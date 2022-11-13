Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snakes & Lattes Chicago

96 Reviews

1965 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Non Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic Gold Rush

$9.00

A classic cocktail using NON-ALCOHOLIC Whiskey. All the taste, none of the boos! Spiritless Kentucky 74, Lemon Juice, Honey. Served on the rocks.

CBD Chai Life / Marz / CBD

$6.00

The first of its kind! Black tea, aromatic spices and blood orange combine with the relaxing, relieving benefits of CBD in a sparkling, all-natural bevy. 30 mg CBD

CBD Citrus Party / Marz / CBD

CBD Citrus Party / Marz / CBD

$6.00Out of stock

Sparkling seltzer with 30mg CBD

CBD Apple Pie Shrub Soda / Marz / CBD

$7.00

"We use organic apple cider and sourced our cascara from one of the same farms in El Salvador that we get our coffee from. Think apple pie soda with all the benefits of a probiotic drink PLUS an added boost of hemp."

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Maria's Ginger Beer / Marz

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
Tokyo Drift CBD Coffee / Marz / Coffee

Tokyo Drift CBD Coffee / Marz / Coffee

$7.00Out of stock

Cold brew coffee with 30 mg CBD

Tokyo Drift VANILLA CBD Coffee / Marz / Coffee

$7.00

Marz's CBD-infused vanilla cold brew containing 30mg organic and certified non-GMO hemp.

Topo Chico Soda Water

$4.00Out of stock

Water (Filtered Tap)

Special Effects / Non-Alcoholic Beer / Brooklyn Brewery / 12oz can

$8.00

Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Amber tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it’s not. We use a special fermentation method that develops the flavors, aromas & character of beer with none of the alcohol, and a generous dry hopping resulting in lively hop notes and a clean finish.

Spirits

BULLEIT BOURBON

$14.00Out of stock

DEAD RABBIT IRISH WHISKEY

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 Years

$16.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12 Years

$16.00

JOURNEYMAN LAST FEATHER RYE

$14.00

KIKORI Japanese Whiskey

$14.00

LOT 40

$14.00

MACALLAN 12 Years

$16.00

OLD FORESTER

$10.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$14.00

TITOS

$10.00

ST GEORGE GIN

$14.00

FORDS GIN

$12.00

ROKU

$12.00

FLOR DE CANA

$12.00

RON ZACCAPA 23 YEAR

$14.00

FLOR DE CANA ANEJO

$14.00

DIPLOMATICO DARK RUM

$14.00Out of stock

EL JIMADOR BLANCO

$10.00

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$12.00

UNION MEZCAL

$12.00

HERRADURA BLANCO

$12.00

Shareables

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 jumbo chicken wings, tossed in our house batter and fried to perfection. Served with carrots, celery and ranch on the side. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or egg may increase your chance of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Spicy Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 jumbo chicken wings, tossed in our house batter, fried to perfection and then tossed in a spicy hot sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch on the side. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or egg may increase your chance of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Red Pepper Hummus Plate (vegetarian)

$14.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, paprika, sliced cucumbers, carrots, crispy chickpeas and warm pita bread.

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy breaded shrimp with house made cocktail sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or egg may increase your chance of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$8.00

Bite-size pretzels, served with an in house beer cheese. Perfect for sharing!

Potato chips (gf)

Potato chips (gf)

$6.00

Crispy potato chips tossed in a smoked paprika served with an onion dip.

Chipperbec Seasoned Fries (vegan)

$7.00

Seasoned long cut shoe string fries served with ketchup.

Side of Extra Bread

$2.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crunchy Romaine Hearts, house made Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons. Hail Caesar!

Caprese Salad (v)

$12.00

Marinated Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes topped with a Balsamic glaze and Olive oil.

Greek Salad (v)

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese tossed in a light olive oil, balsamic reduction with oregano and garlic.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

New York style cheesecake with a house made strudel. Contains nuts.

