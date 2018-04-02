Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas 8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120

review star

No reviews yet

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120

Las Vegas, NV 89178

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN POKÉ BOWL OR SALAD
P.B. & BERRIES BOWL
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

Poke Bowl

BUILD YOUR OWN POKÉ BOWL OR SALAD

$12.75+

customize your poké bowl

BUILD YOUR OWN VEGGIE BOWL OR SALAD

$10.00

customize your veggie bowl

SWEET & SPICY

$12.75+

yellowfin 'ahi' tuna & spicy krab w/cilantro, red onion, pineapple, jalapeño, crispy onion and roasted cashew topped w/spicy togarashi chili, jalapeño wasabi aioli* & eel sauce on top of black rice. gluten: crispy onion, spicy krab, eel sauce

BRADDAH

$12.75+

yellowfin 'ahi' tuna tossed with house poké sauce, green onion and sweet onion, topped w/seaweed salad & sesame seeds. gluten: poke sauce, seaweed salad

CRAB/KRAB WAY

$12.75+

spicy krab, cilantro, cucumber, sweet onion, wonton strips, tomato, avocado and furikake w/creamy citrus herb* & eel sauce on top of black rice. gluten: wonton strips, eel sauce, spicy krab

GOT THAT FIRE

$12.75+Out of stock

yellowfin 'ahi' tuna tossed w/house poké sauce, sweet onion, jalapeño, cilantro, topped w/spicy togarashi chili, crispy onion, sriracha chili & spicy sriracha mayo. gluten: poke sauce, crispy onions

HOUSE VEGGIE BOWL

$10.00

edamame, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, minced jalapeño and roasted cashew nuts topped w/garlic ponzu & jalapeño-wasabi aioli* on top of black rice & mixed greens. gluten: garlic ponzu

TARGARYEN

$12.75+

salmon & spicy krab stacked with tamari marinated chickpeas, green onion, roasted cashew nuts, crispy noodles, fresh jalapeño, spicy togarashi chili drizzled with spicy sriracha mayo & eel sauce. gluten: spicy krab, crispy noodles, eel sauce.

Poké Platter 10/person min per order

$100.00

Acai Bowl

P.B. & BERRIES BOWL

$12.75

-acai blended w/peanut butter, mixed berries, banana & almond milk -toppings: fresh strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, granola, sliced banana & cacao nibs. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey) Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten

C.D. BOWL

$12.25

acai blended w/mixed berries, banana & almond milk. toppings: fresh strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, granola, sliced banana, drizzled with honey. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey) Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten

BEACH BUM

$12.25Out of stock

pitaya-dragon fruit blended w/banana, pineapple & almond milk. toppings: kiwi, banana, pineapple, banana, granola & coconut flakes. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey) Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$13.25

acai blended w/strawberry, almond butter, greek yogurt, agave & almond milk. toppings: strawberry, raspberry, banana, granola, drizzled with agave nectar. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey) Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten

Smoothies

A.B. & J

$8.25

almond butter, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry & almond milk.

BERRIES & CREAM

$11.00

vanilla whey or plant protein, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, Greek yogurt & almond milk.

BERRY BLEND

$7.75

blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry & almond milk.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

almond butter, blueberry, Greek yogurt, agave, lemon, granola & almond milk. gluten: granola

CRUZ'N THE TROPICS

$7.75Out of stock

orange, pineapple, mango, banana & almond milk.

IMMUNITY

$9.75Out of stock

pitaya-dragon fruit, orange, pineapple, bee pollen, honey, turmeric & unsweetened coconut milk.

KALE GONE BANANAS

$6.50Out of stock

kale, banana, avocado, pineapple & almond milk.

P.B. & J

$7.75

peanut butter, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry & almond milk.

P.B. CUP

$7.75

peanut butter, chocolate & almond milk.

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$7.75

strawberry, banana & almond milk.

Juice and Shots

6 Pack Special! (B5G1)

Buy 5, Get the 6th Juice Free! Customize your 6 pack!

ADRENALINE

$10.50Out of stock

orange, carrot, bell pepper, maca root powder, turmeric & lemon.

ASTONISHING

$10.50Out of stock

beet, carrot, apple, lemon & ginger.

BOOMSHAKALAKA [SEASONAL]

$10.50Out of stock

grape, cucumber, apple, red cabbage, ginger & lemon.

EPIC

$8.50Out of stock

maple syrup, lemon, Himalayan salt, cayenne pepper & water.

HEISENBERG

$11.00

apple, lemon, ginger, spirulina & cayenne pepper.

LEGENDARY

$10.50Out of stock

romaine lettuce, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, spinach, lemon, ginger & parsley.

VALYRIAN STEEL

$10.50Out of stock

apple, lemon & ginger.

FLU IS NOT A SEASON [SHOT]

$3.50Out of stock

ginger, lemon, oil of oregano. (honey optional).

DOWN IN THE DIEM [SHOT]

$3.50Out of stock

ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper & cinnamon (honey optional).

Juice Cleanses

Choose a cleanse that fits your lifestyle! - 6 juices per day, 18 juices total. - consume 1 juice every 2 - 2.5 hours. - continue to drink your recommended daily amount of water. - more information available. please contact us. Please note that we may not have each selected option in stock. 24-48 hour notice may be needed. Please contact us for more information or if you would like to pick up on a different day.. 702-750-0488 When cleanse orders are received, Carpé Diem Juice Co. will contact the number provided by you, the guest, at checkout. **consult your medical professional or physician before choosing to participate in a juice cleanse/juice fast.

1 Day Cleanse

$60.00

Please note that we may not have each selected option in stock. 24-48 hour notice may be needed. When cleanse orders are received, Carpé Diem Juice Co. will contact you at the number provided by you, the guest, at checkout. **consult your medical professional or physician before choosing to participate in a juice cleanse/juice fast.

2 Day Cleanse

$120.00

Please note that we may not have each selected option in stock. 24-48 hour notice may be needed. When cleanse orders are received, Carpé Diem Juice Co. will contact you at the number provided by you, the guest, at checkout. **consult your medical professional or physician before choosing to participate in a juice cleanse/juice fast.

20% OFF 3 Day Cleanse Pack ($135) 24hr notice

$135.00

*Rewards & other discounts do not apply. *WASHED bottles returned, receive redemption value. - 6 juices per day, 18 juices total. - consume 1 juice every 2 - 2.5 hours. - continue to drink your recommended daily amount of water. - more information available. please contact us. Please note that we may not have each selected option in stock. 24-48 hour notice may be needed. Please contact us for more information or if you would like to pick up on a different day.. 702-750-0488 When cleanse orders are received, Carpé Diem Juice Co. will contact the number provided by you, the guest, at checkout. **consult your medical professional or physician before choosing to participate in a juice cleanse/juice fast.

Other Bevs

COCONUT WATER

$4.00

HAWAIIAN SUN

REGULAR BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

SPARKLING BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

THAI TEA

$4.00Out of stock

Sides & Other items

SIDES

Poké Platter 10/person min per order

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas image
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas image

