Pizza
Chicken

Cebella's Pizza

235 Reviews

$

37625 5 Mile Rd

Livonia, MI 48154

Popular Items

Large Round Pizza
Garlic Cheesebread
Breadsticks

14" Large

Large Round Pizza

Large Round Pizza

$11.99

Our original hand-tossed pizza. 10 slices

Large Square Pizza

$11.99

13x9 Deep Dish. 10 slices

Large Thin Crust Pizza

$11.99

Extra crispy and thin! 10 slices

Large Chicago Pizza

Large Chicago Pizza

$20.99

Choose Your Toppings! 14" Pizza, 10 slices. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.

12" Medium

Medium Round Pizza

$9.99

Our original hand-tossed pizza. 8 slices

Medium Thin Crust Pizza

$9.99

Extra crispy and thin! 8 slices

Medium Chicago Pizza

Medium Chicago Pizza

$16.99

Choose Your Toppings! 12" Pizza, 8 slices. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.

10" Small

Small Round Pizza

$7.99

Our original hand-tossed pizza 6 slices.

Small Square Pizza

$7.99

10x8 Deep Dish. 6 slices

Small Thin Crust Pizza

$7.99

Extra crispy and thin! 6 slices

Small Chicago Pizza

Small Chicago Pizza

$12.99

Choose Your Toppings! 10" Pizza, 6 slices. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.

Small Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Our gluten free crust comes to us without gluten, and while we are careful to keep it away from flour, it is topped, baked, and cut in a common area with other pizzas. It is not recommended for people with Celiac Disease or severe gluten allergies.

14" Large

Our pre-designed favorites! All come topped with our Premium Pizza Cheese.
Large All In

Large All In

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mild Banana Peppers

Large BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Barbecue Sauce base topped with Diced Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Bacon

Large BLT Pizza

$17.99

Crispy Bacon, topped with Lettuce, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, and your choice of Mayo or Ranch Dressing

Lg Buffalo Chkn Ranch

$17.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$17.99

(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Lg Chkn Bacon Ranch

Lg Chkn Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Ranch Dressing

Lg Chkn Spin Alfredo

$17.99

Diced Chicken Breast and Baby Spinach on a base of creamy Alfredo Sauce

Large Double Double

$17.99

A double dose of Pepperoni (Regular and Cupping) and a double dose of cheese (Mozzarella and Cheddar.)

Large Extreme Meat

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Large Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple ... a classic!

Large Mediterranean

Large Mediterranean

$17.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Oregano on a Garlic Butter Base

Large Steak & Cheese

$17.99

Philly Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, and Green Peppers

Large Vegetarian

$17.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Diced Tomatoes with a dash of spicy seasoning

Large Widowmaker

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, and Black Olives

12" Medium

Our pre-designed favorites! All come topped with our Premium Pizza Cheese.
Medium All In

Medium All In

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mild Banana Peppers

Medium BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Barbecue Sauce base topped with Diced Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Bacon

Medium BLT Pizza

$14.99

Crispy Bacon, topped with Lettuce, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, and your choice of Mayo or Ranch Dressing

Med Buffalo Chkn Ranch

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing

Medium Supreme

Medium Supreme

$14.99

(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Med Chkn Bacon Ranch

Med Chkn Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Ranch Dressing

Med Chkn Spin Alfredo

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast and Baby Spinach on a base of creamy Alfredo Sauce

Medium Double Double

$14.99

A double dose of Pepperoni (Regular and Cupping) and a double dose of cheese (Mozzarella and Cheddar.)

Medium Extreme Meat

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Medium Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple ... a classic!

Medium Mediterranean

Medium Mediterranean

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Oregano on a Garlic Butter Base

Medium Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Philly Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, and Green Peppers

Medium Vegetarian

$14.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Diced Tomatoes with a dash of spicy seasoning

Medium Widowmaker

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, and Black Olives

10" Small

Our pre-designed favorites! All come topped with our Premium Pizza Cheese.
Small All In

Small All In

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mild Banana Peppers

Small BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Barbecue Sauce base topped with Diced Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Bacon

Small BLT Pizza

$11.99

Crispy Bacon, topped with Lettuce, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, and your choice of Mayo or Ranch Dressing

Small Buffalo Chkn Ranch

$11.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing

Small Supreme

Small Supreme

$11.99

(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Small Chkn Bacon Ranch

Small Chkn Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Ranch Dressing

Sm Chkn Spin Alfredo

$11.99

Diced Chicken Breast and Baby Spinach on a base of creamy Alfredo Sauce

Small Double Double

$11.99

A double dose of Pepperoni (Regular and Cupping) and a double dose of cheese (Mozzarella and Cheddar.)

Small Extreme Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Small Hawaiian

$11.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple ... a classic!

