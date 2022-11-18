Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

CD Roma Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1462 66TH ST N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

16" Cheese
Bread Sticks
Spaghetti

Family Pans

Baked Ziti Family Pan

$40.00

Feeds 6-8 hungry people!

Baked Ziti Carbonara Family Pan

$50.00

Feeds 6-8 hungry people!

Spaghetti & Meatball Family Pan

$40.00

Feeds 6-8 hungry people!

Spaghetti &Italian Sausage Family Pan

$40.00

Feeds 6-8 hungry people!

Antipasto Salad Family Pan

$20.00

Feeds 6-8 hungry people! Served with Italian Dressing

APPETIZERS

Bread Sticks

$4.00

6 to an order! Our dough is made fresh, in house. Try one of our sauces for dipping!

Let's Get Saucy!

$9.00

All our sauces are made in house! Choose 3 sides for your dipping pleasure.

Baked Polpetta & Ricotta

Baked Polpetta & Ricotta

$10.00

Four homemade meatballs in sauce & ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Calamari

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried tubes and tentacles mixed with tangy banana peppers. Served with lemon wedge and marinara.

CD's Not Knots

CD's Not Knots

$7.00

Not your average knot! Deep fried pizza dough topped with oil & garlic. Served with marinara.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Sliced whole milk mozzarella, hand breaded in Italian bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara.

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Cheese raviolis breaded in Italian bread crumbs, fried and served with marinara and our garlic aioli.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Served with marinara. Try it with a topping!

Side of Sauce

$4.00

Sandwiches

Served with pasta salad (exception: Cupa Soup and Half a Sandy)
Capri Pesto

Capri Pesto

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, romaine & a basil pesto with balsamic glaze on a toasted 9" hoagie.

Balsamic Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and balsamic glaze between a ciabatta bun.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00
Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Rib eye, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 9" hoagie.

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$10.00

Italian sausage, onions and bell pepper with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 9" hoagie.

Italian Stallion Sandwich

Italian Stallion Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing on a toasted 9" hoagie.

Cupa Soup & Half a Sandy

$8.00

From the Grill

Served with bread sticks and choice of side. Add a soup or house salad for $2
Bruschetta Chicken Lunch

Bruschetta Chicken Lunch

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Balsamic Lunch

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic glaze.

Chicken Marsala Lunch

Chicken Marsala Lunch

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Matteo Lunch

$15.00

Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.

Pork Chop Marsala Lunch

$12.00

Grilled pork chop topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.

Italian Entrees

Served with bread sticks. Add a soup or house salad for $2.
Baked Ziti Lunch

Baked Ziti Lunch

$10.00

Penne, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses mixed together with your choice of meat sauce or marinara and baked.

Chicken Parmigiana Lunch

Chicken Parmigiana Lunch

$12.00

Served with pasta.

Cheese Ravioli Lunch

$11.00

Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our tomato cream sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Lunch

Eggplant Parmigiana Lunch

$11.00

Served with pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

$8.00

Lasagna Lunch

$11.00

Manicotti Lunch

$10.00

Primavera Lunch

$11.00

Alfredo mixed with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash and carrots.

Sausage & Peppers Lunch

Sausage & Peppers Lunch

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatball Lunch

$7.00

Includes two meatballs.

From the Grill

Full portions served with side, house salad or soup and bread sticks. Petite portions served with side and bread sticks.
Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.

Petite Bruschetta Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Balsamic

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic glaze.

Petite Chicken Balsamic

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic glaze.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Grilled chicken topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.

Petite Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Matteo

$20.00

Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.

Petite Chicken Matteo

$15.00

Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.

Pork Chop Marsala

$17.00

Grilled pork chop topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.

Petite Pork Chop Marsala

$12.00

Grilled pork chop topped with our house made mushroom and Marsala wine sauce.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$22.00

Juicy tips of tenderloin served with garlic mashed potato.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Wild caught salmon

Italian Entrees

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Served with pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Served with pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00Out of stock

Served with pasta

Lasagna

$16.00

Manicotti

$15.00
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses mixed together with your choice of meat sauce or marinara and baked.

Ziti Carbonara

Ziti Carbonara

$18.00

Penne pasta mixed with our Alfredo sauce, ham, onions, prosciutto, bacon & broccoli then topped with mozzarella and baked.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Pan fried chicken with a caper and lemon butter sauce served over pasta.

Pasta

Grown Up Mac-N-Cheese

Grown Up Mac-N-Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta smothered in Velveta cheese infused with Mastry's Brewing Co, onions, bacon, & proscuitto then topped with bread crumbs and baked.

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese stuffed Ravioli topped with a tomato cream sauce.

Tortellini Ala Pana

$18.00

Cheese stuffed tortellini pasta in Alfredo with bacon, onion, proscutto, mushroom and pea.

