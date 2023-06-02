Restaurant header imageView gallery

CB's Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

5075 north lake blvd

Carnelian bay, CA 96140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Daily Specials

Check our Website cbsbistro.com for a list of our daily specials

*chicken penne

$18.00

*fried Chicken Sando

$17.00

*bacon blue burger

$17.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Home made chips and salsa

French Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00
Dough Knots

Dough Knots

$11.00

deep fried pizza scraps tossed in butter, parmesan and garlic

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$13.00

Garlic Chips

$10.00+

A locals favorite! Our version of pesto chips with out any nuts

Wings

Wings

$13.00

(6) Wings come to an order and you have a choice of fire sauce (buffalo), plain or our house sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

Lightly breaded and flashed fried with a hint of spice

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.25

Potato Skins

$13.00

(6) potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives, Served with sourcream

Soup

Homemade soups everyday

Take Out Soup

$6.00+

Homemade soups everyday

Quick Bite Soup

$14.00

Homemade soup served with garlic bread and your choice of caesar or dinner salad

Salads

Local Produce from Habeger- Produce Plus. All dressings are served on the side (except Caesar)

House Salad

$10.00

Perfect for one person. Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese and croutons. Choose one of our tasty vinaigrettes! house dijon, house goddess, ranch, italian, blue cheese or 1000 island.

Greek Salad

$12.00+

Mix greens, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, tomato and artichoke hearts. choose one of our dressing to be served on the side!

Kahuna Salad

$12.00+

Teriyaki chicken, mixed greens, pineapple, black olives, red onion, tomato and wontons.

Veggie Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms and cucumbers.

Ceasar*

$11.00+

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$17.00

Served on house made focaccia bread with blackened chicken, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce and pesto aioli

Chicken Parm Sub

$17.00

A house specialty- breaded chicken served on a sourdough roll with house marinara and mozzarella cheese

Greek Gyros

$17.00

Thin strips of lamb/beef served on pita bread with house tatziki, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

The Veggie

$16.00

One high end grilled cheese! toasted sourdough slices, melted jack cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, tomato, avocado, arugula and pesto aioli! Need more protein... and a fried egg to this masterpiece!

Turkey Royale

$17.00

Thin slices of diestel turkey with grilled ortega chilies, melted jack cheese and avocado on a toasted sourdough roll.

The Roaster

$17.00

Served on our house made focaccia bread! grilled roast beef, red onion and mushroom with melted swiss cheese and served with aus jus

Eggplant Parm Sub

$17.00

A house specialty- breaded eggplant served on a sourdough roll with house marinara and mozzarella cheese

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$17.00+

1/3 lb or 1/4 lb house formed patty served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle on an onion bun **1/4 lb only avail for beef patty** additional charges may be added**

Carnelian Burger

$17.00

A savory turkey patty served on an onion bun with mixed greens, red onion, tomato and chipotle aioli.

Goddess

$18.00

our 1/3 lb burger patty served on our house made focaccia bread with grilled red onion, prosciutto, feta cheese, mix greens and goddess dressing.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

*Morning star veggie burger patty served on an onion bun with pesto aioli, melted goat cheese and mix greens.

Specialty Pies

House Specialty Pies

CB's Combo

$13.50+

Sausage, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell pepper, yellow onion & black olives

Light White

$12.00+

Our house white sauce topped with mozzarella, zucchini, red onion, black olives & artichoke hearts

Family Favorite

$13.00+

Italian sausage, mushroom, fresh tomato & avocado

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

Our home made BBq sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts & cheddar cheese

Pattys Lasagna Pie

$13.50+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, parmesan & parsley

Meat Lovers

$13.50+

Sausage, pepperoni, salami & Canadian bacon

California Classic

$12.00+

Sun-dried tomatoes, feta & roasted garlic

The Veggie

$13.00+

Roasted red peppers, broccoli, red onion artichoke hearts & arugula

Classic Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50+

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza

$14.50+

Sliced tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Hawaiian Pie

$14.00+

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Plain Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Mozzarella & pizza sauce

Build your Own Pie

Dough and sauce made in house! choose your size, style of crust and sauce. ALL PIZZAS COME WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND ONE OF OUR THREE SAUCES UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE

BYO Pizza

$11.00+

Build Your own Pie

BYO 1/2 & 1/2

$17.00+

Entrees

Chicken Parm Pasta

$17.00

House made chicken parmesan served over spaghetti with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, parsley and garlic bread

Spaghetti

$17.00

Spaghetti with marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley and served with garlic bread

BYO Calzone

$17.00

A pizza pocket! all calzones come with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. You can add up to 4 ingredients. Its cooked to perfection and then topped with Parmesan cheese, parsley and pepperoncinis

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$14.95

House made eggplant parmesan served over spaghetti with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, parsley and garlic bread

Chicken Strips

$15.00

(4) chicken tenders served with French fries

Lasagna

$18.00

All made in house. Layers of marinara, ground beef, sausage, pasta, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and parmesan.

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

1/4 lb plain hamburger served on an plain bun.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

toasted sourdough slices with melted cheese of your choice.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.50

(2) chicken strips with your choice of side

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Spaghetti noodles served with butter and a breadstick

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Spaghetti noodles topped with marinara and served with a breadstick

Dessert

Dessert knots

$11.00

deep fried pizza dough tossed with butter and cinnamon n sugar. served with chocolate sauce

Cannoli N Dip

$8.25

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$2.50

Blue Cheese*

$0.75

Italian*

$0.75

Goddess*

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Pesto

$0.75

Side Tatziki

$2.00

Side Chiptole

$1.00

Side croutons

$0.15

Side Cucumbers

$0.50

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Gorgonzola

$2.00

Side avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Extra dressing

$0.75

Side sourcream

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

4 oz patty plain

$3.00

7oz plain patty

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Fire Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

KEEPING TAHOE CHEESY FOR OVER 30 YEARS! Our world (okay, locally) famous food uses high quality fresh ingredients for our mouth-watering sandwiches, burgers, pastas pizzas and more… all served in a fun, family-friendly, casual environment. Come see us in North Lake Tahoe for a slice of Tahoe’s favorite pizza by the lake, just a short drive from Kings Beach and Tahoe City.

Website

Location

5075 north lake blvd, Carnelian bay, CA 96140

Directions

