Gallery 41 Water's Edge Grill 100 N Shoreline Blvd.

Wine

Woodbridge Cabernet

$6.50

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.50

Woodbridge Moscato

$6.50

Stella Rosa Moscato

$6.50

Cooks Brut Champagne - Glass

$6.50

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$6.50

Seagrams Wine Cooler

$3.50

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy - Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy - Ruby Red

$7.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Espolon

$7.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Dewar's Blended Scotch Whiskey

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$9.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Rum

Sailor Jerry Rum

$7.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi White Rum

$7.00

Gin

Tanqueray Dry Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin

$9.00

Other Liquors

Amaretto

$7.50

Champagne/Prosecco

Cooks Brut Champagne- bottle

$27.00

Cooks Brut Champagne- glass

$7.00

Korbel Brut Champagne- bottle

$35.00

Martini Rossi Champagne- bottle

$27.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne- bottle

$180.00

Sodas/Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Prepurchased

Pre-Purchased Beer 100

$500.00

Pre-Purchased Liquor 100

$500.00

Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Beer

$5.00

Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Liquor

$5.00

Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Soda

$5.00

Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Wine

$5.00

Pre-Purchased Mojito

$9.75

Pre-Purchased Old Fashioned

$9.75

Pre-Purchased Shirley Temple

$2.50

Pre-Purchased Wine- 100

$500.00

Premium Drink Tickets- BEER

$6.00

Premium Drink Tickets- LIQUOR

$6.00

Premium Drink Tickets- SODA

$6.00

Premium Drink Tickets- WINE

$6.00

Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$6.00

Pre-Purchased Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$5.00

AC Events

Food

Starters

Street Corn Creme Brûlée

$12.00

red pepper gremolata, crispy shallots, dressed watercress

Mushroom Croquette

$11.00

garlic aioli, pickled red onion, cilantro

Raw Bar

$15.00

Local Oysters al Fresco, Cocktail Jumbo Head-on Prawns, zested jumbo lump crab and cucumber

Oysters Corpus

$15.00

cajun mornay, pork crackling, farmer’s market wild spinach

ShortRib Arancini

$14.00

espelette sauce, saffron risotto, parmesan snow

Prime Tartare

$15.00

crispy garlic, cornichon, dijon aioli, potato pave

Water’s Edge “Nachos”

$10.00

Taro chips, pickled onion and jalapeno, cucumber pico, cilantro, pepperjack

Salads

Farmer’s Market

$12.00

field greens, heirloom tomatoes, persian cucumbers, watermelon radish, charred lemon vinaigrette

Charred Baby Gem Caesar

$12.00

house made dressing, boquerones, parmesan tuile, mushroom bacon

Watermelon and Feta

$13.00

baby arugula, pickled watermelon rind, dehydrated feta snow, lemon zest, radish, white balsamic vinaigrette

Asparagus and Burrata

$13.00

field greens, charred lemon, almond snow, roasted red pepper, pedro ximenez vinaigrette

Tomato “Carpaccio”

$13.00

balsamic Caviar, grains of paradise, watercress, crispy garlic

Soup

Conch Chowder

$10.00

tomato, garbanzo, caribbean conch, potato, cilantro, aromatics

Chef’s Seasonal Soup

$10.00

please ask your server for recommendations

Sandwich

Caprese-Sourdough Toast

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, Avocado creme, burrata, pickled radish, espelette spice, micro arugula

