CC yellow trailer 2 151 Central Square Drive

151 Central Square Drive

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Appetizers

Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$14.00

Bay Seasoned Fries with our house made Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Pico.

Bay Fries

Bay Fries

$5.00
Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$5.00

Jersey Shore style French Fries

Hush Puppies -8

Hush Puppies -8

$6.00

All Your Favorites

Signature Crab Cake Sandwich

Signature Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Crabmeat tossed with our signature sauce and spices on a fresh potato roll, lettuce & tomato. Available broiled, fried or grilled

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

2 Soft Tacos- Choose Jumbo Fried Shrimp or Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Meat. Served with Bayou sauce & Pico De Gailo

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, choose Jumbo Fried Shrimp or Jumbo Lump Crab topped with Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gailo and Salsa Blanca

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$9.00

Hand Cut Chicken Breast Tenders

Chicken Chesapeake Waffle Cone

$12.00

Lightly sweetened Waffle Cone stuffed with Chicken Tenders, Crab Dip, Cheddar Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Waffle Cone

$12.00

Lightly sweetened Waffle Cone stuffed with our homemade Macaroni & Cheese, Chicken Tenders & Honey BBQ Sauce.

Desserts

Triple Hershey's Chocolate the Cookie Monster

Triple Hershey's Chocolate the Cookie Monster

$3.00
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup The Cookie Monster

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup The Cookie Monster

$3.00
Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Funnel Cake Fries w/Drizzle of Chocolate and Caramel

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

