Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining 3901 S Miami Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulkogi @ Boxyard - 900 Park Offices Drive #240
No Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive #240 Research Triangle, NC 27709
View restaurant
Lawrence/Lagoon - 900 Park Office Dr Suite 120
No Reviews
900 Park Office Dr Suite 120 Durham, NC 27709
View restaurant