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Dungeons & Dragons

5E: EBERRON - RISING FROM THE LAST WAR LIMITED EDITION

$49.95Out of stock

5E: MYTHIC ODYSSEYS OF THEROS

5E: PLAYER'S HANDBOOK

$49.95Out of stock

CORE RULEBOOK GIFT SET: LIMITED ALTERNATIVE COVERS

$169.95

D&D ESSENTIALS KIT

$24.99
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set

$19.99

3-6 players. A perfect place to start the hobby. Includes everything you need to start playing D&D: the rules, a set of dice, an adventure, and premade characters. All you need is other players and imagination.

Field Notes D&D Character Journal 2-Pack

Field Notes D&D Character Journal 2-Pack

$16.95

Made in collaboration between Chicago's Field Notes and the Chicago Board Game Cafe, this 2-pack of journals is the sweetest way to track your adventurer's development.

Games on Tap

Decrypto

Decrypto

$20.00

4 or more players. You’ll work together with your team to win a high-stakes word guessing game. But don’t make your clues too good or the other team will intercept you.

Hanabi

Hanabi

$13.99Out of stock

2-5 players. Work together to create a beautiful fireworks festival using the cards in your hand --except you can’t see your own cards. Instead, you’ll be relying on info from other players. Can you remember what they told you? A lapsed memory may have explosive results.

King Of Tokyo

King Of Tokyo

$39.99Out of stock

2-6 players. Yahtzee meets Godzilla in this bright, action-packed game. Let the dice do the damage for you so you can be the last monster standing.

Tak

Tak

$40.00

2 players. This is the chess-like abstract strategy game from the Kingkiller Chronicles novels. Author Patrick Rothfuss asked veteran game designer James Ernst to make a game that felt like it was a thousand years old. Play it while you wait for the 3rd book.

The Mind

$15.00

More than just a game. It's an experiment, a journey, a team experience in which you can't exchange information, yet will become one to defeat all the levels of the game.

Fluxx

Fluxx

$17.00

2-5 players. Draw a card, then play a card. There! Now you know how to start playing Fluxx. The rest of the rules are in the cards you’ll be playing, which alter the flow and goals of each game as you play them. A Mensa Select award winner.

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens

$19.99

2-5 players. Created by brilliant game designer Elan Lee and popular internet comic The Oatmeal, this fast-paced card game is the biggest Kickstarter project of all time. It’s like Go Fish or Old Maid, but with kittens holding hand grenades.

Board Games

8 Bit Box

$19.00

Action Cats

$20.00Out of stock

A player takes a turn as a judge and plays a picture of a cat. Everyone else uses cards in their hands to make a story about this cat. Just good wholesome fun.

Alien Artifacts

$29.99

Are You Dumber than a Box of Rocks?

$17.99

Arkham Horror (3rd Edition)

$69.99

Arkham Horror: Final Hour

$39.95
Bears vs. Babies

Bears vs. Babies

$25.00

2-5 players. From the creators of Exploding Kittens, FINALLY you can answer the age-old question of who would win in a fight in this delightful monster-building card game.

BICYCLE CARDS

$5.00
Blockbuster

Blockbuster

$20.00Out of stock

4 or more players (or adapt the rules for 2 players). An incredibly fun, engaging movie trivia game for even the most casual movie fans, Blockbuster will have you describing, quoting, and acting out a bunch of your favs. A great compliment to any movie night, and seriously, the packaging is a work of art.

Bohnanza

$19.99

Campy Creatures (Plus expansion)

$19.99

Cat Lady

$24.99Out of stock

Catacombs Conquest

$29.99

Centipede

$29.99

Chutes and Ladders

$14.99

Codenames

$19.95Out of stock

Codenames: Duet

$19.95
Competition Kitchen

Competition Kitchen

$25.00Out of stock

3 or more players. If you watch Master Chef or the Great British Bake Off and think “I want to try that but I don’t want to buy all that food,” then boy is this all-ages party game for you! Designed by CGBC Director of Sales & Events Joe Gennaro.

Coolcats and Asshats

$29.95Out of stock
Descent: Journeys in the Dark

Descent: Journeys in the Dark

$79.95

1-5 players. A roleplaying, dungeon-crawling, cooperative game of heroes vs. monsters. Descend into adventure with 20 quests for hours of playtime. Dungeons & Dragons for those that want a board game, and Gloomhaven for those that don’t want to lug around 25 lbs.

