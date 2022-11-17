Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Casa Del Barco Chesterfield Towne Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.
Location
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wood and Iron Midlothian
No Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurant