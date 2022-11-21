Casa Del Barco Short Pump
11800 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23225
Popular Items
Emergency Taco Kit
Features
Street Corn Salad
bibb and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, fried corn tortilla, tajin dressing
Pork Belly Tostones
mango salsa, pineapple chimichurri, watermelon radish, micro cilantro
Steak Tacos
seared ribeye, tequila glazed onions, cactus crema, oaxacan cheese, pickled fresno peppers
Capirotada
mexican bread pudding, dulce de leche gelato, toasted almonds
Chips & Dips
3 Amigos
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
Guacamole Fresco
made fresh with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro w/ warm tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
Traditional Queso
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips
Cravings
Carne Asada Fries
citrus-herb marinated beef, jack cheese, queso, lime crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresno peppers
Mexican Style Street Corn
lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)
Nachos
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Empanadas
peppers, onions, jack cheese, lime crema, chili salt
Tacos
Steak Tacos
seared ribeye, tequila glazed onions, cactus crema, oaxacan cheese, pickled fresno peppers
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Al Pastor Taco
achiote marinated pork shoulder, salsa verde, charred pineapple, onion, corn tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Mushroom Taco
crispy jack cheese, guacamole, charred corn salsa, aji amarillo, corn tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Diablo Shrimp Tostada
crispy blue corn tortilla, black beans, guacamole, pineapple mango salsa, shredded cabbage, roasted habanero salsa with Mexican rice and black beans
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
Mix & Match Tacos
Anytime, any taco!
Bowls
Casa Rice & Bean Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, escabeche, guacamole, chipotle aioli
Avocado Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing, tortilla strips
Specialities
Carne Asada Burrito
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
Baja Fish Burrito
beer battered mahi, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, escabeche
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Carne Asada Fajita
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Shrimp Fajita
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chicken Enchiladas
sweet peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Casa Crunch Burrito
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
Sides
Mexican Style Street Corn (gf)
lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)
Sweet Plantains
lime crema, chili salt
Mexican Rice (gf)
yellow rice with peas and carrots is a staple in the Mexican cuisine, fluffy and flavorful, topped with scallions (gf)
Black Beans (gf)
slow simmered with garlic and onion, topped with queso fresco (gf)
Rice & Beans (gf)
Side Avocado Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing, tortilla strips
Escabeche (gf)
Mexican spicy pickled vegetables
French Fries
Desserts
Non Alcoholic
Beer
6pk BREW DOG ELVIS JUICE IPA
a grapefruit infused american ipa. layered pine, orange and grapefruit aromas.
6pk BUD LIGHT
6pk CHAMPION SHOWER BEER
champion is a virginia brewery out of charlottesville. this is their easy drinking czech-style pilsner.
6pk CORONA
6pk CORONA LIGHT
6pk DOS EQUIS LAGER
6pk MICHELOB ULTRA
6pk MILLER LITE
6pk NEGRA MODELO
6pk SIERRA NEVADA WILD LITTLE THING
refreshing and slightly tart with sweet-fruity flavors of guava, hibiscus and strawberry
6pk STELLA ARTOIS
6pk STONE BUENAVEZA SALT & LIME LAGER
brewed with a balanced amount of salt & lime - crisp, refreshing and full of flavor!
6pk TECATE
6pk WASSERHUND UNLEASHED BOYSENBERRY GOSE
wasserhund is a virginia beach based brewery. this boysenberry flavored gose is lightly tart, refreshingly fruity.
6pk YUENGLING
Swag
Cactus Serrano (Bottle)
Cactus Serrano is made with fresh cactus nopales and Serrano peppers, making this a bit thicker than your typical hot sauce.
Habanero Carrot (Bottle)
Habanero Carrot is inspired from travels to the Yucatan, blending high heat from habanero peppers and sweetness from carrots, ginger, and star anise.