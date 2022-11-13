Restaurant header imageView gallery

CD Restaurant Bar 217-21 Jamaica Ave

No reviews yet

217-21 Jamaica Ave

QUEENS, NY 11428

Appetizers

French Fries

$8.00

Strips Of Potatoes Deep Fried.

Plantains

$8.00

Strips Of Green Plantain Deep Fried.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Juicy Fried Wings With Perfect Crisp.

Cha Chi Kai Chicken

$14.00

Pieces Of Chicken Deep Fried & Then Tossed With A Generous Amount Of Garlic & Hot Peppers.

Lamb Appetizer

$16.00

Tender & Juicy Grilled To Perfection.

Beef Appetizer

$16.00

Tender Roasted Beef, Marinated In Our Signature Sauce & Slowly Cooked.

Black Pudding

$15.00

Lamb Filled With Seasoned Rice. Served With Mango Sour.

Roast Duck Appetizer

$16.00

Marinated With Our Signature CD Sauce, Then Steamed For Tenderness & Deep Fried Until Crisp.

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly Breaded Squid Rings Deep Fried To Perfection & Tossed With A Generous Amount Of Garlic & Hot Peppers.

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Delicious Shrimp Fried In CD Blended Seasoning

Fried Fish

$16.00

Lightly Breaded Seasoned Fish, Marinated In CD Signature Seasoning.

Wontons

$15.00

A Customer’s Favorite. Fried Wontons But Yet So Juicy.

Pickled Chow

$10.00

Deliciously Prepared In CD Seasoning To Hit All Of ‘ Your Taste Buds.

Entrées

Veggies

$12.00

Seasoned Veggies Steamed & Grilled To Perfection.

Fried Chicken (1/2)

$13.00

Tender & Juicy On The Inside, Crispy On The Outside. Glazed With Our Signature CD Sauce.

Jerk Chicken

$16.00

Boneless Chicken, Marinated & Rubbed With Our Signature CD Jerk Seasoning Then Roasted & Grilled To Perfection.

General Tso

$16.00

Sweet & Spicy Deep Fried Chicken, Coated In A Savory Sauce. Amazingly Tender & Juicy.

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$16.00

Seasoned Fried Chicken Tossed With Garlic & Peppers.

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Glazed With A Combination Of Traditional BBQ Sauce & Our Signature CD Sauce.

Chinese

$18.00

The Perfect Trio: Chicken, Crab & Shrimps

Mixed

$18.00

The Perfect Trio: Chicken, Beef & Shrimps

Beef

$17.00

Tender Roasted Beef, Marinated In Our Signature Sauce & Slowly Cooked.

Lamb

Lamb

$17.00

Tender Roasted Shoulder Marinated With Our Signature CD Sauce & Slowly Cooked.

Roast Duck

$17.00

Marinated With Our Signature CD Sauce, Then Steamed For Tenderness & Deep Fried Until Crisp.

Fried Shrimp (Jumbo)

$17.00

Delicious Jumbo Shrimp In CD Blended Seasoning Then Garnished With Peppers & Green Onions.

CD Special

$20.00

A Delicious Combination Of Chicken, Shrimp Beef & Lamb. Garnished With Pineapple & A Fried Egg For A Tropical Intensifying Taste Your Taste Buds Will Never Forget.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

CD Birthday Special

$30.00

re You Celebrating Your Birthday Or Someone’s? Try Our Fun Size Sharable Chocolate Cake Topped with Ice Cream And Other Delicious Toppings. A Fun Dessert To Make Any Birthday Special!!

Soda/Juice

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Kola Champagne

$4.00

Pineapple Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$6.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Malta

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At CD Restaurant and Bar, we aim to provide a high energy atmosphere.This is vibe dining! Try our fusion inspired appetizers, specialty entrees and famous cocktails!

217-21 Jamaica Ave, QUEENS, NY 11428

