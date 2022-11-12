Clinton's Bar & Grille
2,127 Reviews
$
27 High St
Clinton, MA 01510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SOUPS & SALADS
Arugula Salad
Shaved pecorino, Lemon vinaigrette
Goat Cheese Salad
Field greens, Julienne pear, Strawberries, Raspberry vinaigrette
Wedge
Iceberg, Tomato, Red onion, Bacon bits, Blue cheese dressing
Lobster Bisque
Fresh lobster meat garnish
Lentil Soup
Romano cheese
Greek Salad
Field greens, Red onions, Red peppers, Grape tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Mozzarella Salad
Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Aged balsamic
Clam Chowder
White Bean Soup
Elbow pasta, Romano cheese
Burrata
APPETIZERS
Fried Calamari
Feta cheese, Marinara sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Potato chip crumb
Pan Seared Scallops
Julienne cucumber, Creme fraiche, Aged balsamic
Spinach Dip
Fresh made flour tortilla chips
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Pc Jumbo Shrimp, Zesty cocktail sauce, Fresh lemon
Mussels
Tomato, Basil, White wine garlic broth
Shrimp Scallop Combo
Zesty cocktail sauce, Fresh lemon, Julienne cucumber, Creme fraiche, Aged balsamic
Buffalo Dip
Homemade corn tortilla chips
Roasted Beets
Goat cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Bartlett pear, Raspberry crystals, Glazed walnuts
Butternut Squash Raviolis
Browned butter sage sauce, Baby leaf spinach, Shaved asiago
LUNCH ENTREES
Black Pastrami Sandwich
Pretzel role, Dijon mustard, Sweet fries
Vegetarian Wrap
Mushroom, Roasted peppers, Eggplant, Tomato, Red onion, Mozzarella
Short Rib Sandwich
French fries
12oz Bourbon Prime Bavette Steak Tip
10oz Angus Burger
10oz Angus Beef Burger, Brioche Bun Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Swiss cheese
* Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pesto, Roasted peppers, Fresh mozzarella, Tomato
Chicken Parm Sandwich
PASTA
PIZZA ON THE GRILL
Grilled Arugula Pizza
Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Light lemon vinaigrette FAMILY SIZE IS HAND TOSSED ONLY
Griiled Roasted Beet Pizza
Caramelized onion, Aged balsamic, Fresh figs, Whipped goat cheese, Julienne pepper
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese crumble
Grilled Margherita Pizza
San marzano tomato, Basil, Fresh mozzarella
Grilled Mushroom Pizza
Chèvre goat cheese, Baby spinach, Dash of truffle, Balsamic Glaze
Grilled White Pizza
Four cheeses, Garlic, Sprinkle of oregano
SIDES
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Asparagus, Lightly Seasoned
Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Sea Salt
Potato Chips
French fries
Sauteed Vegetables
Julienned Summer Squash, Zucchini, Carrots,
Asparagus Risotto
Sweet Potato French Fries
Pom fritz
Sauteed Mushrooms
Orzo
Mashed Potato
Horseradish Baked Mashed Potato
Side Cole Slaw
DESSERT
Falling Chocolate Cake
Raspberry lemon sauce with vanilla bean ice cream
Creme Brulee
Traditional custard, Caramelized sugar
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Challah bread, Salted caramel ice cream, Caramel Sauce
Apple Crumble
Vanilla Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Kid's Ice Cream
Strawberry Crumble
PASTA
Butternut Ravioli Entree
Dinner portion, Browned butter sage sauce, Baby leaf spinach, Shaved asiago
Chicken Marsala
Portobello mushroom cream sauce, Fresh penne pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Basil, Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh linguini
Meat Lasagna
Angus beef, Mozzarella
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster sherry bisque, Lobster Garnish
Mac and cheese
Elbow pasta
Veal Marsala
Portobello mushroom cream sauce, Fresh penne pasta
Eggplant Parmesan
Linguini, Marinara
Penne Pasta Marinara
Sautéed Shrimp
Grape tomato, Basil, Baby arugula, Fresh linguini pasta
Seafood Linguini Alfredo
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
LUNCH SANDWICHES
SPECIALS
STEAK & CHOP
8oz Filet Mignon
Horseradish Mashed, Red Wine Reduction
Prime Sirlion
Gorgonzola polenta cake
12 oz Prime Bavette Steak
Charbroiled served with french fries
Frenched Pork Chop
Root vegetable puree
Rack of Lamb
Lentils, Greek yogurt
10oz Filet Mignon
Horseradish Mashed, Red wine Reduction
Prime Rib-eye
Horseradish mashed potato
10oz Burger
Swiss cheese, French fries
Short Dinner
Slowly Braised Short Ribs, Orzo
Roasted Chicken
Miso sweet potato puree, port wine reduction
12oz Filet Mignon
Horseadish Mashed, Red Wine Reduction