CC's Chicken Cutlets 180 7th street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
CC's Chicken Cutlets. Come in and enjoy!
Location
180 7th street, garden city, NY 11530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
4.3 • 302
95 Mineola blvd Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in garden city
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Westbury
4.6 • 4,885
The Gallery at Westbury Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurant