Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American

CD's Wings

review star

No reviews yet

7685 W 88TH AVE

WESTMINSTER, CO 80005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 WINGS
5 WINGS
WAFFLE FRIES - LARGE

Featured Items

Try our newest featured item, Fried Shrimp! You can have us toss these in any of our delicious flavors! The ones pictured are tossed in Mango Habanero!
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$7.99

Try our newest featured item, fried shrimp! You can toss it in any of our delicious flavors!

Combos

Combo #1

$17.67

10 wings (1 sauce), a small fry and a small drink

Combo #2

$34.15

20 wings (2 sauces), your choice of mushrooms, onions rings, zucchini, or fries and 2 small drinks

Combo #3

$65.55

40 wings (4 sauces), 2 large fries and your choice of 4 fountain drinks or one 2 liter soda

Combo #4

$29.10

20 BONELESS WINGS ONLY (2 sauces), one large fry and 2 small drinks

Bone In Wings

5 WINGS

$7.69

10 WINGS

$13.55

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.69

10 BONELESS

$13.55

Sides

All of our side items are battered or breaded, and deep fried!

CAULIFLOWER

$6.46

CHEESE STICKS

$9.07

CORN NUGGETS

$6.46

CURDS

$8.42
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$7.99

Try our newest featured item, fried shrimp! You can toss it in any of our delicious flavors!

MAC BITES

$7.12

MINI CORN DOGS - LARGE

$4.91

MINI CORN DOGS - SMALL

$2.68

MUSHROOMS

$6.46

OKRA

$5.89

ONION RINGS

$5.98

PICKLES

$6.46

ZUCCHINI

$6.46

WAFFLE FRIES - LARGE

$4.90

WAFFLE FRIES - SMALL

$2.86

STRAIGHT CUT FRIES - LARGE

$4.90

STRAIGHT CUT FRIES - SMALL

$2.86

(GLUTEN FREE) STRAIGHT CUT FRIES - SMALL

$2.86

(GLUTEN FREE) STRAIGHT CUT FRIES - LARGE

$4.90

Salads

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.59

FAMILY SALAD

$13.58

Feeds 4

Kid's Meals

K/M 4 NUGGETS

$6.60

K/M 4 MINI CORN DOGS

$6.31

Chicken

6 NUGGETS

$3.63

9 NUGGETS

$4.91

12 NUGGETS

$6.20

3 CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$9.67

3 chicken tenders and a small fry

5 CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.63

Fish

4 ounce Haddock

$6.60

FISH-N-CHIPS

$17.15

8 ounces of beer battered Haddock, a large fry and small drink.

Desserts

Giant Snickerdoodle Cookie

Giant Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00
Giant M&M Cookie

Giant M&M Cookie

$4.00
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Five Layer Bars

Five Layer Bars

$3.75

Dressings + Veggies

VEG BAG

$0.86

RANCH

$0.53

BLUE

$0.66

Sides of Sauce

BBQ

honey BBQ

BUFFALO BEE

buffalo style sauce mixed with honey

HOT

buffalo sauce, traditional hot

HOT GARLIC

buffalo style sauce with garlic

HOUSE

our spicy BBQ mixed with cajun, garlic and ranch

MANGO HABANERO

sweet mangos, chipotles and habaneros

MEDIUM

buffalo sauce, half mild/half hot

MILD

our most mild buffalo sauce

NO 1 LEFT STANDING

our hottest buffalo sauce! it packs a punch with our blend of buffalo sauce and ghost peppers

SPICY BBQ

our BBQ sauce with a spicy buffalo twist

SPICY SAMURAI

sweet thai chili with sriracha

SPICY TERIYAKI

sweet and spicy asian glaze

TERIYAKI

sweet asian style glaze

THE NOTORIOUS BRG

buffalo, ranch + garlic

UNCLE NASTY'S HOUSE

our house sauce mixed with our no 1 left standing sauce

X HOT

buffalo sauce with crushed red peppers and habaneros

XX HOT

buffalo style sauce with four times the heat of our x-hot

XXX HOT

buffalo style sauce, our second hottest

SAUCE OF THE MONTH

Honey Sriracha

Drinks

2 Liter

$5.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Small Fountain Drink

$2.19

Large Fountain Drink

$2.74
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7685 W 88TH AVE, WESTMINSTER, CO 80005

Directions

Gallery
CD's Wings image
CD's Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Arvada
orange star4.9 • 117
5225 W 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
Wing Slingers - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 597
8458 Federal Blvd Westminster, CO 80031
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Broomfield
orange star4.4 • 519
8851 Destination Way Broomfield, CO 80021
View restaurantnext
The Cozy Cottage
orange starNo Reviews
4363 tennyson street Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
The Glenn Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 561
11140 Irma Dr Northglenn, CO 80233
View restaurantnext
American Elm - Highlands
orange star4.4 • 346
4132 West 38th Ave Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WESTMINSTER

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Arvada
orange star4.4 • 2,619
5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
The Bluegrass - Olde Town Arvada
orange star4.7 • 2,038
7415 Grandview Ave Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Arvada
orange star4.1 • 1,200
7450 W 52nd Ave. Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Urban Beets
orange star4.7 • 512
5616 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Arvada
orange star4.8 • 445
14705 W 64th Ave Arvada, CO 80004
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Arvada
orange star4.9 • 117
5225 W 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WESTMINSTER
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston