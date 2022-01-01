CB's Bistro
440 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
KEEPING TAHOE CHEESY FOR OVER 30 YEARS! Our world (okay, locally) famous food uses high quality fresh ingredients for our mouth-watering sandwiches, burgers, pastas pizzas and more… all served in a fun, family-friendly, casual environment. Come see us in North Lake Tahoe for a slice of Tahoe’s favorite pizza by the lake, just a short drive from Kings Beach and Tahoe City.
Location
5075 N Lake Blvd, Carnelian Bay, CA 96140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe - 2923 Lake Forest Rd
4.5 • 156
2923 Lake Forest Rd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
The Doghouse - 8545 North Lake Blvd
No Reviews
8545 North Lake Blvd Kings Beach, CA 96143
View restaurant
Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City
No Reviews
700 North Lake Boulevard Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carnelian Bay
More near Carnelian Bay