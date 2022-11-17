Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Casa Del Barco Chesterfield Towne Center

No reviews yet

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nachos
Traditional Queso
Adobo Chicken Taco

Emergency Taco Kit

Taco Tailgate Kit (Feeds 4)

Taco Tailgate Kit (Feeds 4)

$50.95

adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas

Features

Street Corn Salad

Street Corn Salad

$9.95

bibb and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, fried corn tortilla, tajin dressing

Pork Belly Tostones

Pork Belly Tostones

$11.95

mango salsa, pineapple chimichurri, watermelon radish, micro cilantro

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

seared ribeye, tequila glazed onions, cactus crema, oaxacan cheese, pickled fresno peppers

Capirotada

Capirotada

$7.95Out of stock

mexican bread pudding, dulce de leche gelato, toasted almonds

Chips & Dips

3 Amigos

3 Amigos

$15.95

guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa

Guacamole Fresco

Guacamole Fresco

$8.95

made fresh with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro w/ warm tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house

Traditional Queso

Traditional Queso

$10.45

house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips

Cravings

Pork Belly Tostones

Pork Belly Tostones

$11.95

mango salsa, pineapple chimichurri, watermelon radish, micro cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

citrus-herb marinated beef, jack cheese, queso, lime crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresno peppers

Mexican Style Street Corn

Mexican Style Street Corn

$5.95

lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)

Nachos

Nachos

$10.95

queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema

Empanadas

Empanadas

$8.95

peppers, onions, jack cheese, lime crema, chili salt

Tacos

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

seared ribeye, tequila glazed onions, cactus crema, oaxacan cheese, pickled fresno peppers

Adobo Chicken Taco

Adobo Chicken Taco

charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

achiote marinated pork shoulder, salsa verde, charred pineapple, onion, corn tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

crispy jack cheese, guacamole, charred corn salsa, aji amarillo, corn tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans

Diablo Shrimp Tostada

Diablo Shrimp Tostada

crispy blue corn tortilla, black beans, guacamole, pineapple mango salsa, shredded cabbage, roasted habanero salsa with Mexican rice and black beans

Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )

Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )

$15.95

corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.

Mix & Match Tacos

Mix & Match Tacos

Anytime, any taco!

Bowls

Street Corn Salad

Street Corn Salad

$9.95

bibb and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, fried corn tortilla, tajin dressing

Casa Rice & Bean Bowl

Casa Rice & Bean Bowl

$10.95

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, escabeche, guacamole, chipotle aioli

Avocado Caesar Salad

Avocado Caesar Salad

$9.95

chopped romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing, tortilla strips

Specialities

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.95

citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso

Baja Fish Burrito

Baja Fish Burrito

$14.95

beer battered mahi, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, escabeche

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo

Carne Asada Fajita

Carne Asada Fajita

$22.95

Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$19.95

Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.95

sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema

Casa Crunch Burrito

Casa Crunch Burrito

$12.95

adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema

Sides

Mexican Style Street Corn (gf)

Mexican Style Street Corn (gf)

$5.95

lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.95

lime crema, chili salt

Mexican Rice (gf)

Mexican Rice (gf)

$4.95

yellow rice with peas and carrots is a staple in the Mexican cuisine, fluffy and flavorful, topped with scallions (gf)

Black Beans (gf)

Black Beans (gf)

$4.95

slow simmered with garlic and onion, topped with queso fresco (gf)

Rice & Beans (gf)

Rice & Beans (gf)

$4.95
Side Avocado Caesar Salad

Side Avocado Caesar Salad

$6.95

chopped romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing, tortilla strips

Escabeche (gf)

Escabeche (gf)

$3.95

Mexican spicy pickled vegetables

French Fries

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95
Kid Chicken Tacos

Kid Chicken Tacos

$5.95

Desserts

Capirotada

Capirotada

$7.95Out of stock

mexican bread pudding, dulce de leche gelato, toasted almonds

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.95

sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, toasted coconut, mixed berries, whipped cream

Chocolate Stuffed Churros

Chocolate Stuffed Churros

$8.95

Dulce de leche gelato, Mexican chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Non Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

made with real sugar

Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.75

Ever been with a ginger?

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50

Popular Mexican soft drink made with natural fruit flavors.

Beer

6pk BREW DOG ELVIS JUICE IPA

6pk BREW DOG ELVIS JUICE IPA

$18.00

a grapefruit infused american ipa. layered pine, orange and grapefruit aromas.

6pk BUD LIGHT

6pk BUD LIGHT

$12.00
6pk CHAMPION SHOWER BEER

6pk CHAMPION SHOWER BEER

$18.00

champion is a virginia brewery out of charlottesville. this is their easy drinking czech-style pilsner.

6pk CORONA

6pk CORONA

$11.50
6pk CORONA LIGHT

6pk CORONA LIGHT

$16.00
6pk DOS EQUIS LAGER

6pk DOS EQUIS LAGER

$14.00
6pk MICHELOB ULTRA

6pk MICHELOB ULTRA

$9.50
6pk MILLER LITE

6pk MILLER LITE

$9.50
6pk NEGRA MODELO

6pk NEGRA MODELO

$14.00
6pk SIERRA NEVADA WILD LITTLE THING

6pk SIERRA NEVADA WILD LITTLE THING

$20.00

refreshing and slightly tart with sweet-fruity flavors of guava, hibiscus and strawberry

6pk STELLA ARTOIS

6pk STELLA ARTOIS

$14.00
6pk STONE BUENAVEZA SALT & LIME LAGER

6pk STONE BUENAVEZA SALT & LIME LAGER

$15.25

brewed with a balanced amount of salt & lime - crisp, refreshing and full of flavor!

6pk TECATE

6pk TECATE

$14.00
6pk WASSERHUND UNLEASHED BOYSENBERRY GOSE

6pk WASSERHUND UNLEASHED BOYSENBERRY GOSE

$17.25

wasserhund is a virginia beach based brewery. this boysenberry flavored gose is lightly tart, refreshingly fruity.

6pk YUENGLING

6pk YUENGLING

$10.00

Swag

Cactus Serrano (Bottle)

Cactus Serrano (Bottle)

$7.00

Cactus Serrano is made with fresh cactus nopales and Serrano peppers, making this a bit thicker than your typical hot sauce.

Habanero Carrot (Bottle)

Habanero Carrot (Bottle)

$7.00

Habanero Carrot is inspired from travels to the Yucatan, blending high heat from habanero peppers and sweetness from carrots, ginger, and star anise.

Sugar Skull T-Shirt (CDB)

Sugar Skull T-Shirt (CDB)

$16.00
Marigold Mama T-Shirt (CDB)

Marigold Mama T-Shirt (CDB)

$16.00
Jaguar T-Shirt (CDB)

Jaguar T-Shirt (CDB)

$16.00

Logo Baseball Cap (CDB)

$15.00
Logo Pint Glass (CDB)

Logo Pint Glass (CDB)

$6.00
Logo Highball Glass (CDB)

Logo Highball Glass (CDB)

$6.00

Casa Margaritas

El Barco Margarita, Large

El Barco Margarita, Large

Our house standard. tequila, triple sec, lime juice. fresh, tart, tequila forward.

El Barco Margarita, Regular

El Barco Margarita, Regular

Our house standard. tequila, triple sec, lime juice. fresh, tart, tequila forward.

Smoky Mezcal Margarita

Smoky Mezcal Margarita

mezcal, ancho reyes, triple sec and lime juice with an ancho chili salt rim

Margarita, Blackberry Basil

Margarita, Blackberry Basil

Silver tequila with St. Germain, basil, simple, blackberry purée, fresh lemon

Margarita, Frio (Frozen)

Margarita, Frio (Frozen)

$8.50+

Silver tequila, agave nectar, triple sec and lime juice.

Margarita, Fully Loaded

Margarita, Fully Loaded

$15.00

worth it. lunazul blanco tequila, cointreau, lime juice, grand marnier

Margarita, Jalapeño (Spicy!!)

Margarita, Jalapeño (Spicy!!)

$10.50

Fresh muddled jalapeños, lime juice, agave nectar, house-infused silver tequila

Margarita, Picante (Spicy)

Margarita, Picante (Spicy)

$10.00

house verde infused tequila, triple sec, blood orange and passion fruit purees, house-made chili simple, lime juice and a chipotle salt rim. Spicy, sweet and tart.

Margarita, Tommy's

Margarita, Tommy's

$13.00

A step above. Created in San Francisco at Tommy's Mexican Restaurant ~ 1990. Lunazul Reposado tequila, agave nectar, lime juice

Margarita, Yassss Queen

Margarita, Yassss Queen

$11.50

Our frozen margarita layered with blue curacao, passion fruit puree and strawberry puree

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235

