68.00Out of stock

PIZZA ON THE GRILL

Grilled Arugula Pizza

Grilled Arugula Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Light lemon vinaigrette FAMILY SIZE IS HAND TOSSED ONLY

Griiled Roasted Beet Pizza

Griiled Roasted Beet Pizza

$19.00

Caramelized onion, Aged balsamic, Fresh figs, Whipped goat cheese, Julienne pepper