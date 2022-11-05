Restaurant header imageView gallery

CC's Chicken Cutlets 180 7th street

180 7th street

garden city, NY 11530

Popular Items

Hand-Cut Fries
#3. The Moscow
#4. Tuscan

Signature Sandwiches

#1. The All-American

#1. The All-American

$14.00

Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese, 2 CC's Cutlets

#2. The Dante

#2. The Dante

$15.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper

#3. The Moscow

#3. The Moscow

$14.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Crispy Bacon, Russian Dressing, Shredded Lettuce, Muenster Cheese

#4. Tuscan

#4. Tuscan

$14.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Herb Aioli, Arugula, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella

#5. Cutlet Bacon Ranch

#5. Cutlet Bacon Ranch

$14.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Crispy Bacon, White Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Shredded Lettuce

#6. The Don

#6. The Don

$14.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Vodka Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Mozzarella

#7. Havana

$14.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Pickles, Honey Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

#8. Cutlet Caesar

$15.00

2 CC's Cutlets, Mixed Greens, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

#9. Blazing Buffalo

#9. Blazing Buffalo

$14.00

2 CC's Cutlets, CC's Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese

#10. Chicken Parm

#10. Chicken Parm

$14.00

Homemade Marinara Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet

Build Your Own

$13.00

CC's Stacks

Want just the cutlets? No problem. We got you!
CC's Stack of 2

CC's Stack of 2

$7.50

Your choice of 2 chicken or eggplant cutlets.

CC's Stack of 4

CC's Stack of 4

$15.00

Your choice of 4 chicken or eggplant cutlets.

CC's Stack of 6

CC's Stack of 6

$22.50

Your choice of 2 chicken or eggplant cutlets.

CC's Stack of 8

CC's Stack of 8

$30.00

Your choice of 8 chicken or eggplant cutlets.

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.99

Chips

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Catering

Select up to 10 CC's Sandwiches

$116.52

Select up to 20 CC's Sandwiches

$232.84

Select up to 50 CC's Sandwiches

$543.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
CC's Chicken Cutlets. Come in and enjoy!

180 7th street, garden city, NY 11530

