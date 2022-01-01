CB's Bistro

Restaurant info

KEEPING TAHOE CHEESY FOR OVER 30 YEARS! Our world (okay, locally) famous food uses high quality fresh ingredients for our mouth-watering sandwiches, burgers, pastas pizzas and more… all served in a fun, family-friendly, casual environment. Come see us in North Lake Tahoe for a slice of Tahoe’s favorite pizza by the lake, just a short drive from Kings Beach and Tahoe City.