Small Mediterranean

Small Mediterranean

$11.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Oregano on a Garlic Butter Base

Small Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Philly Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, and Green Peppers

Small Vegetarian

$11.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Diced Tomatoes with a dash of spicy seasoning

Small Widowmaker

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, and Black Olives

Combo Deal

Two Hand-Tossed Pizzas with 2 toppings each, plus your choice of an order of Breadsticks w/ Sauce or a 2-liter of pop

Large Combo Deal

$25.99

A pair of 2-topping pizzas and an order of breadsticks or a 2-liter!

Medium Combo Deal

$21.99

A pair of 2-topping pizzas and an order of breadsticks or a 2-liter!

Small Combo Deal

$17.99

A pair of 2-topping pizzas and an order of breadsticks or a 2-liter!

Chicago w/ 3 Toppings

with up to 3 toppings. This style pizza takes about 30 minutes to make! Please ignore the 20 minute time it tells you when placing your order.

Large Chicago Pizza

$23.99

Chicago Style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 toppings. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.

Medium Chicago Pizza

$18.99

Chicago Style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 toppings. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.

Small Chicago Pizza

$15.99

Chicago Style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 toppings. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.

Large Specialty

Large All In

Large All In

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mild Banana Peppers

Large BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Barbecue Sauce base topped with Diced Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Bacon

Large BLT Pizza

$14.99

Crispy Bacon, topped with Lettuce, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, and your choice of Mayo or Ranch Dressing

Lg Buffalo Chkn Ranch

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$14.99

(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Lg Chkn Bacon Ranch

Lg Chkn Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Ranch Dressing

Lg Chkn Spin Alfredo

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast and Baby Spinach on a base of creamy Alfredo Sauce

Large Double Double

$14.99

A double dose of Pepperoni (Regular and Cupping) and a double dose of cheese (Mozzarella and Cheddar.)

Large Extreme Meat

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Large Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple ... a classic!

Large Mediterranean

Large Mediterranean

$14.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Oregano on a Garlic Butter Base

Large Vegetarian

$14.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Diced Tomatoes with a dash of spicy seasoning

Large Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Philly Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, and Green Peppers

Large Widowmaker

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, and Black Olives

Pizza & Wings

Pizza w/2 toppings and 12 delicious Wings in your choice of sauce

Large Pizza & Wings

$22.99

2-topping pizza with 8 wings (traditional or boneless) - 6 wing sauces to choose from!

Med Pizza & Wings

$19.99

2-topping pizza with 8 wings (traditional or boneless) - 6 wing sauces to choose from!

Feed The Family

Large Pizza w/ 3 Toppings, Large Salad of your choice, and a Garlic Cheesebread

Large Pizza - Family

$27.99

Large 3-topping pizza, a large salad of your choice, and a garlic cheesebread

Sub/Calzone Special

Two Toasted Subs, Two 20 oz Drinks, and Two Bags of Chips

Sub/Calzone Special

$19.99

Two subs or calzones and two drinks!

Breads

Breadsticks

$4.50

Fresh-baked bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan. 10 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.

Garlic Cheesebread

Garlic Cheesebread

$7.99

Pizza dough covered in a garlic butter base, smothered with our premium pizza cheese and then topped with cheddar, baked to perfection and topped with grated parmesan. Cut into 12 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.99

Our pizza dough slathered with butter, covered in cinnamon and sugar, baked up good, cut into 12 pieces and drizzled in sweet dessert icing! *Not considered a low-calorie item for dietary purposes* :-P

Toasted Subs

Toasted to perfection, made to order. 12" sub. Nine varieties to choose from!

SUB: Steak & Cheese

$10.99

12" sub with Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

SUB: Italian

$10.99

12" sub with Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

SUB: Meatball

$10.99

12" Sub with Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese. Simple. Simply delicious!

SUB: Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

12" Sub with Diced Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Mild Buffalo Sauce.

SUB: BBQ Chicken

$10.99

12" sub with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, and Cheese.

SUB: Turkey Club

$10.99

12" sub with Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese.

SUB: Veggie

$10.99

12" sub with Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Italian Dressing.

SUB: BLT

$10.99

12" sub with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo (or Ranch), and Cheese

SUB: Ham & Cheese

$10.99

12" sub with Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

SUB: Grilled Ital Chicken

$10.99

12" sub with Italian seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast and Diced Onions, plus Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and a light touch of Italian Dressing.

SUB: Pizza Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, and two toppings of your choice

Calzones

Toasted to perfection, made to order. 12" sub. Nine varieties to choose from!

CALZONE: Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

CALZONE: Turkey Club

$11.99

Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese.

CALZONE: Meatball

$11.99

Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese. Simple. Simply delicious!

CALZONE: Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Mild Buffalo Sauce.

CALZONE: Italian

$11.99

Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

CALZONE: BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, and Cheese.

CALZONE: Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Italian Dressing.

CALZONE: BLT

$11.99

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo (or Ranch), and Cheese

CALZONE: Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

CALZONE: Pizza Calzone

$11.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, and two toppings of your choice

Fresh Salads

Always made fresh to order! Dressing comes on the side for all salads.