Dictitious

$24.99Out of stock

Don't Get Got

$19.99Out of stock
Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens

$19.99

2-5 players. Created by brilliant game designer Elan Lee and popular internet comic The Oatmeal, this fast-paced card game is the biggest Kickstarter project of all time. It’s like Go Fish or Old Maid, but with kittens holding hand grenades.

First Martians

$39.99
Fluxx

Fluxx

$17.00

2-5 players. Draw a card, then play a card. There! Now you know how to start playing Fluxx. The rest of the rules are in the cards you’ll be playing, which alter the flow and goals of each game as you play them. A Mensa Select award winner.

Forbidden Island

$19.99

Full Throttle

$21.99

Game of Thrones (2nd Edition)

$39.99

Guess Who?

$16.99

Horizons

$49.99

Horrified: American Monsters

$39.99

Hues and Cues

$24.99

Illimat: The Crane Wife expansion

$16.00

This add-on to Illimat gives new Luminaries and okus tokens inspired by the Decemberists record of the same name.

Jenga

$13.99

Joust

$29.99
King Of Tokyo

King Of Tokyo

$39.99Out of stock

2-6 players. Yahtzee meets Godzilla in this bright, action-packed game. Let the dice do the damage for you so you can be the last monster standing.

King of Tokyo: Dark Edition

King of Tokyo: Dark Edition

$49.99

2-6 players. It's your favorite kaiju battle board game, but... darker. This limited-edition release with new modes of play will never be reprinted, so make sure you grab your copy now, just like Godzilla grabbed Mothra so many times.

Kingdomino

$24.00Out of stock

Lazer Riderz

$39.95

Linkee

$21.99

LLAMA

$10.99

Lords Of Waterdeep

$49.99Out of stock

Take on a role of a Lord who hires adventurers to go off on quests and gain influence in the city of Waterdeep in this D&D-inspired worker placement game.

Lost Cities the Board Game

$39.95

Love Letter

$12.00

Machi Koro

$29.95Out of stock

Magic the Gathering: Heroes of Dominaria

$49.99

Mansions of Madness (2nd Edition)

$109.99

Most Wanted

$34.99

Mountains Out of Mole Hills

$39.99

Munchkin CCG

$29.95

Mysterium

$49.99

One player takes on the role of a ghost trying to give the players clues about their murder. Try and solve it before time runs out!

Obscurio

$55.99

On Tour

$39.99
Pandemic

Pandemic

$39.99

Players: 1-4 A modern cooperative classic. You play scientists and doctors frantically working to stop a global outbreak of a deadly disease. Fun!

Pandemic Legacy Season 2

Pandemic Legacy Season 2

$79.99

2-4 players. Explore and save a world ravaged by disease in this cinematic take on the popular cooperative game. You change the board as you go, and no two games are the same! Also, you don't need to have played season 1 to enjoy this.

Pandemic: Reign of Cthulu

Pandemic: Reign of Cthulu

$49.99Out of stock

2-4 players. Imagine fighting off a terrible worldwide infection -- except the infection is actually an invasion of evil demons from another dimension. Now you've got Pandemic: Reign of Cthulu, a Lovecraftian take on the classic cooperative boardgame that's really having a moment!

Pantone

$30.00
Parks

Parks

$49.00Out of stock

1-5 players. Hike grand trails and collect memories from the comfort of your kitchen table in this set-collection game where you try to visit as many of our national parks as possible. This game features gorgeous art from the Fifty-Nine Parks poster series.

Parks

Parks

$49.00Out of stock

1-5 players. Hike grand trails and collect memories from the comfort of your kitchen table in this set-collection game where you try to visit as many of our national parks as possible. This game features gorgeous art from the Fifty-Nine Parks poster series.

Pictomania

$20.00

Pitch Deck

$25.00Out of stock

A game where you and your friends make ridiculous, creative pitches for objectively bad startup ideas.

