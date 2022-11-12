A map showing the location of CBICHI MISSION 608 N SHARY RD #2View gallery

CBICHI MISSION 608 N SHARY RD #2

review star

No reviews yet

608 N SHARY RD #2

MISSION, TX 78572

Order Again

CEVICHES

BICHI

$15.00+

ROSA

$15.00+

HABANERO

$15.00+

ATUN

$15.00+

LLORON

$15.00+

VEGANO

$15.00+

Combo #1

$11.99

Combo #2

$12.99

AGUACHILE

VERDE

$17.00

SUEGRA

$17.00

PRIETO

$17.00

TOSTADAS

ATUN (4)

$12.75

ATUN (1)

$4.25

CEVICHE (3)

$12.00

CEVICHE LLORON (1)

$3.99

AGUACHILE (3)

$13.50

AGUACHILE SUEGRA (1)

$4.75

AGUACHILE PRIETO (1)

$4.75

AGUACHILE VERDE (1)

$4.75

CEVICHE BICHI (1)

$3.99

CEVICHE ROSA (1)

$3.99

CEVICHE HABANERO (1)

$3.99

CEVICHE ATUN (1)

$3.99

CEVICHE VEGANO (1)

$3.99

TACOS

PESCADO

$11.99

CAMARON

$12.99

MAR Y TIERRA

$13.99

COCTEL DE CAMARON

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$15.00+

VOLCANES

MAR Y TIERRA (3)

$18.00

RIB-EYE

$17.00

CHAROLA

CHAROLA

$40.00

BICHI

ROSA

HABANERO

ATUN

AGUACHILE VERDE

AGUACHILE SUEGRA

AGUACHILE PRIETO

COCTEL DE CAMARON

CEVICHE LLORON

CHICHARRONES

RIB-EYE

$22.00

RIB-EYE CON CAMARON

$25.00

NINOS

NUGGETS Y PAPAS

$7.50

NUGGETS Y MACARONI

$7.50

PAPAS/FRIES

$5.00

TIRADOS

RIB-EYE

$22.00

ATUN

$16.00

MICHELADAS

MICHELADA

$10.00

MICHE'MANGO

$14.00

MICHE'CEVICHE

$14.00

MICHE'AGUACHILE

$17.00

CALDO DE MARISCO

CALDO DE MARISCO

$10.00+

CAMARONES CUCARACHA

CAMARONES CUCARACHA

$18.00

BEBIDAS

REFRESCOS

$2.75

AGUA BOTELLA

$2.00

MINERAL

$2.75

AGUA DEL DIA

$2.50+

TOSTADAS EXTRA

PEDACERA

$1.00

PAQUETE DE 4

$1.25

PAQUETE DE 8

$1.75

SALSAS

SALSA 2oz

$1.50

SALSA 4oz

$2.00

BOTE 8oz

$6.25

HAMBURGUESAS

BICHI BURGUER

$12.99

BICHI BURGUER CON CAMARON

$15.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

608 N SHARY RD #2, MISSION, TX 78572

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

