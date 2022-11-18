- Home
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
1462 66TH ST N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
Popular Items
Family Pans
Baked Ziti Family Pan
Feeds 6-8 hungry people!
Baked Ziti Carbonara Family Pan
Feeds 6-8 hungry people!
Spaghetti & Meatball Family Pan
Feeds 6-8 hungry people!
Spaghetti &Italian Sausage Family Pan
Feeds 6-8 hungry people!
Antipasto Salad Family Pan
Feeds 6-8 hungry people! Served with Italian Dressing
APPETIZERS
Bread Sticks
6 to an order! Our dough is made fresh, in house. Try one of our sauces for dipping!
Let's Get Saucy!
All our sauces are made in house! Choose 3 sides for your dipping pleasure.
Baked Polpetta & Ricotta
Four homemade meatballs in sauce & ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Calamari
Hand breaded and fried tubes and tentacles mixed with tangy banana peppers. Served with lemon wedge and marinara.
CD's Not Knots
Not your average knot! Deep fried pizza dough topped with oil & garlic. Served with marinara.
Fried Cheese
Sliced whole milk mozzarella, hand breaded in Italian bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara.
Fried Ravioli
Cheese raviolis breaded in Italian bread crumbs, fried and served with marinara and our garlic aioli.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Served with marinara. Try it with a topping!
Side of Sauce
Sandwiches
Capri Pesto
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, romaine & a basil pesto with balsamic glaze on a toasted 9" hoagie.
Balsamic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and balsamic glaze between a ciabatta bun.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Philly Steak Sandwich
Chopped Rib eye, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 9" hoagie.
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Italian sausage, onions and bell pepper with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 9" hoagie.
Italian Stallion Sandwich
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing on a toasted 9" hoagie.
Cupa Soup & Half a Sandy
From the Grill
Bruschetta Chicken Lunch
Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Balsamic Lunch
Grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic glaze.
Chicken Marsala Lunch
Grilled chicken topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Matteo Lunch
Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.
Pork Chop Marsala Lunch
Grilled pork chop topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.
Italian Entrees
Baked Ziti Lunch
Penne, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses mixed together with your choice of meat sauce or marinara and baked.
Chicken Parmigiana Lunch
Served with pasta.
Cheese Ravioli Lunch
Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our tomato cream sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Lunch
Served with pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch
Lasagna Lunch
Manicotti Lunch
Primavera Lunch
Alfredo mixed with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash and carrots.
Sausage & Peppers Lunch
Spaghetti & Meatball Lunch
Includes two meatballs.
From the Grill
Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.
Petite Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Balsamic
Grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic glaze.
Petite Chicken Balsamic
Grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic glaze.
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.
Petite Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Matteo
Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.
Petite Chicken Matteo
Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.
Pork Chop Marsala
Grilled pork chop topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.
Petite Pork Chop Marsala
Grilled pork chop topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.
Steak Tips
Juicy tips of tenderloin served with garlic mashed potato.
Salmon
Wild caught salmon
Italian Entrees
Veal Parmigiana
Served with pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Served with pasta
Lasagna
Manicotti
Baked Ziti
Penne, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses mixed together with your choice of meat sauce or marinara and baked.
Ziti Carbonara
Penne pasta mixed with our Alfredo sauce, ham, onions, prosciutto, bacon & broccoli then topped with mozzarella and baked.
Chicken Piccata
Pan fried chicken with a caper and lemon butter sauce served over pasta.
Pasta
Grown Up Mac-N-Cheese
Cavatappi pasta smothered in Velveta cheese infused with Mastry's Brewing Co, onions, bacon, & proscuitto then topped with bread crumbs and baked.
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese stuffed Ravioli topped with a tomato cream sauce.
Tortellini Ala Pana
Cheese stuffed tortellini pasta in Alfredo with bacon, onion, proscutto, mushroom and pea.
Fettuccine Carbonara
Alfredo with ham, onion, bacon and prosciutto.
Pasta Roma
Penne pasta in Alfredo tossed with grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, pea and mushroom.
Primavera
Alfredo mixed with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash and carrots.
Sausage & Peppers
Shrimp Fra Diavalo
Shrimp Scampi
Spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Seasonal Menu
Pizza & Calzones
Calzone
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Mediterranean Calzone
Open faced and filled with ricotta, feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, and green onion. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Supreme Calzone
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, onion, mushroom, bell pepper and black olive. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham and bacon. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Personal Brouhaha
10" Hand Tossed with Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Mediterranean
10" Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, Asiago, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, green onion. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Hawaiian
10" Hand Tossed with lots of sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal 'Lil Louie
10" Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, onion, crushed red pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Margherita
10" Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, basil, tomato, mozzarella slices, salt & pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal White
10" Hand Tossed with no sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & fresh garlic. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Supreme
10" Hand Tossed with lots of mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, mushroom, black olive, onion, bell pepper, extra sauce. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Veggie
Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Meat Lovers
10" Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham, bacon. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Personal Cheese
10" Hand Tossed
16" Brouhaha
Hand Tossed with Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Mediterranean
Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, Asiago, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, green onion. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Hawaiian
Hand Tossed with lots of sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" 'Lil Louie
Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, onion, crushed red pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Margherita
Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, basil, tomato, mozzarella slices, salt & pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" White
Hand Tossed with no sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & fresh garlic. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Supreme
Hand Tossed with lots of mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, mushroom, black olive, onion, bell pepper, extra sauce. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Veggie
Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Meat Lovers
Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham, bacon. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Cheese
Hand Tossed
Soups & Salads
Vegetarian Minestrone
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Antipasto
Anchovy, salami, capicola, mozzarella, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, black olive, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper.
Roma Salad
Pepperoni, bacon, artichoke heart, sun dried tomato, black olive and feta cheese.
Classic Caprese
Mozzarella medallions, sliced tomato, fresh basil & balsamic glaze.
Giardino Salad NEW
Spring mix topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, perpperonchini & red onion.
Wine
Rose-Ava Grace, CA
Pinot Grigio - Caposaldo, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc-Chloe, New Zealand
Wente Chardonay Bottle
Chardonnay-101, CA
Shiraz-Paringa, Australia
Chianti-Pasqua, Italy
Chianti-Opici, Italy
Malbec-Argento, Argentina
Toscana Red Blend-Banfi Centine, Italy
Pinot Noir - Meiomi, CA
Pinot Noir-Cartlidge&Brown, CA
Merlot-Casillero del Diablo, Chile
Montepulciano d Abruzzo-Art of the Earth, Italy
Cabernet-101, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon-Austin Hope, CA
Cabernet - Robert Mondavi, CA
Stella Antica Red Blend
Peach Moscato-Riunite
Call for Open Hours
Classic Italian, Hand Tossed Pizzas, Craft Beer and Wine Bar. Great food doesn't have be expensive!
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710