Point Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Resident Evil 2: The Board Game

$54.99

Robinson Cruseaux

$59.99Out of stock

Sagrada

$39.99
Santa Monica

Santa Monica

$39.99

This addicting beachfront-building board game featuring incredibly relaxing, engaging art is one of our favorite games of the year so far. Take that vacation you're craving!

ShipShape

ShipShape

$30.00

2-6 players. Fill your tic-tac-toe shaped ship’s hold with smuggled goods by stacking tiles, trying to fill in all 9 spaces with the most valuable booty. The spatial reasoning required and tactile feel of the tiles make this game great for small and large raiding parties.

Slide Quest

Slide Quest

$24.99

2-4 players. “The video game board game.” Work with your group as you each tilt one side of the board, trying to slide a brave knight across dangerous terrain while fighting off enemies. One of the loudest games you’ll ever play.

Snakes

$19.99

Space Park

$24.99

Spirit Island

$79.95
Splendor

Splendor

$39.99

2-4 players. A game about trying to become as rich as possible by acquiring endless resources (for 98% of us, this genre is called “fantasy”). If you’re into setting up long-term strategies for making sure you get more/better stuff than others, this is for you.

Spot It!

$12.99

Spyfall

$25.00Out of stock

Star Realms

$14.99Out of stock

A fast paced card game of outer space combat. It combines the fun of a deck building game with the interactivity of trading card game style combat.

Telestrations

$29.95

Telestrations: After Dark

$29.99

The Game of Wolf

$24.99

The Game of Wolf is a trivia game in which players play wolves, ravenous for trivia. On your turn, you may pick pack members based on their knowledge of the subject or go Lone Wolf for a chance to double the points!

The Legend of Wendigo

$20.99
Ticket To Ride

Ticket To Ride

$49.99

2-5 players. Play a railroad magnate trying to connect your cities with train routes. This is widely considered one of the best board games ever made and is great for families.

Trails

$19.99
Trial by Trolley

Trial by Trolley

$25.00

3 or more players. From the people behind the Cyanide and Happiness web comic, a party game spin on the classic philosophy problem. Set out two train tracks of innocent victims, then the judge decides which gets run over by a hapless trolley conductor. Ethical dilemmas never made you laugh so much!

Ultimate Werewolf: One Night Daybreak

$24.95

Unlock! Secret Adventures: A Noside Story

$14.99

Unlock! Secret Adventures: The Adventures Of Oz

$14.99Out of stock

Unlock! Secret Adventures: Tombstone Express

$14.99

Villainous: Expandalone

$23.00

Villainous: Marvel

$35.00

Welcome to DinoWorld

$29.99

Werewolf

$10.00

Wits & Wagers: Vegas Edition

$25.00

Yammer

$12.99

Citadels

$29.99

Quacks of Quedlinburg

$49.99

Camel Up

$39.99

Mysterium Park

$29.99

Joking Hazard

$20.00

Codenames Duet XXL

$39.99

Match Madness

$24.99

First Martians

$21.99

Catch the Moon

$34.95Out of stock

A Fake Artist Goes To New York

$23.00Out of stock

Deep Sea Adventure

$23.00Out of stock

Flotsam Fight

$23.00

Maskmen

$23.00

Moneybags

$39.00

Mr. Face

$23.00

Startups

$23.00Out of stock

The Pyramid's Deadline

$23.00

Tomatomato

$23.00Out of stock

Troika

$20.00

Zogen

$23.00

Jigsaw Puzzles

A Resounding Success (300 pcs)

A Resounding Success (300 pcs)

$16.99
Planetary Vision (1000 pcs)

Planetary Vision (1000 pcs)

$21.99
Tall Pines (1000 pcs)

Tall Pines (1000 pcs)