SALAD: Large Antipasto

$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce with Ham, Salami, Mild Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, and Cheese. Served with side of Italian Dressing.

SALAD: Small Antipasto

$5.99

Iceberg Lettuce with Ham, Salami, Mild Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, and Cheese. Served with side of Italian Dressing.

SALAD: Large Club

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce with Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing

SALAD: Small Club

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce with Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing

SALAD: Large Greek

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce with Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, and Kalamata Olives. Served with side of Greek Dressing.

SALAD: Small Greek

$4.99

Romaine Lettuce with Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, and Kalamata Olives. Served with side of Greek Dressing.

SALAD: Large Garden

$7.99

Iceberg Lettuce with Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing.

SALAD: Small Garden

$4.99

Iceberg Lettuce with Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing.

SALAD: Lg Classic Caesar

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Served with side of Creamy Caesar Dressing.

SALAD: Sm Classic Caesar

$4.99

Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Served with side of Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Sides

Bosco Sticks

$6.99

3 big sticks plus pizza sauce on the side

Burrito Bites

$3.99

6 pieces. They're kinda like a spicy cheese dip, battered and deep-fried. So good!

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

5 big breaded jalapenos loaded with cream cheese filling.

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$4.99

6 pieces. Kids love 'em!

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$6.99

12 pieces plus sour cream and salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

5 sticks of breaded cheesy goodness plus a cup of pizza sauce for dipping

Onion Rings

$6.49

Delicious beer-battered onion rings

Sampler *UPDATED*

$9.99

3 Jalapeno Poppers, 3 Mac & Cheese Wedges, 3 Burrito Balls, and 3 Mozzarella Sticks!

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$4.99

I loved these from KFC, but they don't offer them anymore!

Steak Fries

$4.99

A full pound of thick-cut fries!

Pasta

Penne Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Penne Pasta in Alfredo Sauce baked with Diced Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Penne Marinara

$9.99

Penne Pasta in Marinara baked with Mozzarella Cheese and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Wing Dings (Traditional and Boneless)

Traditional Wings

$12.99

Traditional Wings (8) served hand-spun in your choice of six sauces. You can also choose to have the sauce on the side for dipping instead.

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Boneless Wings (about 10) served hand-spun in your choice of six sauces. You can also choose to have the sauce on the side for dipping instead.

Desserts

Apple Fruit Pizza

Apple Fruit Pizza

$6.99

Delicious Sugar Cookie crust with Cheesecake spread topped with Apple Topping (6 slices)

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.99

Our pizza dough slathered with butter, covered in cinnamon and sugar, baked up good, cut into 12 pieces and drizzled in sweet dessert icing! *Not considered a low-calorie item for dietary purposes* :-P

COOKIE: Chocolate Chunk

COOKIE: Chocolate Chunk

$1.99

(1) Big 3 oz Cookie

COOKIE: Peanut Butter

COOKIE: Peanut Butter

$1.99

(1) Big 3 oz Cookie

Sauces/Dressings/Other

Ranch (pint)

$4.99

Best value! 16 ounces of our home-made Ranch.

Ranch

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$1.25

Garlic Cream Cheese Dip

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet Red Chili

$0.75

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.75

side of Anchovies

$1.79

side of Jalapenos

$0.75

side of Mild Peppers

$0.75

2-Liter Bottles

DRINK: 2-Liter Pepsi

DRINK: 2-Liter Pepsi

$2.99
DRINK: 2-Liter Diet Pepsi

DRINK: 2-Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99
DRINK: 2-Liter Mountain Dew

DRINK: 2-Liter Mountain Dew

$2.99
DRINK: 2-Liter Cherry Pepsi

DRINK: 2-Liter Cherry Pepsi

$2.99
DRINK: 2-Liter Sierra Mist

DRINK: 2-Liter Sierra Mist

$2.99
DRINK: 2-Liter Mug Root Beer

DRINK: 2-Liter Mug Root Beer

$2.99
DRINK: 2-Liter Orange Crush

DRINK: 2-Liter Orange Crush

$2.99

20 oz Drinks

DRINK: 20 oz Pepsi

DRINK: 20 oz Pepsi

$1.99
DRINK: 20 oz Diet Pepsi

DRINK: 20 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99
DRINK: 20 oz Mountain Dew

DRINK: 20 oz Mountain Dew

$1.99
DRINK: 20 oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

DRINK: 20 oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

$1.99
DRINK: 20 oz Sierra Mist

DRINK: 20 oz Sierra Mist

$1.99
DRINK: 20 oz Orange Crush

DRINK: 20 oz Orange Crush

$1.99
DRINK: 20 oz Mug Root Beer

DRINK: 20 oz Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Bottled Water

DRINK: Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

DRINK: Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

$1.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Livonia's best for carryout and delivery pizza and subs!

37625 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154

