CC Holdings Au Bon Pain - Methodist
No reviews yet
1701 N. Senate Blvd.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Food
Baked Goods
- Bagel$1.89
Baked fresh daily, served toasted or untoasted.
- Cheese Danish$3.59
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky danish with cream cheese filling.
- Cherry Danish$3.59
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky danish with a tart cherry filling.
- Almond Croissant$3.89
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky danish with almonds.
- Choc Croissant$3.89
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky danish with semi sweet chocolate. Often served with powdered sugar.
- Apple Croissant$3.89
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky danish with apple filling.
- Plain Croissant$3.09
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky croissant.
- Ham n Cheese Croissant$4.89
Baked fresh daily, a rich, butter, flaky croissant filled with ham and swiss cheese.
- Spinach Croissant$4.69
Baked fresh daily, a rich, buttery, flaky, lattice worked danish filled with spinach and feta cheese.
- Blueberry Muffin$3.49
Baked fresh daily, a moist muffin with blueberries.
- Corn Muffin$3.49
Baked fresh daily, a moist muffin made with corn flour.
- Brownie Bites$4.29
A double chocolate brownie, diced and tossed with powdered sugar.
- Pound Cake$3.59
Deliciously moist, soft, and buttery pound cake that is both vanilla and chocolate swirled together to create a beautiful marble effect.
- Cinn Chip Scone$3.39
Baked fresh daily, sweet cinnamon scones are buttery and moist with crisp crumbly edges and soft flaky centers.
- Cinn Roll Iced$3.69
Baked fresh daily, sweet baked dough filled with a cinnamon-sugar filling topped with vanilla icing.
- SW Corn Bread$3.89
Our delicious corn muffins with jalapenos on top.
- Brownie$4.29
Delicious and moist chocolate baked confection.
- Maple Croissant$4.09
Baked fresh daily, maple syrup & chopped pecans in a flaky pastry dough.
- Choc Chip Cookie$2.69
Baked fresh daily, delicious chocolate chip cookies!
- M&M Cookie$2.79
Baked fresh daily, a delicious sugar cookie loaded with M&Ms.
- Reeses PB Cup$2.79
Baked fresh daily, peanut butter cookie dough loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cup.
- Sugar Cookie$2.99
Baked fresh daily, golden soft center& deliciously-plain.
- Mini Cookie 6 Pack$3.19
Our delicious chocolate chip cookies, only smaller and more of them!
Breakfast
- The Good Egg$6.29
on rustic baguette - two eggs, ny cheddar, tomatoes, avocado, spinach & lemon aioli
- Protein Power Wrap$6.99
two eggs, turkey sausage, ny cheddar, avocado, spinach, tomatoes & abp's own herb aioli in a flour tortilla
- Egg Whites Cheddar Avocado$6.79
on skinny wheat bagel with butter
- Egg Whites n Cheddar$5.19
on skinny wheat bagel with butter
- 2 Eggs n Cheddar$5.19
on skinny wheat bagel with butter
- Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
- Cleveland Fireside Egg$6.99
Baguette with eggs, bacon, NY Cheddar, tomatoes, and jalapenos
- Egg White Substitute$1.00
Substitute egg whites on any breakfast sandwich for an additional charge.
- Bagel$1.89
- Plain Cream Cheese$1.19
- Veggie Cream Cheese$1.19
- Avocado Toast$5.19
Toasted country white bread with freshly smashed avocado, lemon and everything topping!
- Side of Toast$1.49
Toasted country white bread
Salads
- Chicken Cobb Avocado Salad$10.99
chicken, romaine & field greens, fresh avocado, hardwood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes & cucumbers
- Chef Salad$10.79
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, asiago cheese
- Southwest Chicken Salad$10.89
marinated chicken, romaine, black beans, roasted corn, fresh avocado, cucumbers & grape tomatoes
- Chicken Caeser Salad$10.19
chicken, romaine, housemade croutons & asiago cheese
- Mediterranean Salad$10.79
romaine & field greens, hummus, fresh avocado, kalamata olives, feta, grape tomatoes, red bell peppers & cucumbers
- Create Your Own Salad$10.89
- Caesar Asiago Salad$8.19
romaine, housemade croutons & asiago cheese
- Extra Dressing$1.19
Sandwiches
- Chipotle Turkey Avocado$10.59
on ciabatta - with fresh avocado, ny cheddar, tomato basil bruschetta, arugula & chipotle mayo
- Caprese$9.39
on ciabatta – with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto
- Cordon Bleu$9.79
Rustic baguette, dijonaisse, ham, chicken breast, swiss cheese, pickled onions, spinach topped with a lemon vinaigrette
- Spicy Tuna Melt$10.09
Country white bread, dijonaisse, tuna, NY cheddar cheese, red onions, jalapenos, topped with a lemon aioli
- Newport Turkey$10.29
Turkey on country white - with fresh avocado, ny cheddar & zesty honey mustard
- Toasted Chicken Avocado$10.79
on toasted rustic baguette - with hardwood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomatoes, field greens & basil aioli
- Extra Bacon BLT$9.99
on toasted rustic baguette - 6 slices of hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes, field greens & mayo
- Black Bean Burger$10.79
on ciabatta - ny cheddar, fresh avocado, pickled red onions, tomatoes & chipotle mayo
- Country Grilled Cheese$8.59
on country white - with four cheese blend, hardwood smoked bacon & tomatoes
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
on country white bread, NY Cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, and 3 cheese blend
- BBQ Chicken Melt$10.79
on rustic baguette - with ny cheddar, zesty spread & vidalia coleslaw
- Turkey Club$9.79
on toasted country white - with ny cheddar, hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes, fields greens & mayo
- Chicken Salad Sand$9.09
on croissant – with chicken, cranberries and toasted almonds mixed with mayo, tomatoes & field greens
- Tuna Salad Sand$10.09
on toasted croissant – with tuna and abp signature herb blend mixed with mayo, tomatoes, field greens & red onions
- Turkey Bacon Melt$10.79
country white slice, lemon aioli spread, turkey, white cheddar cheese, bacon, arugula
- Ham & 2 Cheese$10.59
on multigrain - with ny cheddar, swiss, tomatoes, arugula & dijonnaise
- Jalapeno Popper$10.79
Country white slice, turkey, bacon, cream cheese, jalapenos, 3 cheese blend
Wraps
- Napa Chicken Avocado Wrap$9.49
with fresh avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine, basil aioli & lemon vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.89
with asiago cheese, romaine & caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Wrap$9.49
with hummus, fresh avocado, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, red bell peppers, cucumbers, romaine, field greens & lemon vinaigrette in a whole wheat wrap
Soups
Snacks
- Chips$1.89
Selection varies from day to day. Usually carry Baked Lays, Sun Chips, and Cape Cod Kettle chips
- Choc Covered Almonds$2.99
- Mixed Nuts$2.99
Almonds and cashews
- Kind Bar$2.69
Selections vary from day to day.
- Marshmallow Bar$3.69
- Oyster Crackers$0.59
- Croutons$1.49
Seasoned croutons made in house
- Apple$1.39
- Banana$1.39
- Orange$1.39
- Fruit Cup Med$3.59
Watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew
- Fruit Cup Lg$4.79
Watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew
- Grapes Cup$3.39
- Pineapple Cup$3.99
- Strawberry Cup$3.79
- Watermelon Cup$3.99
- Blueberry Parfait$3.49
Blueberry yogurt, blueberries, honey granola
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.89
Greek vanilla yogurt, honey granola, and either strawberries or blueberries
- Carrots & Ranch$2.69
Mini carrot sticks with ranch dipping sauce
- Overnight Oats$2.99
Oats, apple, banana, whole milk, dried cranberries, sugar, and honey
- 2 Hard Boiled Eggs$2.59
Extras
Beverage
Coffee
Coffee Alternatives
- Caramel Apple Cider$4.29+
Steamed apple cider with caramel sauce, served hot.
- Café Au Lait$3.69+
Our Morning Blend, French Roast, or Hazelnut with steamed milk.
- Steamer$3.99+
Steamed milk with syrup flavors.
- Hot Chocolate$3.99+
Made with steamed milk.
- White Hot Cocolate$4.29+
Steamed milk and white chocolate sauce.
- Chai Tea Latte$5.29+
Spiced chai with steamed milk.
- Earl Grey Tea Latte$4.29+
Earl Grey tea and steamed milk.
- Hot Tea$2.89+
Your choice of tea served in hot water.
- Extra Tea Bag$0.79
Espresso
- Americano$2.99+
Espresso coffee in a cup filled with hot water.
- Macchiato$2.99+
A 6 to 9 ounce espresso coffee drink, topped with a small amount of foamed or steamed milk to allow the taste of the espresso to still shine through.
- Espresso Con Panna$2.99+
Coffee drink with a single or double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
- Cappuccino$4.29+
Coffee drink with the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam.