$21.99

Marketplace

3D CARD STAR

$10.00

CAMP CARDS, RED BACK PLAYING CARDS

$15.00

DRIFTERS PLAYING CARDS

$12.00
Hanayama Level 1: Diamond Pocket Puzzle

Hanayama Level 1: Diamond Pocket Puzzle

$14.00
Hanayama Level 1: Loop Pocket Puzzle

Hanayama Level 1: Loop Pocket Puzzle

$14.00
Hanayama Level 2: Dot Pocket Puzzle

Hanayama Level 2: Dot Pocket Puzzle

$14.00
Hanayama Level 4: Marble Pocket Puzzle

Hanayama Level 4: Marble Pocket Puzzle

$14.00
Hanayama Level 5: Spiral Pocket Puzzle

Hanayama Level 5: Spiral Pocket Puzzle

$14.00
Hanayama Level 6: News Pocket Puzzle

Hanayama Level 6: News Pocket Puzzle

$14.00

ILLUSION BOOKMARK

$4.00

ILLUSION D'OPTIQUE PLAYING CARDS

$18.00

JANE AUSTEN PLAYING CARDS

$15.00

LADY MOON PLAYING CARDS

$18.00
Lox in Box Puzzle

Lox in Box Puzzle

$10.00

MAGIC PAPERCLIP

$2.00

MYSTERY TOP

$6.00

NOC COLORGRADES (DESERT ORANGE)

$10.00

NOC COLORGRADES (TROPIC GREEN)

$10.00

ODD BODS PLAYING CARDS

$15.00

PAGAN OTHERWORLDS TAROT

$50.00

PEAU DOUX SILVER EDITION PLAYING CARDS

$15.00

RATTLEBACK

$3.00
Recombinator Marble Puzzle

Recombinator Marble Puzzle

$26.00
Red Goose Puzzle

Red Goose Puzzle

$6.00

RED WHEEL PLAYING CARDS

$12.00

SONS OF LIBERTY, PATRIOT BLUE PLAYING CARDS

$15.00

ULTIMATE DECK PLAYING CARDS

$25.00

VINTAGE PLAID PLAYING CARDS

$10.00

FORTUNE TELLING FISH

$0.25
Bitch Planet Volume 1: Extraordinary Machine

Bitch Planet Volume 1: Extraordinary Machine

$9.99

Eisner Award-nominated writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Pretty Deadly, Captain Marvel) and Valentine de Landro (X-Factor) present the premiere volume of BITCH PLANET, their critically acclaimed and deliciously vicious sci-fi satire. Think Margaret Atwood meets Inglourious Basterds. Discussion guide included. Collects BITCH PLANET #1-5.

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet, Book 1

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet, Book 1

$21.99

A new era begins for the Black Panther! MacArthur Genius and National Book Award-winning writer Ta-Nehisi Coates (Between the World and Me) takes the helm, confronting T'Challa with a dramatic upheaval in Wakanda that will make leading the African nation tougher than ever before.

Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume 1

Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume 1

$19.99Out of stock

The band of adventurers known as Vox Machina will save the world. Eventually. But even they have to start somewhere. Six would-be heroes on seemingly different jobs find their paths intertwined as they investigate shady business in the swamp town of Stilben. They'll need to put their heads-and weapons-together to figure out what's going on . . . and keep from being killed in the process. From the creators of the hit show Critical Role comes Vox Machina's origin story, now available in paperback!

Dark Nights: Metal

Dark Nights: Metal

$19.99

GARNEAU'S PICK! Beyond our universe, there is the Multiverse ... and beneath the Multiverse is a nightmare realm where every fear that has ever been felt on our Earth becomes reality. Now an evil force as old as time wants to drag us down into the shadows, into the realm of never-ending terror. But when the door between worlds opens, it's not just any nightmares that come spilling out. They call themselves the Dark Knights. Each one is a twisted version of Batman from a world where one of his worst fears has come true. With the invasion underway and Batman trapped in the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League must undergo an impossible quest to find the mysterious metals capable of repelling the Dark Knights and their master, the fearsome Barbatos. If they fail, everything they've ever known will be plunged into eternal darkness. But the true horror is...what if they're already too late?

Die Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker

Die Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker

$9.99

GARNEAU'S PICK! DIE is a pitch-black fantasy where a group of forty-something adults have to deal with the returning, unearthly horror they only just survived as teenage role-players. If Kieron's in a rush, he describes it as "Goth Jumanji", but that's only the tip of this critically acclaimed obsidian iceberg.

Infidel

Infidel

$16.99

A haunted house story for the 21st century, INFIDEL follows an American Muslim woman and her multi-racial neighbors who move into a building haunted by entities that feed off xenophobia.

Lumberjanes Volume 1: Beware the Kitten Holy

Lumberjanes Volume 1: Beware the Kitten Holy

$14.99

At Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types, things are not what they seem. Three-eyed foxes. Secret caves. Anagrams! Luckily, Jo, April, Mal, Molly, and Ripley are five rad, butt-kicking best pals determined to have an awesome summer together...and they're not gonna let a magical quest or an array of supernatural critters get in their way!

Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle

$24.99

GARNEAU'S PICK! The critically acclaimed 12-issue mini-series is collected. Scott Free is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. So great that he escaped Granny Goodness' gruesome orphanage and the dangers of Apokolips to travel across galaxies and set up a new life on Earth with his wife, the former Female Fury known as Big Barda. Using the stage alter ego of Mister Miracle, he has made a career for himself showing off his acrobatic escape techniques. He even caught the attention of the Justice League, which counted him among its ranks. You might say Scott Free has everything...so why isn't it enough? Mister Miracle has mastered every illusion, achieved every stunt, pulled off every trick-except one. He has never escaped death. Is it even possible? Our hero is going to have to kill himself if he wants to find out.

Monstress Volume 1: Awakening

Monstress Volume 1: Awakening

$9.99

Set in an alternate matriarchal 1900's Asia, in a richly imagined world of art deco-inflected steampunk, MONSTRESS tells the story of a teenage girl who is struggling to survive the trauma of war, and who shares a mysterious psychic link with a monster of tremendous power, a connection that will transform them both.

Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal

Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal

$15.99

Marvel Comics presents the new Ms. Marvel, the groundbreaking heroine that has become an international sensation! Kamala Khan is an ordinary girl from Jersey City - until she's suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? Find out as she takes the Marvel Universe by storm! When Kamala discovers the dangers of her newfound powers, she unlocks a secret behind them, as well. Is Kamala ready to wield these immense new gifts? Or will the weight of the legacy before her be too much to bear? Kamala has no idea, either. But she's comin' for you, New York!

Paper Girls Volume 1

Paper Girls Volume 1

$9.99

In the early hours after Halloween of 1988, four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls uncover the most important story of all time. Suburban drama and otherworldly mysteries collide in this smash-hit series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.

Rat Queens Volume 1: Sass & Sorcery

Rat Queens Volume 1: Sass & Sorcery

$9.99

Who are the Rat Queens? A pack of booze-guzzling, death-dealing battle maidens-for-hire, and they're in the business of killing all god's creatures for profit. It's also a darkly comedic sass-and-sorcery series starring Hannah the Rockabilly Elven Mage, Violet the Hipster Dwarven Fighter, Dee the Atheist Human Cleric and Betty the Hippy Smidgen Thief. This modern spin on an old school genre is a violent monster-killing epic that is like Buffy meets Tank Girl in a Lord of the Rings world on crack!

Rick & Morty Volume 1

Rick & Morty Volume 1

$19.99

The hit comic book series based on Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's hilarious [adult swim] animated show RICK & MORTY is now available in its first collection! Join the excitement as depraved genius Rick Sanchez embarks on insane adventures with his awkward grandson Morty across the universe and across time. Caught in the crossfire are his teenage granddaughter Summer, his veterinary surgeon daughter Beth, and his hapless son-in-law Jerry.

Saga Volume 1

Saga Volume 1

$9.99

When two soldiers from opposite sides of a never-ending galactic war fall in love, they risk everything to bring a fragile new life into a dangerous old universe. Fantasy and science fiction are wed like never before in a sexy, subversive drama for adults.

