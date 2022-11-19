  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining 3901 S Miami Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3901 S Miami Blvd

Durham, NC 27703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

$1.99Out of stock

Sugar

$1.99

White Choc. Macadamia Nut

$1.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703

Directions

Gallery
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining image

Map