Hot Lattes
- Café Latte$4.29+
Espresso and steamed milk
- Vanilla Latte$5.29+
Espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup
- Hazelnut Latte$5.29+
Espresso, steamed milk, and hazelnut syrup
- English Toffee Latte$5.29+
espresso, steamed milk, and English toffee syrup
- Caramel Latte$5.29+
Espresso, steamed milk, and caramel syrup
- SF Vanilla Latte$5.29+
Espresso, Steamed milk, and sugar-free vanilla syrup
- SF Hazelnut Latte$5.29+
Espresso, steamed milk, and sugar-free hazelnut syrup
- SF English Toffee Latte$5.29+
Espresso, steamed milk, and sugar-free English Toffee syrup
- SF Caramel Latte$5.29+
Espresso, steamed milk, and sugar-free caramel syrup
- Carmello Latte$5.49+
Espresso, steamed milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla syrup
- Mocha Latte$5.49+
Espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate sauce
- White Chocolate Mocha Latte$5.49+
Espresso, steamed milk, and white chocolate sauce
- Raspberry Truffle Latte$5.49+
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate sauce, and red raspberry syrup
- Milky Way Latte$5.49+
Espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce
- Crème Brule Latte$5.49+
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce
- Butterscotch Chai Latte$5.69+
Spiced chai, steamed milk, and butterscotch syrup
- Peppermint Mocha$5.69+
Espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, and peppermint syrup
- Snickerdoodle$5.69+
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate, cinnamon
- Christmas Fog$5.69+
hot cinnamon tea, vanilla, steamed milk
- Penguin Hot Chocolate$5.69+
white and dark chocolate, steamed milk
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$5.69+
white and dark chocolate, steamed milk, peppermint
- Create Your Own Hot Latte$5.29+
Iced Lattes
- Iced Café Latte$5.29+
Espresso and milk over ice
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.59+
Espresso, milk, and vanilla over ice
- Iced Hazelnut Latte$6.59+
espresso, milk, and hazelnut over ice
- Iced English Toffee Latte$6.59+
espresso, milk, and English toffee over ice
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.59+
espresso, milk, and caramel over ice
- Iced SF Vanilla$6.59+
espresso, milk, and sugar-free vanilla over ice
- Iced SF Hazelnut$6.59+
espresso, milk, and sugar-free hazelnut over ice
- Iced SF English Toffee$6.59+
espresso, milk, and sugar-free English toffee over ice.
- Iced SF Caramel Latte$6.59+
espresso, milk, and sugar-free caramel over ice
- Iced Carmello$6.59+
espresso, milk, caramel, and vanilla over ice
- Iced Mocha$6.59+
espresso, milk, and dark chocolate over ice
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$6.59+
espresso, milk, and white chocolate over ice
- Iced Raspberry Truffle$6.59+
espresso, milk, white chocolate, and red raspberry over ice
- Iced Milky Way Latte$6.59+
espresso, milk, dark chocolate, and caramel over ice
- Iced Crème Brule$6.59+
espresso, milk, white chocolate, and caramel over ice
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$6.19+
Spiced chai and milk over ice
- Iced Peppermint Mocha$6.79+
espresso, milk, dark chocolate, and peppermint over ice
- Iced Snickerdoodle$6.79+
espresso, milk, white chocolate, and cinnamon over ice
- Create Your Own Iced Latte$6.59+
Frozen Drinks
- Frozen Chai Goddess$6.59+
Spiced chai and vanilla ice cream blended with ice
- Frozen Café Latte$6.69+
espresso and vanilla ice cream blended with ice
- Frozen Vanilla Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, and vanilla blended with ice
- Frozen Hazelnut Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, and hazelnut blended with ice
- Frozen English Toffee Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, and English toffee blended with ice
- Frozen Caramel Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, and caramel blended with ice
- Frozen SF Vanilla Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream (contains sugar), and sugar-free vanilla syrup blended with ice
- Frozen SF Hazelnut Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream (contains sugar), and sugar-free hazelnut blended with ice
- Frozen SF English Toffee Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream (contains sugar), and sugar-free English toffee blended with ice
- Frozen SF Caramel$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream (contains sugar), and sugar-free caramel blended with ice
- Frozen Carmello Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, caramel, and vanilla blended with ice
- Frozen Café Mocha Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, and dark chocolate blended with ice
- Frozen White Chocolate Mocha Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, and white chocolate blended with ice
- Frozen Raspberry Truffle Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, white chocolate, and red raspberry blended with ice
- Frozen Milky Way Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate, and caramel blended with ice
- Frozen Crème Brule Latte$6.69+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, white chocolate, and caramel blended with ice
- Frozen Peppermint Mocha Latte$6.89+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate, and peppermint blended with ice
- Frozen Snickerdoodle Latte$6.89+
espresso, vanilla ice cream, white chocolate, and cinnamon blended with ice
- Create Your Own Frozen Latte$6.69+
- Smoothies$6.59+
Vanilla ice cream and fruit puree blended with ice
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Water
Bottled Juice
Bottled Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1701 N. Senate Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46202