The Adventure Zone Volume 1: Here There Be Gerblins

The Adventure Zone Volume 1: Here There Be Gerblins

$19.99Out of stock

Once upon a time (a couple of years ago) there were these brothers who had a bunch of really successful podcasts, and they decided to do a new podcast with their dad, where they all played D&D together as a family, and lo, this new podcast was called The Adventure Zone, and verily did it get downloaded over 10 million times, and wow did it totally eat the brains of all who listened, because: It was just. That. Rad. And then did these guys team up with artist Carey Pietsch, and make a graphic novel where the weirdly sweet and brilliant but also super vulgar and honestly kind of bizarre story of The Adventure Zone got adapted into a goofy, innovative, and compelling graphic novel!

The Adventure Zone Volume 2: Murder on the Rockport Limited

The Adventure Zone Volume 2: Murder on the Rockport Limited

$19.99

Hot on the heels of The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins, the smash hit graphic novel that launched the series, Murder on the Rockport Limited picks up the saga where volume 1 left off. Both books are based on The Adventure Zone, a tabletop RPG comedy podcast with downloads numbering in the tens of millions and an army of passionately devoted fans. We rejoin hero-adjacent sort-of-comrades-in-arms Taako, Magnus, and Merle on a wild careen through a D&D railroad murder mystery. This installment has a little of everything: a genius child detective, an axe-wielding professional wrestler, a surly wizard, cursed magical artifacts, and a pair of meat monsters. You know, the usual things you find on a train.

The Sandman Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes

The Sandman Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes

$19.99

As the story begins, an occultist attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. After his 70-year imprisonment and eventual escape, Dream, also known as Morpheus, goes on a quest for his lost objects of power. On his arduous journey, Morpheus encounters Lucifer, John Constantine and an all-powerful madman.

The Umbrella Academy Volume 1: Apocalypse Suite

The Umbrella Academy Volume 1: Apocalypse Suite

$17.99

In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-seven extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who'd previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, "To save the world." These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. Their first adventure at the age of ten pits them against an erratic and deadly Eiffel Tower, piloted by the fearsome zombie-robot Gustave Eiffel. Nearly a decade later, the team disbands, but when Hargreeves unexpectedly dies, these disgruntled siblings reunite just in time to save the world once again.

The Walking Dead Volume 1: Days Gone Bye

The Walking Dead Volume 1: Days Gone Bye

$14.99

An epidemic of apocalyptic proportions has swept the globe, causing the dead to rise and feed on the living. In a matter of months society has crumbled: There is no government, no grocery stores, no mail delivery, no cable TV. In a world ruled by the dead, we are forced to finally begin living. Rick Grimes is not prepared for this. A couple months ago he was a small town cop who had never fired a shot and only ever saw one dead body. Separated from his family he must now sort through the death and confusion to try and find his wife and son.

The Wicked + The Divine Volume 1: The Faust Act

The Wicked + The Divine Volume 1: The Faust Act

$9.99

GARNEAU'S PICK! Every ninety years, twelve gods incarnate as humans. They are loved. They are hated. In two years, they are dead. The team behind critical tongue-attractors like Young Avengers and PHONOGRAM reunite to create a world where gods are the ultimate pop stars and pop stars are the ultimate gods. But remember: just because you're immortal, doesn't mean you're going to live forever.

Watchmen

Watchmen

$24.99Out of stock

The best-selling graphic novel is back in a new edition with a new price! In a world where the mere presence of American superheroes changed history, the U.S. won the Vietnam War, Richard Nixon is still president and the Cold War is in effect. WATCHMEN begins as a murder mystery, but soon unfolds into a planet-altering conspiracy. As the resolution comes to a head, an unlikely group of reunited heroes-Rorschach, Nite Owl, Silk Spectre, Dr. Manhattan and Ozymandias-must test the limits of their convictions and ask themselves where the true line between good and evil lies.

Y the Last Man Book 1

Y the Last Man Book 1

$19.99

It's the saga of Yorick Brown - the only human survivor of a planet-wide plague that instantly kills every mammal possessing a Y chromosome who searches the world for his lost love and the answer to why he's the last man on earth.

