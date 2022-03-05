CCICafe
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|9:15 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The CCICafé is the first student-run café experience in the Cherry Creek School District. The CCICafé is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30-11am and 12:45-2:15pm. All food and drinks are proudly prepared by the students in the Hospitality and Tourism pathway!
Location
8000 South Chambers Road, Centennial, CO 80112
