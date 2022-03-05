CCICafe imageView gallery

8000 South Chambers Road

Centennial, CO 80112

Hot Drinks

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

House Drip Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Espresso shot

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Cold Brew

$2.00

Iced Chai Tea

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$2.00

HOT Staff appreciation

Hot Latte

Hot Americano

Hot Chai latte

COLD Staff appreciation

Iced Latte

Iced Americano

Cold Brew

H&T merch

Hat

$15.00

CCIC Chocolate

$3.00

Thanksgiving

Apple Pie

$12.00

Cherry Pie

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

Cinnamon Rolls (half dzn)

$6.00

Herb Rolls (dzn)

$5.00

Bread Rolls (dzn)

$5.00

Frozen Dough

Puff

$48.39

Danish

$55.73

Catering

Cake

$50.00

dozen cookies

$12.00

dozen gluten free cookies

$15.00

veggie tray for 30

$60.00

bruschetta board

$60.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:15 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday9:15 am - 2:15 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
The CCICafé is the first student-run café experience in the Cherry Creek School District. The CCICafé is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30-11am and 12:45-2:15pm. All food and drinks are proudly prepared by the students in the Hospitality and Tourism pathway!

8000 South Chambers Road, Centennial, CO 80112