BEGINNER KNIT KITS

$45.00

BEGINNER CROCHET KITS

$45.00

FANDOM FIBER BERET KITS

$50.00

SABER COWL KITS

$60.00

80-PAGE STENO BOOK

$9.95

CHICAGO 3-PACK

$9.95

CLANDESTINE 3-PACK

$9.95Out of stock

CLIC PEN - 6-PACK BLACK

$8.95

COUNTY FAIR 3-PACK - ILLINOIS

$12.95

FRONT PAGE 2-PACK

$12.95

NATIONAL PARKS - SERIES A: YOSEMITE, ACADIA, ZION

$12.95

NATIONAL PARKS - SERIES B: GRAND CANYON, JOSHUA TREE, MT. RAINIER

$12.95

NATIONAL PARKS - SERIES C: ROCKY, SMOKY, YELLOWSTONE

$12.95Out of stock

NATIONAL PARKS - SERIES D: GRAND TETON, ARCHES, SEQUOIA

$12.95Out of stock

NO.2 WOODGRAIN PENCIL 6-PACK

$6.95

ORIGINAL KRAFT 3-PACK - GRAPH

$9.95

ORIGINAL KRAFT 3-PACK - MIXED

$9.95

ORIGINAL KRAFT 3-PACK - PLAIN

$9.95

ORIGINAL KRAFT 3-PACK - RULED

$9.95

PITCH BLACK 3-PACK / RULED

$9.95

PITCH BLACK 3-PACK / SMALL DOT

$12.95

SIGNATURE 2-PACK / PLAIN

$12.95Out of stock

SIGNATURE 2-PACK / RULED

$12.95Out of stock

BEANIE

$25.00

BUMPER STICKER

$5.00Out of stock

CLASSIC STICKER PACK

$5.00Out of stock

CURSIVE SCULPTURE (BIRCH)

$20.00Out of stock

CURSIVE SCULPTURE (SILVER)

$20.00

DAILY CALENDAR

$36.50

ENAMEL PIN

$10.00Out of stock

HOLOGRAPHIC STICKER PACK

$5.00Out of stock

LUNCHBOX

$25.00

METAL TIN

$5.00

STACKED SCULPTURE (BLACK)

$20.00

STACKED SCULPTURE (SILVER)

$20.00

Trading Card Games

CORE 2021 BOOSTER BOX

$100.00

Ikoria Booster Pack

$4.00

MYSTERY BOOSTER BOX

$160.00

Theros: Beyond Death Booster Pack

$3.99

MtG: VIP Double Masters 8/2020

$100.00

Zendikar Rising Commander Deck (Assortment)

$20.99

POKEBALL WITH TRADING CARDS

$21.99Out of stock

Clearance

3D CARD STAR

$10.00

CASH N GUNS

$22.79

DARK LEGACY THE RISING

$5.99

DICTITIOUS

$17.97

EINSTEIN OPTICAL ILLUSION BOOKMARK

$4.00

EVOLUTION: CLIMATE EXPANSION

$18.79

EVOLUTION: FLIGHT EXPANSION

$16.79

FLYING BUTTERFLY

$4.80

GO BLEEP YOURSELF

$19.89

HEART OF CROWN FAIRY GARDEN

$28.10

MAGIC PAPERCLIP

$4.80

RED GOOSE PUZZLE

$4.00

SHAWNIMALS

$4.97

SHAWNIMALS EENSY CHARMS

$3.99
SHAWNIMALS PLUSH

SHAWNIMALS PLUSH

$7.99

SHERIFF OF NOTTINGHAM

$22.79Out of stock

THE RESISTANCE

$11.19

TWISTER CLASSIC

$14.37Out of stock

WHAT'S YOURS LIKE?

$18.97

FART WHISTLE HORN

$1.00

TENYO: MAGICAL PLUNGER

$12.00

TENYO: CRYSTAL CLEAVER

$12.00

TENYO: MAGIC STICKS

$12.00

MAGIC MYSTERY DICE

$2.00

MAGIC PAPERCLIP

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markThemed
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chicago’s first full-service board game cafe. Order dinner and a brand-new game for delivery or takeout and pick up at our retail window.

Website

Location

1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Snakes & Lattes image
Snakes & Lattes image
Snakes & Lattes image