Fettuccine Carbonara

$17.00

Alfredo with ham, onion, bacon and prosciutto.

Pasta Roma

$20.00

Penne pasta in Alfredo tossed with grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, pea and mushroom.

Primavera

$16.00

Alfredo mixed with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash and carrots.

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00
Shrimp Fra Diavalo

Shrimp Fra Diavalo

$16.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spaghetti

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Seasonal Menu

Chicken Pesto Eggroll

Chicken Pesto Eggroll

$11.00

Served with Marinara

Linguine & Clams

$18.00

Chopped baby clams served in a garlic wine sauce or marinara with Linguine pasta. Served with soup or house salad.

Pesto & Shrimp Angelo

Pesto & Shrimp Angelo

$19.00

Grilled shrimp top angel hair pasta in a lemon basil pesto with fresh tomato.

Pizza & Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.

Mediterranean Calzone

$14.00

Open faced and filled with ricotta, feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, and green onion. Served with sauce choice on the side.

Supreme Calzone

$15.00

Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, onion, mushroom, bell pepper and black olive. Served with sauce choice on the side.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.00

Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham and bacon. Served with sauce choice on the side.

Personal Brouhaha

$10.00

10" Hand Tossed with Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Mediterranean

$14.00

10" Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, Asiago, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, green onion. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Hawaiian

$10.00

10" Hand Tossed with lots of sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal 'Lil Louie

$11.00

10" Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, onion, crushed red pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Margherita

$10.00

10" Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, basil, tomato, mozzarella slices, salt & pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal White

$12.00

10" Hand Tossed with no sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & fresh garlic. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Supreme

$15.00

10" Hand Tossed with lots of mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, mushroom, black olive, onion, bell pepper, extra sauce. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Veggie

$12.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Meat Lovers

$14.00

10" Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham, bacon. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

Personal Cheese

$7.00

10" Hand Tossed

16" Brouhaha

$18.00

Hand Tossed with Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Mediterranean

16" Mediterranean

$26.00

Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, Asiago, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, green onion. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Hawaiian

$18.00

Hand Tossed with lots of sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" 'Lil Louie

$19.00

Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, onion, crushed red pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$18.00

Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, basil, tomato, mozzarella slices, salt & pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" White

$19.00

Hand Tossed with no sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & fresh garlic. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Supreme

$27.00

Hand Tossed with lots of mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, mushroom, black olive, onion, bell pepper, extra sauce. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Veggie

$21.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$26.00

Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham, bacon. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$14.00

Hand Tossed

Soups & Salads

Vegetarian Minestrone

$4.00+

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$4.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Antipasto

$11.00

Anchovy, salami, capicola, mozzarella, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, black olive, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper.

Roma Salad

Roma Salad

$11.00

Pepperoni, bacon, artichoke heart, sun dried tomato, black olive and feta cheese.

Classic Caprese

$11.00

Mozzarella medallions, sliced tomato, fresh basil & balsamic glaze.

Giardino Salad NEW

$8.00

Spring mix topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, perpperonchini & red onion.

SIDES

Salad Dressing

$0.50+

Broccoli

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.00

2 Italian Sausage Links

$5.00

3 Meatballs

$4.50

Mixed Veggie

$4.00

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Pasta

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Bruce's Brussels

$4.00

Shredded Mozzarella

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$2.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Shrimp

$6.50

Wine

Rose-Ava Grace, CA

$21.00

Pinot Grigio - Caposaldo, Italy

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc-Chloe, New Zealand

$24.00

Wente Chardonay Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay-101, CA

$24.00

Shiraz-Paringa, Australia

$27.00

Chianti-Pasqua, Italy

$24.00

Chianti-Opici, Italy

$30.00

Malbec-Argento, Argentina

$21.00

Toscana Red Blend-Banfi Centine, Italy

$24.00

Pinot Noir - Meiomi, CA

$39.00

Pinot Noir-Cartlidge&Brown, CA

$24.00

Merlot-Casillero del Diablo, Chile

$21.00

Montepulciano d Abruzzo-Art of the Earth, Italy

$24.00

Cabernet-101, CA

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Austin Hope, CA

$60.00Out of stock

Cabernet - Robert Mondavi, CA

$27.00

Stella Antica Red Blend

$27.00

Peach Moscato-Riunite

$21.00

KIDS CHOICE

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with broccoli

Spaghetti with Meatball

$5.00

Ravioli

$6.00

Cheese ravioli with a tomato cream sauce

Alfredo Pasta

$6.00

Pizza

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Served with broccoli

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Dessert Choice

Bernie's Italian Doughnuts

Bernie's Italian Doughnuts

$7.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00
New York Cheese Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Classic Italian, Hand Tossed Pizzas, Craft Beer and Wine Bar. Great food doesn't have be expensive!

Website

Location

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

Directions

