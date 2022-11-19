Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Food Trucks

CC Pops

review star

No reviews yet

3232 400 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

CC POPS- Mini

M-Key Lime Sublime

M-Key Lime Sublime

$2.99

Key lime flavored white chocolate, Graham cracker crumble, White chocolate chips, Key lime sauce

M-Tutti Frutti

M-Tutti Frutti

$2.99

Peach-mango flavored white chocolate, Fruity Pebbles, White chocolate sauce, Strawberry sauce

M-Cookies & Cream

M-Cookies & Cream

$2.99

White chocolate, Oreo, White chocolate sauce, Chocolate syrup

M-Not Your Grandma's Apple Pie

M-Not Your Grandma's Apple Pie

$2.99

White chocolate, Home-made apple pie filling, Graham cracker crumble, Caramel sauce

M-Butterfinger Blast

M-Butterfinger Blast

$2.99

Milk chocolate, Butterfinger, Home-made peanut butter sauce

M-Smore's

M-Smore's

$2.99

Milk chocolate, Graham cracker crumble, Toasted marshmallows, Mini chocolate chips, Chocolate syrup

M-Toffee Crunch

M-Toffee Crunch

$2.99

Milk chocolate, Toffee, Caramel sauce

M-Twix Fix

M-Twix Fix

$2.99

Milk chocolate, Shortbread cookie, Mini chocolate chips, Caramel sauce

M-Triple Berry Threat

M-Triple Berry Threat

$2.99

White Chocolate, freeze dried raspberry, strawberry, home-made blueberry sauce

Flavor of the month- German Chocolate

$2.99

Pumpkin cheesecake dipped in white chocolate, rolled in candied walnuts and topped with cinnamon whipped cream.

CC POPS - Pick 3

CC POPS - Pick 3

CC POPS - Pick 3

$7.99

CC POPS- Large

Key Lime Sublime

Key Lime Sublime

$9.99

Key lime flavored white chocolate, Graham cracker crumble, White chocolate chips, Key lime sauce

Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti

$9.99

Peach-mango flavored white chocolate, Fruity Pebbles, White chocolate sauce, Strawberry sauce

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$9.99

White chocolate, Oreo, White chocolate sauce, Chocolate syrup

Not Your Grandma's Apple Pie

Not Your Grandma's Apple Pie

$9.99

White chocolate, Home-made apple pie filling, Graham cracker crumble, Caramel sauce

Butterfinger Blast

Butterfinger Blast

$9.99

Milk chocolate, Butterfinger, Home-made peanut butter sauce

Smore's

Smore's

$9.99

Milk chocolate, Graham cracker crumble, Toasted marshmallows, Mini chocolate chips, Chocolate syrup

Toffee Crunch

Toffee Crunch

$9.99

Milk chocolate, Toffee, Caramel sauce

Twix Fix

Twix Fix

$9.99

Milk chocolate, Shortbread cookie, Mini chocolate chips, Caramel sauce

Triple Berry Threat

Triple Berry Threat

$9.99

White Chocolate, freeze dried raspberry, strawberry, home-made blueberry sauce

Flavor of the month- Pumpkin Walnut

$9.99

Pumpkin cheesecake dipped in white chocolate, rolled in candied walnuts and topped with cinnamon whipped cream.

Milk

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Cherry

$4.00

Gingerbread

$4.00

Hazelnut

$4.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Mint

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice

$4.00

Raspberry

$4.00

Salted Caramel

$4.00

Smore's

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Toffee

$4.00

Catering

Utah Taste Off

$1,372.00

686 mini cheesecakes @ $2.00 each

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

9 original flavors of chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick!

Location

3232 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
CC Pops image
CC Pops image
CC Pops image

Similar restaurants in your area

SugarHouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
880 E 2100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Ginger Street - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
324 S State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Elements on 35th
orange starNo Reviews
3524 S Market St. West Valley, UT 84119
View restaurantnext
Waffadopolis
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Louks Greek Baby Donuts - 6949 South 1300 East
orange starNo Reviews
6949 S 1300 E Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7567 S. Main Street Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston