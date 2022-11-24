Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

CC's Kitchen @The Marketplace The Marketplace @Theater Square

1 Review

$

651 South 4th Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Popular Items

Chocolate Couture

800 Building Services

Building Residents enjoy complimentary food delivery, directly to their apartment! Minimum order of $15.

800 Delivery

$5.00

Delivery to the door of your apartment. Minimum order of $15. Please indicate apartment number in order special instructions.

800 Building Resident Carryout

Cakes

24 Karat Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Couture

$10.00

Red Velvet

$10.00

Lemon Blueberry

$10.00

Signature BDay Cake

$75.00

Cheesecake

High Heel

$15.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Cupcake Flight

$10.00

Boozy Bakery

$14.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

CC's Kitchen features scratch made brunch, lunch and dinner with low carb and traditional high octane dining options.

Location

651 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