CC Art Burger

$15.00

10oz prime blend, dijon aioli, frisee, heirloom tomato, emmental cheese, brioche

Earth Burger

$15.00

remoulade, arugula, heirloom tomato

Blackened Drum Sandwich

$16.00

Ciabatta, remoulade, iceberg, tomato and pickled red onions

Grilled Chicken Panini

$15.00

Ciabatta, roasted pepper aioli, spinach, emmental cheese

Lobster Roll

$16.00

Cajun aioli, celery ribbons, toasted butter roll, bibb lettuce, chive

Main Entrée

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$20.00

charred onion broth, leek variations, celery ribbons

Diver Scallops

$20.00

pesto barley risotto, crispy pancetta, broccoli rabe

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake’s

$20.00

romesco sauce, sweet corn succotash, pea tendril salad

Pan Seared Frenched Chicken

$20.00

yukon gold mash, sauteed haricot Vert, crispy garlic, rosemary jus

Cast Iron Yardbird for Two

$20.00

baby heirloom carrots, Papas Brava, Jalapeno Honey, espelette aioli

Espresso Rubbed Short Rib

$20.00

Jicama and Chayote slaw, tumbleweed potatoes

Braised Pork Shank

$20.00

espanola sauce, parsnip puree, blistered peppers and baby tomatoes

From the Grill

6oz 30-day Aged Filet Mignon

$25.00

6oz or 10oz double cut

10oz 30-day Aged Filet Mignon

12oz Bone-in Prime Ribeye

$25.00

12oz or 20oz: blackened or simple

20oz Bone-In Prime Ribeye

24oz PorterHouse for Two

$45.00

Char-broiled at over 500F, carved and served with Bearnaise sauce and second choice sauce

Double Cut Pork Chop

$25.00

14oz cut, house brined with choice of sauce

Grilled Head-on Prawns

$20.00

4ea broiled with scampi butter and recommend chimi-churri sauce

Cedar Plank Verlasso Salmon

$21.00

10oz cut, choice of blackened, scampi butter or simple recommend Vierge Sauce

Side Options

Pommes Puree

$4.00

yukon golds, magic white, horseradish

Pommes Frite

$4.00

simple or truffle

Baked Spinach

$3.00

bechamel, parmesan, crispy onions

Sautéed Haricot Vert

$3.00

charred lemon, pepperflake, Maldon

Charred Asparagus

$2.00

jumbo size, lemon zest, espelette

Glazed Heirloom Carrots

$2.00

crispy garlic, parsnip puree, jalapeno

Pesto Risotto

$3.00

barley, micro arugula, pinenuts

Potatoes Pave

$3.00

clarified butter, pressed overnight, fried in beef tallow

Taro Chips

$3.00

mojo, tajin and maldon spice

Dessert

Baked Jackson Pollock

$10.00

white cake, citrus meringue, fire and seasonal fruit coulis

Cuban Flan

$9.00

coconut whip cream

Espresso Tiramisu

$9.00

cocoa powder and nibs

41 Chocolate Cake

$10.00

berries gastrique, whip cream

Seasonal Ice cream or Sorbet

$9.00

Young Adults

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

house made ranch, pommes frite, seasonal fruit

Charcuterie

$13.00

Smoked ham, roasted turkey, cheddar, swiss, fresh fruit, nuts, crostini and crackers

Mini Beef Sliders

$13.00

L.T.O., tangy ketchup, brioche, pommes frite

Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

choice of pepperoni, cheese or margherita

Beef and Mac

$12.00

braised beef shortrib pulled, creamy macaroni pasta, parmesan

Sauces

Chimi-Churri

$2.75

Bernaise

$2.75

Rosemary Jus

$2.75

Beef Demi Glace

$2.75

House Made Steak Sauce

$2.75

Vierge Sauce

$2.75

Mocktails

“Cucumber-Tini”

$8.00

mint, dehydrated lime and torn basil

“Mango-rita”

$8.00

sweet mango puree, lemon juice, tajin spiced rim

Passion Fruit Spritz

$8.00

topo chico, simple syrup, charred lemon juice

Watermelon Sangria

$8.00

concord grape juice, pickled watermelon rind, mint, finger lime floater

Corpus Mule

$8.00

ginger beer, ruby red grapefruit, agave, buzz buttons

Orange Julius

$8.00

condensed milk, fresh squeezed OJ, madagascar vanilla

Gallery 41 Water's Edge Grill is located inside The Art Center of Corpus Christi overlooking the water. While gazing at the view, enjoy artistic takes on Americana classics. Our lunch and dinner options make Gallery 41 perfect for any occasion!

100 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

