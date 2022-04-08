Cebella's Pizza
235 Reviews
$
37625 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
14" Large
Large Round Pizza
Our original hand-tossed pizza. 10 slices
Large Square Pizza
13x9 Deep Dish. 10 slices
Large Thin Crust Pizza
Extra crispy and thin! 10 slices
Large Chicago Pizza
Choose Your Toppings! 14" Pizza, 10 slices. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.
12" Medium
10" Small
Small Round Pizza
Our original hand-tossed pizza 6 slices.
Small Square Pizza
10x8 Deep Dish. 6 slices
Small Thin Crust Pizza
Extra crispy and thin! 6 slices
Small Chicago Pizza
Choose Your Toppings! 10" Pizza, 6 slices. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.
Small Gluten Free Pizza
Our gluten free crust comes to us without gluten, and while we are careful to keep it away from flour, it is topped, baked, and cut in a common area with other pizzas. It is not recommended for people with Celiac Disease or severe gluten allergies.
14" Large
Large All In
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mild Banana Peppers
Large BBQ Chicken
Barbecue Sauce base topped with Diced Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Bacon
Large BLT Pizza
Crispy Bacon, topped with Lettuce, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, and your choice of Mayo or Ranch Dressing
Lg Buffalo Chkn Ranch
Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing
Large Supreme
(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Lg Chkn Bacon Ranch
Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Red Onions topped with Ranch Dressing
Lg Chkn Spin Alfredo
Diced Chicken Breast and Baby Spinach on a base of creamy Alfredo Sauce
Large Double Double
A double dose of Pepperoni (Regular and Cupping) and a double dose of cheese (Mozzarella and Cheddar.)
Large Extreme Meat
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Large Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple ... a classic!
Large Mediterranean
Diced Chicken Breast, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Oregano on a Garlic Butter Base
Large Steak & Cheese
Philly Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, and Green Peppers
Large Vegetarian
Fresh Mushrooms, Diced Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Diced Tomatoes with a dash of spicy seasoning
Large Widowmaker
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, and Black Olives
12" Medium
Medium All In
Medium BBQ Chicken
Medium BLT Pizza
Med Buffalo Chkn Ranch
Medium Supreme
Med Chkn Bacon Ranch
Med Chkn Spin Alfredo
Medium Double Double
Medium Extreme Meat
Medium Hawaiian
Medium Mediterranean
Medium Steak & Cheese
Medium Vegetarian
Medium Widowmaker
10" Small
Small All In
Small BBQ Chicken
Small BLT Pizza
Small Buffalo Chkn Ranch
Small Supreme
Small Chkn Bacon Ranch
Sm Chkn Spin Alfredo
Small Double Double
Small Extreme Meat
Small Hawaiian
Small Mediterranean
Small Steak & Cheese
Small Vegetarian
Small Widowmaker
GLUTEN FREE INFO
Combo Deal
Chicago w/ 3 Toppings
Large Chicago Pizza
Chicago Style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 toppings. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.
Medium Chicago Pizza
Chicago Style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 toppings. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.
Small Chicago Pizza
Chicago Style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 toppings. Add 10 minutes to your quoted ready time at checkout for this item.
Large Specialty
Large All In
Large BBQ Chicken
Large BLT Pizza
Lg Buffalo Chkn Ranch
Large Supreme
Lg Chkn Bacon Ranch
Lg Chkn Spin Alfredo
Large Double Double
Large Extreme Meat
Large Hawaiian
Large Mediterranean
Large Vegetarian
Large Steak & Cheese
Large Widowmaker
Pizza & Wings
Feed The Family
Sub/Calzone Special
Breads
Breadsticks
Fresh-baked bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan. 10 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.
Garlic Cheesebread
Pizza dough covered in a garlic butter base, smothered with our premium pizza cheese and then topped with cheddar, baked to perfection and topped with grated parmesan. Cut into 12 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.
Cinnamon Breadsticks
Our pizza dough slathered with butter, covered in cinnamon and sugar, baked up good, cut into 12 pieces and drizzled in sweet dessert icing! *Not considered a low-calorie item for dietary purposes* :-P
Toasted Subs
SUB: Steak & Cheese
12" sub with Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
SUB: Italian
12" sub with Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
SUB: Meatball
12" Sub with Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese. Simple. Simply delicious!
SUB: Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Sub with Diced Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Mild Buffalo Sauce.
SUB: BBQ Chicken
12" sub with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, and Cheese.
SUB: Turkey Club
12" sub with Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese.
SUB: Veggie
12" sub with Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Italian Dressing.
SUB: BLT
12" sub with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo (or Ranch), and Cheese
SUB: Ham & Cheese
12" sub with Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
SUB: Grilled Ital Chicken
12" sub with Italian seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast and Diced Onions, plus Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and a light touch of Italian Dressing.
SUB: Pizza Sub
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, and two toppings of your choice
Calzones
CALZONE: Steak & Cheese
Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
CALZONE: Turkey Club
Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese.
CALZONE: Meatball
Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese. Simple. Simply delicious!
CALZONE: Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Mild Buffalo Sauce.
CALZONE: Italian
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
CALZONE: BBQ Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, and Cheese.
CALZONE: Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Italian Dressing.
CALZONE: BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo (or Ranch), and Cheese
CALZONE: Ham & Cheese
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
CALZONE: Pizza Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, and two toppings of your choice
Fresh Salads
SALAD: Large Antipasto
Iceberg Lettuce with Ham, Salami, Mild Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, and Cheese. Served with side of Italian Dressing.
SALAD: Small Antipasto
Iceberg Lettuce with Ham, Salami, Mild Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, and Cheese. Served with side of Italian Dressing.
SALAD: Large Club
Romaine Lettuce with Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing
SALAD: Small Club
Romaine Lettuce with Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing
SALAD: Large Greek
Romaine Lettuce with Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, and Kalamata Olives. Served with side of Greek Dressing.
SALAD: Small Greek
Romaine Lettuce with Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, and Kalamata Olives. Served with side of Greek Dressing.
SALAD: Large Garden
Iceberg Lettuce with Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing.
SALAD: Small Garden
Iceberg Lettuce with Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with side of Ranch Dressing.
SALAD: Lg Classic Caesar
Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Served with side of Creamy Caesar Dressing.
SALAD: Sm Classic Caesar
Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Served with side of Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Sides
Bosco Sticks
3 big sticks plus pizza sauce on the side
Burrito Bites
6 pieces. They're kinda like a spicy cheese dip, battered and deep-fried. So good!
Jalapeno Poppers
5 big breaded jalapenos loaded with cream cheese filling.
Mac & Cheese Wedges
6 pieces. Kids love 'em!
Mini Tacos
12 pieces plus sour cream and salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
5 sticks of breaded cheesy goodness plus a cup of pizza sauce for dipping
Onion Rings
Delicious beer-battered onion rings
Sampler *UPDATED*
3 Jalapeno Poppers, 3 Mac & Cheese Wedges, 3 Burrito Balls, and 3 Mozzarella Sticks!
Seasoned Potato Wedges
I loved these from KFC, but they don't offer them anymore!
Steak Fries
A full pound of thick-cut fries!
Wing Dings (Traditional and Boneless)
Traditional Wings
Traditional Wings (8) served hand-spun in your choice of six sauces. You can also choose to have the sauce on the side for dipping instead.
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings (about 10) served hand-spun in your choice of six sauces. You can also choose to have the sauce on the side for dipping instead.
Desserts
Apple Fruit Pizza
Delicious Sugar Cookie crust with Cheesecake spread topped with Apple Topping (6 slices)
Cinnamon Breadsticks
Our pizza dough slathered with butter, covered in cinnamon and sugar, baked up good, cut into 12 pieces and drizzled in sweet dessert icing! *Not considered a low-calorie item for dietary purposes* :-P
COOKIE: Chocolate Chunk
(1) Big 3 oz Cookie
COOKIE: Peanut Butter
(1) Big 3 oz Cookie
Sauces/Dressings/Other
Ranch (pint)
Best value! 16 ounces of our home-made Ranch.
Ranch
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Garlic Butter
Garlic Cream Cheese Dip
Garlic Parmesan
Greek Dressing
Hot Sauce
Italian
Mayo
Mild Buffalo
Pizza Sauce
Salsa
Sour Cream
Sweet Red Chili
Sweet Teriyaki
side of Anchovies
side of Jalapenos
side of Mild Peppers
2-Liter Bottles
20 oz Drinks
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Livonia's best for carryout and delivery pizza and subs!
37625 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154