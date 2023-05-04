Main picView gallery

4160 Mears Avenue

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

CBQ FOOD

Salads

Garden Greens

$6.00

Watermelon Salad

$6.00

Tomato Salad

$6.00

Sides

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Deviled Eggs

$1.75

2 halves

Sandwiches

Brisket sandwich

$14.80

served w/ 1 side and cornbread

Pulled Pork sandwich

$12.20

served w/ 1 side and cornbread

Pulled Chicken sandwich

$10.80

served w/ 1 side and cornbread

Turkey sandwich

$11.80

served w/ 1 side and cornbread

COMBO Brisket sandwich

COMBO Pork sandwich

COMBO Chicken sandwich

COMBO Turkey sandwich

Entrée

Chicken Entree

$12.60

leg and thigh cut only, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Salmon Entree

$17.80

6oz, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Bay-B-Backs 1/2 rack Entree

$14.00

5 bone, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Bay-B-Backs Whole rack Entree

$26.29

10 bone, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Spare Ribs 1/2 rack Entree

$18.31

5 bone, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Spare Ribs Whole rack Entree

$30.30

10 bone, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Sliced Turkey Entree

6 oz, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Brisket Entree

6oz, served w/ 2 sides and cornbread

Desserts

Brownie

Cookie

Seasonal Slice of Pie

Kids Menu

Jr Ribs

$9.49

served w/ Kids cup and 1 side

Sliders

$5.99

served w/ Kids cup and 1 side

Mac & Cheese

$5.59

served w/ Kids cup and 1 side

NA Beverages

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4160 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Directions

Main pic

